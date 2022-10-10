Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
El Paso Faces Crisis - 1,000 Migrants a Day, Shelter Shuts Down, City Spends $6 MillionTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas is Pushing Back Against Requests From New York Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Continues to Bus Migrants but New York Mayor is Challenging His ActionTom HandyNew York City, NY
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Miracle League of El Paso Invites Community To This Year’s Lords & Ladies Pageant
The Miracle League of El Paso is giving locals with disabilities the chance to prove their talents and abilities with their annual “Lords and Ladies" pageant and they are inviting the community to show some support to these amazing contestants. The Miracle League Of El Paso is a sports...
Texas Blogger Shows Off Beautiful Hotel Paso Del Norte Stay
Downtown El Paso's signature hotel has gone by many names but these days we know the hotel with its original 1912 name- The Hotel Paso Del Norte. Known for its famous glass ceiling dome, since it's undergone a renovation in 2019, the Hotel Paso Del Norte has gone on to become one of El Paso's elite choices for parties, dinner and, of course, overnight stays.
Luckily In El Paso You Can Get Hitched In Two Places at Once
There are some people in El Paso who prefer to mark an important moment in a unique way. For example, some couples in El Paso will do double the hitching in two places and at different times. By that, I am referring to couples who will get hitched in Las...
500 Free Halloween Kid Costumes To Be Given Away In El Paso
Over 500 free Halloween kid costumes will be given away this month thanks to a couple of city representatives during two Monster Mash Give-Away events beginning tomorrow. The countdown to Halloween is on, and as we near the spooky day, District 6 City Representative Claudia Rodriguez and District 8 City Representative Cissy Lizarraga are each hosting Monster Mash Costume Give-Away events for children in our community.
elpasoheraldpost.com
WinterFest: Bigger, Brighter, and Better
El Paso’s beloved holiday tradition, WinterFest, returns to El Paso bigger, brighter and better than ever beginning Saturday, November 19 in downtown El Paso. This year the iconic downtown destination event is packed with six-weeks of lights, holiday spirit, joy and family-friendly festivities. The season runs November 19, 2022 through January 1, 2023.
Spooky Halloween events taking place in El Paso this month
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is hosting multiple spooky events throughout October to celebrate Halloween. Spooky events are happening all across the sun city this month. Some of these events include ghost tours, events hosted by local libraries, teen-tober, and more. You can find a full list of these events […]
Enjoy A Sunset Farm To Table Experience 30 Minutes From El Paso
Discover a farm-to-table experience like no other just thirty minutes from El Paso at Calhoun Flower Farms, where incredible eats, cocktails, and floral blooms come together for one magical evening. Calhoun Flower Farms is hosting Arcadian Autumn- A Farm-to-Table Dinner Experience, an elegant flower interpretation of the autumn season that...
Enjoy A Fun Family Fall Festival At Bassett Place This Month
Fall has arrived, and so has all the fun of hay rides, pumpkin patches, and more at Bassett Place during the Fall Festival this month. October has ushered in all the cozy fun of the fall season, and Bassett Place is celebrating with a free, family-friendly Fall Festival in October.
elpasoheraldpost.com
City Hosts Two Monster Mash Events
District 6 City Representative Claudia Rodriguez and District 8 City Representative Cissy Lizarraga are each hosting Monster Mash Costume Give-Away events for community children on Thursday, October 13 and Wednesday, October 19. Both City Representatives along with Live Active El Paso and the Parks and Recreation Department will host the...
El Perro Grande Tequila hits the shelves in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso community can finally purchase a bottle of El Perro Grande tequila, which has been teased during the summer by the local brand. El Perro Grande has recently hit the shelves within El Paso and can now be purchased exclusively at the following retailers: Barrel House Liquors Bottle […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
Celebrating a one-of-a-kind
If you’re of a certain age, and watched your share of TV re-runs, I’m about to put an earworm in your brain that will last the whole day. That’s what crept into my head the first time I visited the home of Barbara Hubbard and saw the many, many, many plaques, photos, posters and memorabilia on her walls, shelves and cabinets. Most of them were recognitions for her work, and most of them featured celebrities. It was 2008, and I was working on a series of articles about New Mexico State University’s Pan American Center, which turned 40 years old that year.
Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo
EL PASO, Texas -- Commenters on FitFam El Paso, a local social media website, posted a photo that they said showed minors entering the sun bear enclosure at the El Paso Zoo Wednesday while animals were feet away; however, the Director of the zoo told ABC-7 that the kids were climbing on a boulder near The post Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo appeared first on KVIA.
Pumpkin Picking Fall Harvest Fun Is a Day-Trip Worthy Drive From El Paso
Pumpkin pickers looking for a change of scenery can make a day trip out of it and head to the mountains of New Mexico. Nichols Ranch and Orchards offers El Paso-area families the opportunity to hit the road and get into the spirit of the season at the family-run farm located in the Sacramento Mountains outside of La Luz, New Mexico, about 20 minutes from Alamogordo.
6 of the Best Criminally Underrated Restaurants in Northeast El Paso
As a lifelong resident of the Northeast, I always feel like it is constantly being overlooked when it comes to restaurants. Of course, El Paso is full of some amazing restaurants; but somehow the Northeast has gotten a bad reputation and well, people just avoid it all together. I won't lie, I'm kind of okay with that because sometimes the places I love are not packed.
The Worst Kind of Weather In El Paso’s the Kind to Cause Damage
El Paso always knows how to surprise and keep us on our toes. A perfect example is how we have can have nice weather then have it snow in March. If you grew up in El Paso the bipolar weather should not surprise you. But yet, some El Pasoans are willing to test their luck on the icy roads.
Soak Your Cares Away In These Beautiful Hot Springs Near El Paso
Natural hot springs are pretty cool ... no pun intended ... and we have a several right in our own backyard. There are amazing hot springs around the United States and the benefits of soaking up their waters include pain relief, improving blood circulation and more. Not to mention the...
Halloween in El Paso: Discover Our Haunted History on These October Ghost Walks
Exploring haunted El Paso on a ghost walk while listening to stories of the paranormal and learning about our haunted history is a fun activity no matter the time of the year, but during spooky season this entertaining activity couldn't be any more perfect. Lost El Paso Paranormal, El Paso...
Supposedly You Shouldn’t Go To These 2 Haunted El Paso Locations
It's never a good idea to go somewhere you're not supposed; you never know what you could find or what could happen. If that place is haunted for example, perhaps it's a good idea to think about not going in when it's late at night. Unless you get the right permission & if you're going to do some ghost hunting, be prepared to capture any evidence on camera.
A Las Vegas Entrepreneur Shows Off a Huge Fancy Home In El Paso
There are some people who sometimes play pretend about winning the lottery. If you've never been rich then you know what kind of pretend I am referring to. Sometimes driving around certain neighborhoods in El Paso sure have you wishing you could win the lottery. For example, cruising in the Upper Valley or even on Piedmont Dr. has some people wishing to own luxurious homes.
Which Artists Promised El Paso A Show & Left Us All Hangin’
Don't you hate it when you purchase a ticket for a concert, only to have it cancel on you? Sadly that's happened quite a few times here in El Paso. With the announcement that Rage Against the Machine canceling their 2023 US tour (and yes that includes the shows in El Paso & Las Cruces), let's look back on other artists who promised a show but through whatever means, couldn't do it.
