Read full article on original website
Related
Knife-wielding woman busted for threatening NYC subway riders, police say
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) —- A Bronx woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening passengers with a knife aboard a subway train in Manhattan, police said Thursday. Caridad Wilkins, 48, was swinging the knife at riders on the northbound No. 4 train at the Union Square station around 9 p.m., according to the NYPD. Officers searched […]
NYPD: Man shot outside Brooklyn deli
NEW YORK -- A 31-year-old man was shot in the chest Thursday afternoon outside a deli in Brooklyn. Police are looking for two suspects who reportedly ran away from the scene at Sutter Avenue and Junius Street. The man was sent to Brookdale Hospital with critical injuries.
NYPD brings murder charge in Mother’s Day stolen dump truck hit-and-run that killed Queens mom: ‘Good for justice to be served’
The long-sought driver of a stolen box truck was busted for murder Thursday in a horrific Mother’s Day hit-and-run wreck that killed a revered Queens mom outside her home, authorities said. Roosevelt Rose was behind the the box truck’s wheel when he set off a chain of events that killed Florence Ngwu, who was celebrating the May 8 holiday with her daughter, prosecutors charged. The victim’s ...
Boy, 13, beaten and robbed aboard Brooklyn subway, police say
GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of males allegedly attacked and robbed a 13-year-old boy aboard a Brooklyn train earlier this month, police said Tuesday. The victim was on the Manhattan-bound F train approaching the Avenue P station when the group allegedly punched him in the head several times before taking his backpack and cellphone, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn DOE worker, alleged murderer had prior dispute: NYPD
FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Department of Education employee fatally shot in Flatlands and the man now accused in his murder had a prior dispute, authorities said early Thursday, as the suspect was awaiting arraignment. Police did not elaborate on the nature of the disagreement, but said that it should come out in court as […]
Man pushes ex-girlfriend onto tracks at Brooklyn subway station, attacks officers during arrest: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man allegedly shoved his ex-girlfriend onto the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station and assaulted officers later on Tuesday night, police said. Jabari Woodson, 30, was accused of attacking and robbing the woman at the Bay Parkway and 66th Street N train station, officials said. He allegedly attacked and injured […]
Man Accused Of Using Info Of Victim From Darien To Buy $47,900 Watch At NYC Store
A 55-year-old man is facing charges after investigators reported he used the information of a victim from Fairfield County to purchase a $47,905 watch. Darien Police officers responded to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office in Paterson, New Jersey, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to take custody of Douglas Cantey, a resident of Paterson, who was wanted in an incident that was reported on April 3, the Darien Police Department said.
News 12
2 reputed gang members charged in fatal Bronx drive-by shooting
Two alleged gang members are facing charges in a fatal drive-by shooting. Prosecutors say Justis Colon and Ariel Martinez took part the Concourse Village shooting back in April. Colon and Martinez are members of the 670 gang and were attacking rival gang members that day, investigators say. Joshua Garcia was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 person killed, 2 others injured in drive-by shooting in the Bronx, police say
A drive-by shooting in Concourse Village on Saturday night killed one man and sent two others to the hospital.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Three NYC men arrested and released after jumping pharmacy counter, stealing drugs
LAGRANGE – State Police captured three New York City men after they robbed a Walgreens pharmacy on Route 55 in Lagrange on Tuesday morning. The three allegedly jumped over the pharmacy counter at around 9:35 a.m. and stole several medications before fleeing in a Toyota Camry. Troopers spotted the...
Woman hit and killed by MTA bus in Brooklyn: NYPD
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An MTA bus hit and killed a woman in Brooklyn Thursday evening, police said. The woman was hit by a B6 bus in Flatbush at Glenwood Road and Flatbush Avenue around 6:20 p.m., according to the NYPD. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash remained […]
fox5ny.com
3 women charged in 'green goblin gang' attack
NEW YORK - Three women now face charges in connection with the so-called green goblin gang attack on two women in a Manhattan subway train, the NYPD said. Emily Soto, 34, surrendered to police on Wednesday and Alston Ciante, 26, turned herself in on Tuesday, New York City police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Scammer’s text demanded ransom for missing retired transit worker
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Shortly after retired transit worker Michael “Shaka” Thorne was found sleeping in a car in Brooklyn, his wife received a disturbing text message from a phone number with a Georgia area code. “I told you I have Shaka,” the text read, “but you decided not….to take it seriously,” the wife, Stephanie Haas-Thorne, […]
Man charged with murder in year-old shooting: NYPD
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Manhattan man has been arrested more than a year after he allegedly shot and killed another man in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. Jessie Medina, 20, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Oct. 1, 2021 shooting. Medina allegedly shot […]
fox5ny.com
Suspected member of ‘Green Goblin’ subway robbers arrested
NEW YORK - A woman believed to be a member of a so-called ‘green goblin gang’ that attacked and robbed two women in a Manhattan subway train has turned herself in. The NYPD says that 26-year-old Mariam Issouf went with her lawyer to surrender on Monday. Issouf is being charged with robbery for the Times Square incident.
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Doctor, Pharmacists Charged with Running $24 Million Oxycodone Ring out of East NY Clinic
A doctor, her staff and a group of pharmacists ran a $24 million drug ring out of a Brooklyn medical clinic that doled out more than 1 million oxycodone pills with bogus prescriptions, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. From December 2018 until October 2022, the scheme operated out of Dr. Somsri...
Man, 59, punched, robbed in Union Square, suspect sought by NYPD
The NYPD released photos of a suspect accused of punching a man then robbing him in Union Square last month, authorities said.
NYC man released without bail for McDonald's ax attack arrested again and released without bail
A New York City man arrested and released without bail for an ax-wielding rampage at a McDonald's has been released without bail again for graffiti and bike stealing charges.
police1.com
Suspect surrenders in NYC subway attack by group of women in neon green jumpers
NEW YORK — A suspect has surrendered to face charges for a bizarre caught-on-video attack on two teens aboard a Manhattan subway train by a group of women in neon green jumpers, police said Tuesday. Miriam “Sisse” Issouf, 26, turned herself in Monday, accompanied by her attorney. Cops charged...
buzzfeednews.com
A Man Allegedly Attacked A Gay Couple Who Asked Him To Leave Their Bar Because He Was Harassing Women
A gay couple was attacked while escorting a patron out of the bar they own in Connecticut, resulting in serious injuries, over what they said was an anti-gay assault. Casey Fitzpatrick and his husband, Nicholas Ruiz, who own Troupe429, a popular gay bar in Norwalk, said in a statement Tuesday that they were attacked on Sept. 23 while trying to get the patron to leave the venue.
Comments / 1