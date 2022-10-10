ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalaheo, HI

Comments / 0

Related
BEAT OF HAWAII

More Avoidable, Tragic Hawaii Drownings Perplexing

In the past week, multiple searches and rescues of swimmers happened on Maui and Kauai. Most of these were avoidable. And this time, they don’t appear to be related to any connection between Hawaii snorkeling drowning and air travel. On Monday, Maui ocean safety and fire department first responders...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Kauai County to give out 6,000 free at-home COVID-19 test kits

LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Free at-home COVID-19 tests will be available to Kauai residents at county neighborhood centers from Oct. 19-21. About 6,000 tests will be available to residents on a first-come, first-served basis, and resident will be limited to a maximum of five tests per household, county officials said.
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Food & Drinks
City
Kalaheo, HI
Curbed

The Kauai Realtor Hearing a Lot of Rumors About Mark Zuckerberg

In this biweekly series, “Realtor Diaries,” we hear from the people at the center of a wilder-than-ever market. Today, an hour-by-hour glimpse into the working world of a seasoned broker in Kauai, Hawaii. 9a.m. There’s a six-hour time difference between Hawaii and New York. If you’re a highly...
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice

Comments / 0

Community Policy