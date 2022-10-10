Read full article on original website
Related
Did Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos hint at who the next signing could be?
After the Braves continued to lock up their young talent with team-friendly deals, 92.9 The Game’s Grant McAuley caught up with the architect, Alex Anthopoulos, to discuss what could be next for the team.
MLB・
Braves Dansby Swanson backup plan could be revenge for Freddie Freeman
The Atlanta Braves are in the midst of a postseason run, but shortstop Dansby Swanson’s free agency chase looms. Swanson, otherwise nicknamed ‘The Sheriff’, is just about the only key contributor the Braves haven’t locked up to a long-term contract. He’s set to be a free agent after the season, adding another big name to an already-loaded shortstop market that includes Carlos Correa and Trea Turner.
Ronald Acuña’s message after scary HBP will give Braves fans chills
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña has already missed one postseason, he’s not about to sit out another. Ronald Acuña was forced to sit out all of the 2021 postseason with an injury, and had to watch from the dugout as the then-Freddie Freeman led team won the franchise’s first World Series in decades.
Braves get disastrous injury update on 2021 postseason hero
The Atlanta Braves received some rough news regarding one of their key pieces of the bullpen. The Atlanta Braves nearly overcame a 7-1 deficit in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, but fell 7-6. There is still time for the Braves to turn things around in the best-of-five series, but they just received some brutal news regarding a key piece to their bullpen.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dansby Swanson makes ridiculous catch in Game 2 against Phillies
Dansby Swanson made a ridiculous defensive play during Game 2 of the NLDS Wednesday between his Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies. JT Realmuto was batting with the bases empty and two outs in the top of the sixth inning of a scoreless game. He had a 0-2 count and popped up a ball into shallow left center.
Max Fried’s blunt take on struggles vs. Phillies in Braves’ NLDS Game 1 loss
Atlanta Braves starter Max Fried struggled in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies and he didn’t make any excuses when discussing his performance after the loss. Fried got brutally honest on his struggles in Game 1, admitting that he dug the Braves into a hole they couldn’t climb out of after failing to get the job done on the mound. Via Bally Sports Braves, Fried lamented his performance and shouldered the blame for the 0-1 deficit Atlanta faces against the rival Phillies.
3 Phillies the Braves can thank for choking away Game 2
These three members of the Philadelphia Phillies played a role in the team losing Game 2 of the NLDS to the Atlanta Braves. The Philadelphia Phillies made quite the statement to start the NLDS. Taking on their rivals and the defending World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves, the Phillies held back a rally to win 7-6 and take a 1-0 series lead.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
2022 MLB Division Series, Game 2: Phillies vs. Braves, Padres vs. Dodgers
Yes, that’s former Cub Nick Castellanos pictured above making a fantastic diving catch in the Phillies’ Game 1 win over the Braves. Didn’t think he had it in him. The National League series continue today with Game 2. The American League series will have an off day before continuing tomorrow.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Here's what went right -- and what didn't -- for Rockies in 2022
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding's Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The high point of the Rockies’ season may have been in March, shortly after the lockout, when they signed Kris Bryant for seven years and $182 million. But the investment would not pay off in 2022.
MLB
LIVE: Phillies-Braves Game 2 underway on FOX
ATLANTA -- The Braves’ spirited ninth-inning rally on Tuesday afternoon might’ve scored a moral victory, if such things exist amid the pressure of a best-of-five playoff series. The Phillies scored the real victory. Philly broke out to a big lead and then held on to win Game 1...
MLB
Who should start Game 3 for the Braves?
PHILADELPHIA -- Should the Braves start Charlie Morton or Spencer Strider in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Friday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park?. “There's, I guess, pros and cons for both [options],” Braves manager Brian Snitker said on Thursday. “I don't know that there's a right or wrong way. That's one of the reasons why we're still discussing it. Even this afternoon, we're going to go over all those different scenarios.”
MLB
Dodgers drop tense G2 as missed chances pile up
LOS ANGELES – After a relatively decisive win in Game 1, it looked like this National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Padres was going to end the same way the other six series did during the regular season. For nine innings on Tuesday, the Dodgers, once again,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
All Wright: Braves take Game 2, even NLDS
ATLANTA -- Two years after recording only two outs in what had been his most recent postseason start, Kyle Wright showed he is now capable of giving the Braves exactly what they need, when they need it most. There was no apprehension in Wright’s approach as he guided the Braves...
MLB
With 'clean slate' in postseason, Castellanos makes his mark
ATLANTA -- Nick Castellanos looked skyward on his back in the right-field grass with his arms stretched overhead for a few moments after robbing William Contreras of a hit for the second out of the ninth inning. The Braves had cut the Phillies’ lead to one run with a three-run...
MLB
Phils bring home a tied NLDS after long time away
ATLANTA -- The Phillies did not fly home Wednesday night. It seemed only fitting. They have been on the road since Sept. 25, when they last played a game at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies spent the past 17 days on the road, playing 14 games in five cities that covered two time zones. They planned to fly to Philly following Game 2 of the National League Division Series at Truist Park, but a two-hour, 55-minute rain delay scuttled those plans. So after they lost Game 2 to the Braves, 3-0, to even the best-of-five series, they boarded their buses and returned to their hotel.
MLB
Donaldson goes into HR trot … and gets thrown out
NEW YORK -- Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson thought he had homered off Guardians right-hander Cal Quantrill in the fifth inning of New York's 4-1 win in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. But Donaldson thought wrong. The game was tied at...
MLB・
MLB
Rest or rust? Braves, Phils weigh in after Game 1
ATLANTA -- The well-traveled Phillies and the well-rested Braves met on a sunny Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park, and they provided the first answers to a question that will require much more than just one game, or one October. In MLB’s new postseason format, is there a downside to a...
MLB
6 takeaways from the Giants' season
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado’s Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It was a season of unrealized expectations for the Giants, who fell short of the playoffs after delivering their first .500 finish in franchise history.
MLB
Ridiculous K helps Kershaw reclaim all-time postseason lead
LOS ANGELES -- Few in the baseball world would argue with the notion that Clayton Kershaw will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. But when it comes to his overall legacy, things get more complicated when the subject of his postseason resume arises. The overarching story of Kershaw’s history in...
MLB
There's never been a postseason game like Yordan's
You don’t necessarily need fancy numbers to know that Yordan Alvarez had an incredibly valuable game in Houston’s stunning Game 1 win, because it doesn’t exactly require a lot of science to say that “going 3-for-5 with a walk-off home run to help your club come back from a 7-3 deficit” is a very good thing to do.
Comments / 0