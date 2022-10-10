ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Fall Items To Stock Up on From Costco

This fall, Costco shoppers might feel tempted to add just about anything pumpkin-flavored or Halloween-themed to their carts. But which fall items are truly worth the bulk purchase?. Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered. GOBankingRates spoke with Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com, to learn more about which fall...
RETAIL
shefinds

Walmart Just Made A Huge Change To Its Return Policy–Shoppers, Take Note

Walmart is attempting to make holiday shopping easier for customers this year. The department store just announced that they are revamping their return policy. Beginning in October, Walmart+ members and other customers can start their shopping without return policies that have 30-day limits.The chain’s new “Holiday Guarantee” will allow shoppers to have a longer return window, so they can buy presents for example, after October 1st, and have until January 31, 2023 to send items back.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TheStreet

Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

Costco (COST) offers a very simple proposition to its members. You pay $60 for basic access or $120 for premium access (which comes with 2% cash back on most purchases up to $1,000 per year) in order to get access to the chain's warehouse "clubs." In exchange for that membership fee, members get very low prices.
BUSINESS
shefinds

Costco Reveals When Customers Can Expect A Membership Price Increase

If you’re a frequent Costco shopper and member, we’re happy to relay the following news— the wholesale giant will be *putting off* a potential membership fee increase. This, Fox News reports, is due to the company’s renewal rates hitting “all-time highs in its fourth quarter.” During Costco’s earnings call last week, the company (which usually increases its membership fee ever 5 years), revealed that customers will not have to prepare for a higher fee in the near future.
BUSINESS
shefinds

Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
RETAIL
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling the Cutest Holiday Rugs That Come in 4 Festive Styles

Christmas is just around the corner, and we could not be more excited. Decorating for the holiday season is a blast, from trimming the tree to stringing lights outside. And Costco is putting up in the holly jolly mood a little earlier with their new seasonal welcome mats, and we are absolutely in love. “The NEW 2022 Holiday Rugs are out at Costco and they’re ADORABLE!!!” Instagram user @costcohotfinds posted, along with a video of the new selections. “They’re also super plush and just beautiful.” All four styles are festive, including the black-and-red plaid “Merry Everything” complete with mistletoe and the black...
SHOPPING
Motley Fool

You Can Shop at Costco Without Becoming a Member. Here's How

Want to try Costco products but not join the club? This could be the solution. Costco is a warehouse club that offers discounts on bulk products. You must be a member to shop at Costco in most circumstances. If a Costco member buys you a Costco Shop Card, you can...
SHOPPING

