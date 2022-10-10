ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fan Poll: Grade the Falcons' players, coaches and draft class

By Matt Urben
 3 days ago
Five weeks into the 2022 NFL season, the Atlanta Falcons have a 2-3 record and are 0-2 against NFC South opponents. On paper, this is where most expected them to be, but upon closer inspection, the Falcons are maddeningly close to being 4-1, or potentially even 5-0.

This year’s team is markedly better along the offensive line, but the pass-rush still needs work and the new-look secondary has experienced some growing pains.

After five games, it’s time for a Falcons fan poll. Grade Atlanta’s coaching staff, rookie draft class and position groups below.

Head coach Arthur Smith

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Offensive coordinator Dave Ragone

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Defensive coordinator Dean Pees

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Special Teams coordinator Marquice Williams

(AP Photo)

Quarterback

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Running Backs

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tight Ends

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Wide Receivers

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Line

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Defensive Line

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Outside Linebackers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Inside Linebackers

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerbacks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Safeties

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Special Teams

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

2022 NFL Draft Class

Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

General Manager Terry Fontenot

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

