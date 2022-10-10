Huey Magoo’s - the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” - celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening today in Brooksville, Florida, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Brooksville, neighboring Spring Hill, Florida, is the 36th restaurant opening system-wide spanning seven states, with over 225 franchises currently sold in 10 states. The 2,200 square foot end cap restaurant features a drive-thru. Brooksville is the second of 10-20 locations to open in Greater Tampa, Lakeland and The Villages communities in Florida for Huey Magoo’s franchisees James Connolly and Bryan Pagan, along with Partners David Lambo and Jeremy Kral, who have a combined 40 plus years of restaurant experience across many quick-service brands. Their next location is opening in The Villages. Brooksville will offer dine-in/out, take-out, catering and delivery through third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats in the future.

BROOKSVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO