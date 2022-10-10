ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Noise Review

White Noise will debut in select theaters on Nov. 25, 2022, before hitting Netflix on Dec. 30. Nothing is certain except death and consumerism. White Noise offers us both, not to mention a healthy dose of academic satire thanks to the weirdly charming and utterly oblivious Professor Jack Gladney (Adam Driver). Based on the breakout novel by Don DeLillo, White Noise is a very specific slice of Americana, heightened and amplified to absurd proportions with Driver’s enjoyable overacting and a keen, joyously over-written script by writer and director, Noah Baumbach.
TV & VIDEOS
The Penguin: Colin Farrell Reveals How The Batman Spinoff Opens and When It Takes Place

The Penguin star Colin Farrell has revealed where HBO Max's upcoming The Batman spinoff series picks up while sharing new details about its opening scene. ExtraTV fished for news about The Penguin series in a recent interview with Farrell about his new movie The Banshees of Inisherin. The actor decided to take the bait by offering some additional morsels of information about the show, specifically when it takes place and where we will find his titular character in the first episode of the season.
TV SERIES
The Tragic Hulk Story Behind the She-Hulk Finale

Warning: This video contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Season 1, Episode 9! If you haven't already, be sure to check out IGN's review of the Season 1 finale. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has wrapped up its first season on Disney+. But the biggest reveal in the Season 1 finale involves not Jen Walters, but her cousin Bruce. Hulk is back from the planet Sakaar, and he’s brought his son with him. That’s right: Skaar has joined the MCU. And if you’re not familiar with this junior Hulk, now is the time to brush up on the tragic history of Skaar and the Planet Hulk saga.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Premiere#Chainsaw Man
The First 19 Minutes of Stranded Alien Dawn Gameplay

Watch the opening minutes of Stranded Alien Dawn gameplay. Stranded: Alien Dawn, according to Haemimont Games is a planet survival sim that pits a marooned group in your hands who will need to fight to survive. You'll need to make vital decisions to protect the survivors from your typical challenges. These include starvation, disease, weather, and of course... aliens.
VIDEO GAMES
How to Watch Halloween Ends: Release Date and Streaming

The modern Halloween trilogy wraps up this week with Halloween Ends, the conclusion to Laurie Strode's decades-long struggle against Michael Myers aka The Shape. Following the excellent 2018 reboot and solid 2021 sequel, expectations are high for Halloween Ends, which hits theaters just ahead of its titular holiday. Halloween Ends...
MOVIES
Silent Hill's Most Iconic Villain Was Inspired by Braveheart

Pyramid Head, who is arguably the most terrifying and iconic villain from the Silent Hill franchise, was inspired by an unlikely source: a background character in Bracveheart. Silent Hill 2 director Masahiro Ito recemt;y took to Twitter to share that the "inspiration for the background of Pyramid Head from [Silent Hill 2] as the executioner. From a film Braveheart."
VIDEO GAMES
Entertainment
Comics
Anime
New Little Mermaid Poster Shows Ariel Looking at the World Above

Disney has shared the first poster for its next live-action remake, The Little Mermaid. The new poster shows Halle Bailey's Ariel sitting on a rock on the ocean floor, looking to the world above. This is our best look so far at Ariel from head to, well, fin, as the teaser trailer from D23 refrained from showing very many shots of the character. You can take a look at the poster yourself below.
MOVIES
The First Descendant - Cinematic Story Trailer

Learn more about the story, including the threat you'll face, in this new cinematic trailer for The First Descendant. A Steam beta for the sci-fi co-op shooter will be available from October 20, 2022, at 00:00 PDT until October 26, 2022, at 23:59 PDT. The upcoming beta will have a...
VIDEO GAMES
Star Trek: Picard's Enterprise F Was Originally Designed by a Fan

Star Trek: Picard recently unveiled the Odyssey-class USS Enterprise F — a starship originally designed by a fan for the Star Trek Online game. New York Comic Con 2022's Star Trek Universe panel gave fans a teaser of what's to come in Star Trek: Picard's third and final season. The latest trailer offered more details about the upcoming story while also despatching a new Enterprise into canon, as fans spotted the Odyssey-class USS Enterprise F cruising through a shot at around the 1:51 mark.
ENTERTAINMENT
Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Adds Edgerunners' Risk of Turning Cyberpsycho

Cyberpunk 2077 players can now succumb to cyberpsychosis thanks to a PC mod that adds Cyberpunk Edgerunners' risk-reward system into the game. As reported by Games Radar, Nexus Mods user DJ_Kovrik uploaded a Wannabe Edgerunner mod that adds a humanity stat into Cyberpunk 2077. The mechanic hails from the Cyberpunk...
VIDEO GAMES
The 10 Best Witch Movies of All Time

Spooky season's in full swing and it's the most potent and powerful time to cast spells, craft altars, and worship at the steps if the supernatural. Witches have been portrayed a dozen different ways in movies over the past century, from cackling meanies to Satan's loyal concubines to crusading champions for good vibes and natural balance. But whatever version manifests on screen, there's sure to be scintillating sorcery abound.
MOVIES
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Comes to PC This November

Sony has announced that its once PlayStation exclusive Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to PC on November 18. Revealed in a PlayStation Blog post, Miles Morales on PC will support Nvidia's latest DLSS 3 technology to ensure the highest of frame rates (though it's exclusive to RTX 40-series graphics cards), but DLSS 2, DLAA, and Nvidia Reflex will also be supported.
VIDEO GAMES
12 Dream Video Game Movies and TV Shows

It’s well documented that the history of the video game movie adaptation has been a mixed one, to say the least. But, with recent hits such as Netflix’s Arcane and Castlevania series, as well as a promising(?) looking Super Mario movie on the horizon, we may have finally turned a corner.
TV SHOWS
The Super Mario Movie Trailer: One Week Later - NVC 633

It's been a week since the Mario Movie trailer was released, and we finally have answers to the question "What if Mario from the hit video games sounded like Chris Pratt from the hit dinosaur movies?" We reflect on this watershed moment in voice casting, as well as discuss what games caught our attention this week and answer your question block questions.
VIDEO GAMES
Alfonso Cuaron Didn't Read Children of Men | What's the Difference?

In 2006, writer and director Alfonso Cuarón dropped Children of Men, a dystopian nightmare world where women are infertile and mankind’s time is running out. It took a few years, but the film has cemented itself as a classic, with many lauding it for an eerily accurate vision of a dark future. Based on the novel by PD James, Cuarón’s adaptation is fascinating for many reasons, but number one is, he and his co-writer didn’t write a movie about the future. They wrote it about the present. And number two… he never even read the book. So how did an auteur adapt a novel he might’ve only skimmed into a vital piece of science fiction? It’s time to ask, What’s the Difference?
MOVIES
All Verisions of NieR: Automata - Every Edition of the Game Explained

This page of IGN's NieR: Automata wiki guide contains a rundown of all the various releases the game has had since its initial launch in 2017. NieR: Automata this critically acclaimed game has expanded from its initial console release and has now been ported to every major platform. Each new release usually accompanies the game with a unique name and some fun cosmetics. Check them all out here to see what each version of the game introduced and possibly help you decide on which version of NieR: Automata you may want to get.
VIDEO GAMES
Marvel's Phase 6 Delays Could Be a Big Opportunity for Secret Wars

Not everything in the MCU is good news. The release dates of several major upcoming movies have been pushed back, meaning we now won’t be seeing Avengers: Secret Wars and the end of Phase 6 until 2026. But where there are delays, there are also big opportunities. Let’s take...
MOVIES

