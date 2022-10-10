In an effort to prove they’re not just the Dodgers’ little brothers, the Padres have pulled the most little-brother crap ever, announcing last week that only fans from Padres Territory will be allowed to buy tickets to any NLDS games played at Petco Park. The goal is to keep Dodger fans from overrunning the stadium like they generally do when the two teams play in San Diego.

