Queens, NY

CBS New York

NYPD: Man shot outside Brooklyn deli

NEW YORK -- A 31-year-old man was shot in the chest Thursday afternoon outside a deli in Brooklyn. Police are looking for two suspects who reportedly ran away from the scene at Sutter Avenue and Junius Street. The man was sent to Brookdale Hospital with critical injuries. 
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

NYPD brings murder charge in Mother’s Day stolen dump truck hit-and-run that killed Queens mom: ‘Good for justice to be served’

The long-sought driver of a stolen box truck was busted for murder Thursday in a horrific Mother’s Day hit-and-run wreck that killed a revered Queens mom outside her home, authorities said. Roosevelt Rose was behind the the box truck’s wheel when he set off a chain of events that killed Florence Ngwu, who was celebrating the May 8 holiday with her daughter, prosecutors charged. The victim’s ...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Boy, 13, beaten and robbed aboard Brooklyn subway, police say

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of males allegedly attacked and robbed a 13-year-old boy aboard a Brooklyn train earlier this month, police said Tuesday. The victim was on the Manhattan-bound F train approaching the Avenue P station when the group allegedly punched him in the head several times before taking his backpack and cellphone, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Brooklyn DOE worker, alleged murderer had prior dispute: NYPD

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Department of Education employee fatally shot in Flatlands and the man now accused in his murder had a prior dispute, authorities said early Thursday, as the suspect was awaiting arraignment. Police did not elaborate on the nature of the disagreement, but said that it should come out in court as […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Using Info Of Victim From Darien To Buy $47,900 Watch At NYC Store

A 55-year-old man is facing charges after investigators reported he used the information of a victim from Fairfield County to purchase a $47,905 watch. Darien Police officers responded to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office in Paterson, New Jersey, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to take custody of Douglas Cantey, a resident of Paterson, who was wanted in an incident that was reported on April 3, the Darien Police Department said.
DARIEN, CT
News 12

2 reputed gang members charged in fatal Bronx drive-by shooting

Two alleged gang members are facing charges in a fatal drive-by shooting. Prosecutors say Justis Colon and Ariel Martinez took part the Concourse Village shooting back in April. Colon and Martinez are members of the 670 gang and were attacking rival gang members that day, investigators say. Joshua Garcia was...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Woman hit and killed by MTA bus in Brooklyn: NYPD

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An MTA bus hit and killed a woman in Brooklyn Thursday evening, police said. The woman was hit by a B6 bus in Flatbush at Glenwood Road and Flatbush Avenue around 6:20 p.m., according to the NYPD. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash remained […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

3 women charged in 'green goblin gang' attack

NEW YORK - Three women now face charges in connection with the so-called green goblin gang attack on two women in a Manhattan subway train, the NYPD said. Emily Soto, 34, surrendered to police on Wednesday and Alston Ciante, 26, turned herself in on Tuesday, New York City police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Scammer’s text demanded ransom for missing retired transit worker

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Shortly after retired transit worker Michael “Shaka” Thorne was found sleeping in a car in Brooklyn, his wife received a disturbing text message from a phone number with a Georgia area code. “I told you I have Shaka,” the text read, “but you decided not….to take it seriously,” the wife, Stephanie Haas-Thorne, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man charged with murder in year-old shooting: NYPD

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Manhattan man has been arrested more than a year after he allegedly shot and killed another man in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. Jessie Medina, 20, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Oct. 1, 2021 shooting. Medina allegedly shot […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Suspected member of ‘Green Goblin’ subway robbers arrested

NEW YORK - A woman believed to be a member of a so-called ‘green goblin gang’ that attacked and robbed two women in a Manhattan subway train has turned herself in. The NYPD says that 26-year-old Mariam Issouf went with her lawyer to surrender on Monday. Issouf is being charged with robbery for the Times Square incident.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
buzzfeednews.com

A Man Allegedly Attacked A Gay Couple Who Asked Him To Leave Their Bar Because He Was Harassing Women

A gay couple was attacked while escorting a patron out of the bar they own in Connecticut, resulting in serious injuries, over what they said was an anti-gay assault. Casey Fitzpatrick and his husband, Nicholas Ruiz, who own Troupe429, a popular gay bar in Norwalk, said in a statement Tuesday that they were attacked on Sept. 23 while trying to get the patron to leave the venue.
NORWALK, CT

