More Avoidable, Tragic Hawaii Drownings Perplexing
In the past week, multiple searches and rescues of swimmers happened on Maui and Kauai. Most of these were avoidable. And this time, they don’t appear to be related to any connection between Hawaii snorkeling drowning and air travel. On Monday, Maui ocean safety and fire department first responders...
Kauai Police Chief covers hot topics on the Garden Isle
From crime to staffing and concealed carry, Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck covers hot topics on the Garden Isle when he joins us the KHON2 News at 7 on KHII for an interview in studio. Watch his Q&A with Gina Mangieri.
Residents asked to remain vigilant after new Little Fire Ant colony found on Kauai
KAUAI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- After detecting a new colony of Little Fire Ants (LFA) on Kauai, officials with the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) are asking residents to be vigilant and proactive, in an effort to contain the invasive insects. The most recent LFA colony was found...
Kauai County to give out 6,000 free at-home COVID-19 test kits
LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Free at-home COVID-19 tests will be available to Kauai residents at county neighborhood centers from Oct. 19-21. About 6,000 tests will be available to residents on a first-come, first-served basis, and resident will be limited to a maximum of five tests per household, county officials said.
The Kauai Realtor Hearing a Lot of Rumors About Mark Zuckerberg
In this biweekly series, “Realtor Diaries,” we hear from the people at the center of a wilder-than-ever market. Today, an hour-by-hour glimpse into the working world of a seasoned broker in Kauai, Hawaii. 9a.m. There’s a six-hour time difference between Hawaii and New York. If you’re a highly...
Search suspended for missing swimmer off Kauai
After a four-day, multi-agency effort to find a missing 19-year-old swimmer, the Kauai Fire Department said they suspended their search on Wednesday.
Flood advisories issued on Kauai, Oahu as moisture moves in from the south
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A trough just north of the islands is drawing deep tropical moisture over the western end of the state and triggered flood alerts Monday afternoon for portions of Kauai and Oahu. The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a flood advisory until 4:15 p.m. for the entire...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor found safe after reported missing on Kauai
KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - “Days of Our Lives” actor James Lastovic and his roommate have been found safe after they were reported missing since Sunday, according to the Kauai Police Department. Lastovic, 27, and Nevin Dizdari, 26, were located at the Sugi Grove Campground on Tuesday at 8 a.m.
School Pride: Kapaa High School's award-winning health academy
KAPAA, KAUAI (KITV4) -- Kapaa High School on Kauai has a lot of school pride!. Students, staff, and grads are proud that the Kapaa Warriors football team and the girls softball team both won the Division II state titles this past season.
