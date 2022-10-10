ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lecanto, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
naturecoaster.com

Visit the Boo-Through at Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park

Park volunteers at Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park have been hard at work setting up a Halloween boo-through conservation experience. Located in the park’s Visitor Center, this free Halloween display follows the theme of facing “An Environmental Disaster”. Walk through a coastal scene where human...
HOMOSASSA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Local charities get in on Inverness Country Jam

The first Inverness Country Jam is partnering with some local charitable organizations to sell VIP tickets to the October event. The VIP tickets are for a single day of the three-day Sunny Cooter music festival and will not be sold on the event’s website https://invernesscountryjam.com.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

HOT CORNER – PET GROOMERS

I’m calling about the mobile pet groomer that was requested by someone in Sound Off (Thursday, Oct. 13, Page A7). It’s All Critters 352-585-4795. I use them for my three dogs. She also has a shop in Inverness across from the Baptist church on (U.S.) 41. A very nice lady, she has a nice couple of girls working in the shop and they do a great job.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

It’s Food Truck Friday at BKV

Three food trucks are serving up some great offerings at today’s Food Truck Friday at Brooksville Tampa-Bay Regional Airport (BKV) at the Hernando County Administration Parking Lot. Mr. C’s Grilled Cheese puts a creative twist on an American staple. There’s the Mac Daddy mac and cheese grilled cheese sandwich,...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lecanto, FL
County
Citrus County, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Citrus County, FL
Lifestyle
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Negotiates Sale of Community in Dade City, Florida

DADE CITY, Fla. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of a seniors housing community in Dade City, located between Tampa and Orlando. The property offers independent living, assisted living and memory care services. The name and number of units were not disclosed. The seller is...
DADE CITY, FL
villages-news.com

Royal residents fight plan for more than 500 homes on their doorstep

After listening to an outpouring of opposition from residents of the historic black community of Royal, Sumter County commissioners Tuesday night approved a proposed 532-home development on the edge of that community. The project along County Road 229 north of State Road 44 will be built by Highland Homes, which...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citrus#Senior Centers
villages-news.com

Sinkhole repair will cost $100,000 at golf course in The Villages

The repair of sinkholes will cost $100,000 at a golf course in The Villages. The repairs at the El Diablo Executive Golf Course are being funded by the Amenity Authority Committee, which oversees amenities north of County Road. AAC member Ann Forrester on Friday morning updated the Community Development District...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa no longer a safe community

I remember what a beautiful little town Homosassa was in the late 1990s and turn of the century. My children and I always looked forward to our visits with Nana and Papa who moved here in 1996. I'm glad that my children weren't children anymore when I became a property...
HOMOSASSA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
QSR magazine

Huey Magoo's Holds Grand Opening in Brooksville, Florida

Huey Magoo’s - the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” - celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening today in Brooksville, Florida, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Brooksville, neighboring Spring Hill, Florida, is the 36th restaurant opening system-wide spanning seven states, with over 225 franchises currently sold in 10 states. The 2,200 square foot end cap restaurant features a drive-thru. Brooksville is the second of 10-20 locations to open in Greater Tampa, Lakeland and The Villages communities in Florida for Huey Magoo’s franchisees James Connolly and Bryan Pagan, along with Partners David Lambo and Jeremy Kral, who have a combined 40 plus years of restaurant experience across many quick-service brands. Their next location is opening in The Villages. Brooksville will offer dine-in/out, take-out, catering and delivery through third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats in the future.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Fastest feet in the GC8

BROOKSVILLE — Citrus County programs swept the individual and team honors at Thursday’s Gulf Coast 8 Conference cross country meet at Lake McKethan Recreation Area. The Lecanto girls, paced by two-time GC8 champion Catalina Veldwijk, edged Springstead for the title, 27-29.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian in Pinellas, Pasco counties

For those looking for where to bring sandbags after Hurricane Ian, county officials with Pinellas and Pasco are advising residents to take the following measures. Officials with Pinellas County provided the recommendations below on what to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian:. Pinellas County encourages residents and businesses to reuse...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Citrus County makes contract offer for Administrator

Citrus County Commissioners will consider contracting with a new Administrator that pays him $34,000 more than the current one. Commissioners are looking to contract with Steve Howard, current Administrator of Camden County, Georgia, at a $197,500 annual salary. His starting date is Nov. 28, if Commissioners approve the contract at their Oct. 18 meeting.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Residents discuss traffic concerns on Ocala/Marion County roads

Several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts and concerns regarding the traffic on Ocala/Marion County’s roadways. “I live behind the Wells Fargo bank, across from the Paddock Mall. The traffic light at the bank, on SW 32nd Avenue, is a nightmare. That light is at the crest of a hill, enough to impair vision and judgement. Running red lights is rampant at this light. That same intersection also has major gridlock problems. It took me four traffic lights to cross over 200. Speeding, the volume of cars, and the stress in our society is all a recipe for disaster. Use caution when driving on 200, and please be considerate of our seniors,” says Ocala resident Pat Webb.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy