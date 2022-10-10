Read full article on original website
naturecoaster.com
Visit the Boo-Through at Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park
Park volunteers at Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park have been hard at work setting up a Halloween boo-through conservation experience. Located in the park’s Visitor Center, this free Halloween display follows the theme of facing “An Environmental Disaster”. Walk through a coastal scene where human...
Citrus County Chronicle
Local charities get in on Inverness Country Jam
The first Inverness Country Jam is partnering with some local charitable organizations to sell VIP tickets to the October event. The VIP tickets are for a single day of the three-day Sunny Cooter music festival and will not be sold on the event’s website https://invernesscountryjam.com.
Citrus County Chronicle
HOT CORNER – PET GROOMERS
I’m calling about the mobile pet groomer that was requested by someone in Sound Off (Thursday, Oct. 13, Page A7). It’s All Critters 352-585-4795. I use them for my three dogs. She also has a shop in Inverness across from the Baptist church on (U.S.) 41. A very nice lady, she has a nice couple of girls working in the shop and they do a great job.
hernandosun.com
It’s Food Truck Friday at BKV
Three food trucks are serving up some great offerings at today’s Food Truck Friday at Brooksville Tampa-Bay Regional Airport (BKV) at the Hernando County Administration Parking Lot. Mr. C’s Grilled Cheese puts a creative twist on an American staple. There’s the Mac Daddy mac and cheese grilled cheese sandwich,...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SLIB Negotiates Sale of Community in Dade City, Florida
DADE CITY, Fla. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of a seniors housing community in Dade City, located between Tampa and Orlando. The property offers independent living, assisted living and memory care services. The name and number of units were not disclosed. The seller is...
villages-news.com
Villager ordered to cut down hedges blocking noise and light from soccer field
A longtime Villager has been ordered to cut down hedges used to block out noise and light from a loud and rambunctious soccer field. In 1999, Mary Santos and her late husband bought the lot at 160 Palermo Place in the Village of Valle Verde. They helped design their premier home.
WCJB
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Commissioners approved a development off SW 95th Street with 200 townhomes and more than 200,000 square feet of commercial space and more homes could be coming up the road off SW 60th Avenue. “I’m petrified of the crime rate and the flooding cause they...
villages-news.com
Royal residents fight plan for more than 500 homes on their doorstep
After listening to an outpouring of opposition from residents of the historic black community of Royal, Sumter County commissioners Tuesday night approved a proposed 532-home development on the edge of that community. The project along County Road 229 north of State Road 44 will be built by Highland Homes, which...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness to consider opening residential roosts to chickens
Lea Cruz looked on her tablet at the picture of the chicken coop she wanted to buy. It was not cheap but told the Chronicle it was an investment in her and her husband’s health.
villages-news.com
Sinkhole repair will cost $100,000 at golf course in The Villages
The repair of sinkholes will cost $100,000 at a golf course in The Villages. The repairs at the El Diablo Executive Golf Course are being funded by the Amenity Authority Committee, which oversees amenities north of County Road. AAC member Ann Forrester on Friday morning updated the Community Development District...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa no longer a safe community
I remember what a beautiful little town Homosassa was in the late 1990s and turn of the century. My children and I always looked forward to our visits with Nana and Papa who moved here in 1996. I'm glad that my children weren't children anymore when I became a property...
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Water Lilies At Barnett Estate In Inverness
Check out these beautiful water lilies at Barnett Estate in Inverness. Thanks to Velukutty Balakrishnan for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WESH
Historic flooding in Lake County town ‘the price for living in paradise,' residents say
ASTOR, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought the most flooding ever on record to the St. Johns River in Astor. But rising floodwater is what residents say they prepare for. Tom Simerville hunkered down in his house throughout the entire storm. “Camping out. Making sure my pumps stay running. ‘Cause...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River City Council approves US 19 closure for safer Christmas parade
Crystal River’s leaders agreed to close a mile-long stretch of U.S. 19 to help create a safer environment for the city’s next Christmas parade. City Council members voted 5-0 Monday evening, Oct. 10, to approve the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce’s permit to host a new route for its holiday outing on Dec. 3.
QSR magazine
Huey Magoo's Holds Grand Opening in Brooksville, Florida
Huey Magoo’s - the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” - celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening today in Brooksville, Florida, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Brooksville, neighboring Spring Hill, Florida, is the 36th restaurant opening system-wide spanning seven states, with over 225 franchises currently sold in 10 states. The 2,200 square foot end cap restaurant features a drive-thru. Brooksville is the second of 10-20 locations to open in Greater Tampa, Lakeland and The Villages communities in Florida for Huey Magoo’s franchisees James Connolly and Bryan Pagan, along with Partners David Lambo and Jeremy Kral, who have a combined 40 plus years of restaurant experience across many quick-service brands. Their next location is opening in The Villages. Brooksville will offer dine-in/out, take-out, catering and delivery through third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats in the future.
villages-news.com
Controversy over motocross park dominates Sumter County Commission meeting
A Sumter County Board of Commissioners meeting turned into a courtroom Tuesday night as attorneys sparred over a special use permit requested for a motocross track. Commissioners denied the permit for the private track on a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Garry Breeden casting the only vote not to reject it.
Citrus County Chronicle
Fastest feet in the GC8
BROOKSVILLE — Citrus County programs swept the individual and team honors at Thursday’s Gulf Coast 8 Conference cross country meet at Lake McKethan Recreation Area. The Lecanto girls, paced by two-time GC8 champion Catalina Veldwijk, edged Springstead for the title, 27-29.
Bay News 9
What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian in Pinellas, Pasco counties
For those looking for where to bring sandbags after Hurricane Ian, county officials with Pinellas and Pasco are advising residents to take the following measures. Officials with Pinellas County provided the recommendations below on what to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian:. Pinellas County encourages residents and businesses to reuse...
floridapolitics.com
Citrus County makes contract offer for Administrator
Citrus County Commissioners will consider contracting with a new Administrator that pays him $34,000 more than the current one. Commissioners are looking to contract with Steve Howard, current Administrator of Camden County, Georgia, at a $197,500 annual salary. His starting date is Nov. 28, if Commissioners approve the contract at their Oct. 18 meeting.
ocala-news.com
Residents discuss traffic concerns on Ocala/Marion County roads
Several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts and concerns regarding the traffic on Ocala/Marion County’s roadways. “I live behind the Wells Fargo bank, across from the Paddock Mall. The traffic light at the bank, on SW 32nd Avenue, is a nightmare. That light is at the crest of a hill, enough to impair vision and judgement. Running red lights is rampant at this light. That same intersection also has major gridlock problems. It took me four traffic lights to cross over 200. Speeding, the volume of cars, and the stress in our society is all a recipe for disaster. Use caution when driving on 200, and please be considerate of our seniors,” says Ocala resident Pat Webb.
