The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 8 Review - Season 1 Finale
Warning: the below contains full spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 8, which is now streaming on Prime Video. To refresh your memory, check out our review of last week's episode. So here we find ourselves, at the end of all things – or...
White Noise Review
White Noise will debut in select theaters on Nov. 25, 2022, before hitting Netflix on Dec. 30. Nothing is certain except death and consumerism. White Noise offers us both, not to mention a healthy dose of academic satire thanks to the weirdly charming and utterly oblivious Professor Jack Gladney (Adam Driver). Based on the breakout novel by Don DeLillo, White Noise is a very specific slice of Americana, heightened and amplified to absurd proportions with Driver’s enjoyable overacting and a keen, joyously over-written script by writer and director, Noah Baumbach.
The Penguin: Colin Farrell Reveals How The Batman Spinoff Opens and When It Takes Place
The Penguin star Colin Farrell has revealed where HBO Max's upcoming The Batman spinoff series picks up while sharing new details about its opening scene. ExtraTV fished for news about The Penguin series in a recent interview with Farrell about his new movie The Banshees of Inisherin. The actor decided to take the bait by offering some additional morsels of information about the show, specifically when it takes place and where we will find his titular character in the first episode of the season.
The Tragic Hulk Story Behind the She-Hulk Finale
Warning: This video contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Season 1, Episode 9! If you haven't already, be sure to check out IGN's review of the Season 1 finale. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has wrapped up its first season on Disney+. But the biggest reveal in the Season 1 finale involves not Jen Walters, but her cousin Bruce. Hulk is back from the planet Sakaar, and he’s brought his son with him. That’s right: Skaar has joined the MCU. And if you’re not familiar with this junior Hulk, now is the time to brush up on the tragic history of Skaar and the Planet Hulk saga.
Andor Episode 5 Explained: Why The Aldhani Heist is So Important | Star Wars Canon Fodder
It’s almost time for the big heist! Cassian Andor and the rebels on Aldhani are about to knock over an Imperial garrison and steal the quarterly payroll for an entire Imperial sector. Seems like a suicide mission, so why are they doing this? Join IGN host Max Scoville for Canon Fodder for the full breakdown and all the Easter Eggs we could find.
The First 19 Minutes of Stranded Alien Dawn Gameplay
Watch the opening minutes of Stranded Alien Dawn gameplay. Stranded: Alien Dawn, according to Haemimont Games is a planet survival sim that pits a marooned group in your hands who will need to fight to survive. You'll need to make vital decisions to protect the survivors from your typical challenges. These include starvation, disease, weather, and of course... aliens.
How to Watch Halloween Ends: Release Date and Streaming
The modern Halloween trilogy wraps up this week with Halloween Ends, the conclusion to Laurie Strode's decades-long struggle against Michael Myers aka The Shape. Following the excellent 2018 reboot and solid 2021 sequel, expectations are high for Halloween Ends, which hits theaters just ahead of its titular holiday. Halloween Ends...
Silent Hill's Most Iconic Villain Was Inspired by Braveheart
Pyramid Head, who is arguably the most terrifying and iconic villain from the Silent Hill franchise, was inspired by an unlikely source: a background character in Bracveheart. Silent Hill 2 director Masahiro Ito recemt;y took to Twitter to share that the "inspiration for the background of Pyramid Head from [Silent Hill 2] as the executioner. From a film Braveheart."
New Little Mermaid Poster Shows Ariel Looking at the World Above
Disney has shared the first poster for its next live-action remake, The Little Mermaid. The new poster shows Halle Bailey's Ariel sitting on a rock on the ocean floor, looking to the world above. This is our best look so far at Ariel from head to, well, fin, as the teaser trailer from D23 refrained from showing very many shots of the character. You can take a look at the poster yourself below.
The First Descendant - Cinematic Story Trailer
Learn more about the story, including the threat you'll face, in this new cinematic trailer for The First Descendant. A Steam beta for the sci-fi co-op shooter will be available from October 20, 2022, at 00:00 PDT until October 26, 2022, at 23:59 PDT. The upcoming beta will have a...
Star Trek: Picard's Enterprise F Was Originally Designed by a Fan
Star Trek: Picard recently unveiled the Odyssey-class USS Enterprise F — a starship originally designed by a fan for the Star Trek Online game. New York Comic Con 2022's Star Trek Universe panel gave fans a teaser of what's to come in Star Trek: Picard's third and final season. The latest trailer offered more details about the upcoming story while also despatching a new Enterprise into canon, as fans spotted the Odyssey-class USS Enterprise F cruising through a shot at around the 1:51 mark.
Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Adds Edgerunners' Risk of Turning Cyberpsycho
Cyberpunk 2077 players can now succumb to cyberpsychosis thanks to a PC mod that adds Cyberpunk Edgerunners' risk-reward system into the game. As reported by Games Radar, Nexus Mods user DJ_Kovrik uploaded a Wannabe Edgerunner mod that adds a humanity stat into Cyberpunk 2077. The mechanic hails from the Cyberpunk...
The 10 Best Witch Movies of All Time
Spooky season's in full swing and it's the most potent and powerful time to cast spells, craft altars, and worship at the steps if the supernatural. Witches have been portrayed a dozen different ways in movies over the past century, from cackling meanies to Satan's loyal concubines to crusading champions for good vibes and natural balance. But whatever version manifests on screen, there's sure to be scintillating sorcery abound.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Comes to PC This November
Sony has announced that its once PlayStation exclusive Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to PC on November 18. Revealed in a PlayStation Blog post, Miles Morales on PC will support Nvidia's latest DLSS 3 technology to ensure the highest of frame rates (though it's exclusive to RTX 40-series graphics cards), but DLSS 2, DLAA, and Nvidia Reflex will also be supported.
12 Dream Video Game Movies and TV Shows
It’s well documented that the history of the video game movie adaptation has been a mixed one, to say the least. But, with recent hits such as Netflix’s Arcane and Castlevania series, as well as a promising(?) looking Super Mario movie on the horizon, we may have finally turned a corner.
The Super Mario Movie Trailer: One Week Later - NVC 633
It's been a week since the Mario Movie trailer was released, and we finally have answers to the question "What if Mario from the hit video games sounded like Chris Pratt from the hit dinosaur movies?" We reflect on this watershed moment in voice casting, as well as discuss what games caught our attention this week and answer your question block questions.
Alfonso Cuaron Didn't Read Children of Men | What's the Difference?
In 2006, writer and director Alfonso Cuarón dropped Children of Men, a dystopian nightmare world where women are infertile and mankind’s time is running out. It took a few years, but the film has cemented itself as a classic, with many lauding it for an eerily accurate vision of a dark future. Based on the novel by PD James, Cuarón’s adaptation is fascinating for many reasons, but number one is, he and his co-writer didn’t write a movie about the future. They wrote it about the present. And number two… he never even read the book. So how did an auteur adapt a novel he might’ve only skimmed into a vital piece of science fiction? It’s time to ask, What’s the Difference?
All Verisions of NieR: Automata - Every Edition of the Game Explained
This page of IGN's NieR: Automata wiki guide contains a rundown of all the various releases the game has had since its initial launch in 2017. NieR: Automata this critically acclaimed game has expanded from its initial console release and has now been ported to every major platform. Each new release usually accompanies the game with a unique name and some fun cosmetics. Check them all out here to see what each version of the game introduced and possibly help you decide on which version of NieR: Automata you may want to get.
Marvel's Phase 6 Delays Could Be a Big Opportunity for Secret Wars
Not everything in the MCU is good news. The release dates of several major upcoming movies have been pushed back, meaning we now won’t be seeing Avengers: Secret Wars and the end of Phase 6 until 2026. But where there are delays, there are also big opportunities. Let’s take...
Tower of Fantasy Version 2.0: Vera Preview Announcement: How to Watch and What to Expect
Tower of Fantasy’s long-awaited Version 2.0: Vera update is nearly here, launching along side the Steam version for the first time. Level Infinite is gearing up to showcase all of the biggest additions to Tower of Fantasy in a preview stream on Thursday, October 13th that will also feature exclusive content, rewards for simply watching the stream, and more.
