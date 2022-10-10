ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Fans Turning to Secondary Market to Get Past Padres ‘LA Ban’

In an effort to prove they’re not just the Dodgers’ little brothers, the Padres have pulled the most little-brother crap ever, announcing last week that only fans from Padres Territory will be allowed to buy tickets to any NLDS games played at Petco Park. The goal is to keep Dodger fans from overrunning the stadium like they generally do when the two teams play in San Diego.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
New York State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: LA Columnist Adds Unnecessary Fuel to the Padres’ Fire

The Dodgers and Padres are getting set for one of the most highly-anticipated Divisional Round series in recent memory. Over the last three seasons, since San Diego started going “all-in” at every trade deadline and in every offseason, the Padres have been trying to put together a team that could compete with the juggernaut of the NL West Los Angeles Dodgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Video: LA Set to ‘Win For Vin’ This October

It’s finally here — the start of the real season for your Los Angeles Dodgers. And, as is tradition, the beginning of the postseason means it’s time for hype videos. The Dodgers media team uploaded several little nuggets on Monday aimed at getting fans geared up for October. The first one was almost literally paint drying and even that was pretty cool.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Andrew Friedman
Person
Justin Turner
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Evan Phillips Not Bothered by Role, Expectations This Postseason

The Dodgers are heading into October without a dedicated closer, opting instead for the “have a bunch of really good relievers and use them when and where they’re needed” approach. It’s an approach that makes a lot of sense, but it wasn’t Plan A for Los Angeles, who traded for Craig Kimbrel in the spring with the expectation that he would be their closer in the fall.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The National League#The Nl Division Series#Mets#The American League
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Reclaims All-Time Postseason Strikeout Distinction

Coming into this postseason, Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw was the career leader in postseason strikeouts with 207, but he was just two ahead of Justin Verlander. Verlander started Game 1 of the ALDS for the Astros against the Mariners, and while he pitched horribly and didn’t make it to the fifth inning, he did rack up three strikeouts on the day to jump ahead of Kershaw at 208.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Blake Snell Dodges Questions About Dominant World Series Start vs LA

In Game 6 of the 2020 World Series, Blake Snell started for the Rays against the Dodgers. Snell was dominant, throwing 5.1 shutout innings on 73 pitches. In the bottom of the sixth, though, Austin Barnes hit a one-out single to center, and with Mookie Betts coming up to start the third time through the Dodgers’ order, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash made the infamous decision to pull Snell from the game and bring in Nick Anderson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy