Dodgers: Dave Roberts Explains Pinch Hitting Austin Barnes for Cody Bellinger
With two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Dodgers had runners on first and second with Padres closer Josh Hader on the mound. Cody Bellinger’s spot in the lineup came up, and with the lefty killer Hader on the mound, L.A. manager Dave Roberts chose to pinch-hit for Bellinger.
Dodgers Fans Turning to Secondary Market to Get Past Padres ‘LA Ban’
In an effort to prove they’re not just the Dodgers’ little brothers, the Padres have pulled the most little-brother crap ever, announcing last week that only fans from Padres Territory will be allowed to buy tickets to any NLDS games played at Petco Park. The goal is to keep Dodger fans from overrunning the stadium like they generally do when the two teams play in San Diego.
Dodgers Highlights: L.A. Bullpen Locks Down NLDS Game 1 Over Padres
The Dodgers beat the Padres, 5-3, in Game 1 of the National League Division Series behind just enough early offense and some outstanding relief pitching. Julio Urias pitched five innings for the victory, allowing four hits and three runs. Four relievers combined for four shutout innings, with Chris Martin locking things down in the ninth for the save.
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Announced as Game 3 Starter
The Dodgers lost game two to the Padres and turned this NLDS into a series. Clayton Kershaw did not put together the best start he could have, admittedly, but owned up to putting his team in a less-than-ideal spot. With the series evened up at 1 and 1, Dodgers manager...
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Knows Game 1 Was Important to Win vs Streaking Padres
The Dodgers kept to there expectations and took down the Padres in game one of the NLDS. A win that will look to catapult them through the rest of the series against a formidable foe. The Padres battled hard in a Wild Card series with the Mets and took them...
Dodgers News: LA Columnist Adds Unnecessary Fuel to the Padres’ Fire
The Dodgers and Padres are getting set for one of the most highly-anticipated Divisional Round series in recent memory. Over the last three seasons, since San Diego started going “all-in” at every trade deadline and in every offseason, the Padres have been trying to put together a team that could compete with the juggernaut of the NL West Los Angeles Dodgers.
Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Makes Padres Profar Look Foolish with Record Low Curveball
You might have thought Jurickson Profar’s intentional catcher’s interference swing last year was the worst swing you’d ever see someone take against Clayton Kershaw. As it turns out, it wasn’t even the worst swing you’d ever see Profar take against Kershaw, thanks to this beauty last night:
Dodgers Video: LA Set to ‘Win For Vin’ This October
It’s finally here — the start of the real season for your Los Angeles Dodgers. And, as is tradition, the beginning of the postseason means it’s time for hype videos. The Dodgers media team uploaded several little nuggets on Monday aimed at getting fans geared up for October. The first one was almost literally paint drying and even that was pretty cool.
Dodgers News: Max Muncy Explains Turning a Double Into a Single
In the bottom of the sixth inning of last night’s NLDS Game 2, the Dodgers trailed the Padres, 4-3, but mounted a rally against San Diego starter Yu Darvish. Will Smith led off with an infield single up the middle, and Max Muncy followed with a single off the wall in right field to put runners on first and third.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Unable to Beat Padres With Most Famous Pitch
Clayton Kershaw put together a rocky outing on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. The future Hall of Famer struggled to put away hitters, scattering 6 hits over 5 innings in the Dodgers’ loss. After the game, he spoke about his outing and assessed where he thinks things went a...
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Separates Julio Urias Among The Best Pitchers
The praise from your teammates can go a long way, but when you are Freddie Freeman giving praise to a guy like Julio Urias it goes just a bit further. Freeman, the former NL MVP, has faced his fair share of hitters through his 13 year career and ranks Urias among the best pitchers he has seen.
Dodgers News: Evan Phillips Not Bothered by Role, Expectations This Postseason
The Dodgers are heading into October without a dedicated closer, opting instead for the “have a bunch of really good relievers and use them when and where they’re needed” approach. It’s an approach that makes a lot of sense, but it wasn’t Plan A for Los Angeles, who traded for Craig Kimbrel in the spring with the expectation that he would be their closer in the fall.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Reclaims All-Time Postseason Strikeout Distinction
Coming into this postseason, Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw was the career leader in postseason strikeouts with 207, but he was just two ahead of Justin Verlander. Verlander started Game 1 of the ALDS for the Astros against the Mariners, and while he pitched horribly and didn’t make it to the fifth inning, he did rack up three strikeouts on the day to jump ahead of Kershaw at 208.
Dodgers Postseason: Kenley Jansen Joins Elite Company While With Braves
Former Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen is with the Braves now, and unlike his replacement in Los Angeles, Kenley actually made his team’s postseason roster. Not only that, but Jansen reached a historic milestone on Wednesday evening when he closed out Atlanta’s 3-0 victory over the Phillies to tie their NLDS at one game each.
Dodgers vs Padres NLDS Preview, Positional Breakdown, Series Predictions and More | Blue Heaven Podcast
The Dodgers and the Padres are set for a rematch of the 2020 NLDS with familiar faces and new characters in place. We break down everything to do with these two teams in our annual monster NLDS preview show. First on the docket, a short look back at the biggest...
Dodgers Postgame: L.A. Drops Game to Padres to Even NLDS at One Game Each
The Dodgers lost to the Padres, 5-3, to even the series at one game each. The game was dumb and stupid and should be ashamed of itself. Clayton Kershaw allowed three runs on six hits in five innings, walking none and striking out six. He gets a no-decision. Brusdar Graterol...
Dodgers News: Blake Snell Dodges Questions About Dominant World Series Start vs LA
In Game 6 of the 2020 World Series, Blake Snell started for the Rays against the Dodgers. Snell was dominant, throwing 5.1 shutout innings on 73 pitches. In the bottom of the sixth, though, Austin Barnes hit a one-out single to center, and with Mookie Betts coming up to start the third time through the Dodgers’ order, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash made the infamous decision to pull Snell from the game and bring in Nick Anderson.
Dodgers News: David Ortiz Talking About the Padres Daddy After Game 1 is Brutal
Big Papi out here wildin’! Media types have been quick to take one look at this Dodgers vs Padres NLDS matchup and point to the little brother complex down in San Diego. It’s well-documented how the Friars view the boys in blue. They want to beat them down...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Talks Craig Kimbrel Roster Decision
One of the biggest question marks surrounding the Dodgers’ NLDS roster was whether or not Craig Kimbrel would make the cut. After his rocky season, one that saw him get removed from his role as the team’s primary closer, Dave Roberts elected not to put him on there.
Dodger Poll Results: What Are Fans Worried About This Postseason?
The postseason is finally upon us. For the first time in what feels like months, the Dodgers are playing meaningful baseball. And while that’s great news for fans who have been waiting for something to truly cheer for, it also brings on the stress. A lot of it. Dodger...
