NME
‘Dead Space’ remake developers don’t want to “offend hardcore fans”
Speaking to NME, Philippe Ducharme – senior producer at EA Motive – has shared that the team tasked with remaking Dead Space wanted to avoid doing anything that would “offend hardcore fans” of the original game. Discussing the responsibility that comes with remaking a popular title,...
NME
EA Motive says horror fans “missed out” on original ‘Dead Space’
Philippe Ducharme, senior producer at EA Motive, has shared that he believes “a lot of people” missed out on playing Dead Space, claiming the market for survival horror was smaller at the time. While chatting with NME, Ducharme said that part of the reason a game should be...
CNET
Splatoon 3 Amiibo Figures Launch Nov. 11, Unlock New Gear Sets
Nintendo is releasing a new line of Amiibo figures for the Splatoon 3 game on Nov. 11. Three new figures in total will be available: Inkling (yellow), Octoling (blue), and Smallfry. Each figure will cost $16. And like older Splatoon Amiibo, they can be scanned via the Nintendo Switch Pro...
Digital Trends
Sonic Frontiers and Monster Hunter cross over with free DLC
Sega announced that Sonic Frontiers will be getting some free Monster Hunter DLC as part of a collaboration with Capcom. It’s a costume and item set that looks equal parts stylish and delicious. The free Monster Hunter DLC will be released at 5 PM on November 14 and gives...
NME
Bethesda reveals more details about ‘Starfield’ persuasion system
Bethesda’s Todd Howard has taken part in a Q&A-style interview during which he revealed more details about Starfield’s dialogue system as well as a first look at the persuasion minigame that will feature in the space role-playing game (RPG). The persuasion system is a rehashed look at the...
NME
Watch Animal Collective cover Silver Jews’ ‘Trains Across The Sea’
Animal Collective have recorded a new session for SiriusXM, during which they covered Silver Jews‘ 1994 ‘Starlite Walker’ cut ‘Trains Across The Sea’. For their rendition, the experimental band spliced it up with ‘Genie’s Open’, a track which has never been officially released but has been performed live by the band on tour from as early as 2018.
First big move to a virtual workplace
Meta this week rolled out the most advanced, widely available virtual reality glasses ever — and found a rival/partner to bring them into your home office: Microsoft. Why it matters: You need to pay close attention to Meta — and others — who are trying to will into existence the metaverse, which is basically a 3D virtual world.
BBC
Commonwealth Games makes mystery esports U-turn
Competitive gaming will not be a medal event in the 2026 Commonwealth Games, after a surprise U-turn. Esports was a pilot event at the 2022 Birmingham Games, co-funded by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and the Global Esports Federation (GEF). And the CGF called this a success, with its president...
Engadget
Google will soon test Project Starline video chat booths in the real world
T-Mobile, WeWork and others will try the technology as soon as this year. The home security hogging all the awards. Google's elaborate video chat booths will soon exist as more than just a clever design exercise. Ars Technica reports the company will start installing Project Starline prototypes in some of its corporate partners' offices for "regular" tests later this year. In other words, Google will see how its "magic windows" work beyond on-campus demos.
NME
‘FIFA 23’ is officially the ‘FIFA’ series’ biggest-ever launch
FIFA 23 has earned the FIFA series its biggest-ever launch, EA has confirmed. Released on September 30, FIFA 23 is the final instalment in the long-running football video game series, which is set to be renamed EA Sports FC from next year following the end of EA’s partnership with FIFA.
NME
‘Warzone Mobile’ release date, map and latest news
Warzone Mobile was recently revealed during a COD NEXT presentation. It looks set to offer a condensed Call of Duty experience, and allows players to drop into classic Verdansk. Now that we know roughly when the game will launch, we can start to collect everything we know about it so far.
NME
Arctic Monkeys say their new song ‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’ is reminiscent of the ‘AM’ sound
Arctic Monkeys have shared some new details on their upcoming track ‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’, likening it to the sound of their hit 2013 album ‘AM’. The song will appear on the Sheffield band’s seventh studio record ‘The Car’, which is due for release on October 21 via Domino (pre-order here).
NME
(G)I-DLE unveil sombre music video for B-side ‘DARK (X-File)’, ahead of ‘I Love’
(G)I-DLE have dropped a music video for ‘DARK (X-File)’, a new song set to appear on their forthcoming record ‘I Love’. The new visual, shared on October 12, begins with a film roll with the text “Hide it so you can never find it” superimposed, followed by the letter “X”. The haunting video cuts to the five members of (G)I-DLE after what seems like a rough night. The portion of ‘DARK (X-File) on the video is an abridged version of the song, clocking in at 1 minute and 26 seconds long.
