Death investigation underway after man found dead in Stratmoor Hills neighborhood

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A death investigation is underway in south Colorado Springs after a man was found dead behind an adult entertainment venue in the Stratmoor Hills neighborhood.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced it was conducting a death investigation Monday morning.

The investigation was in the 2100 Block of B Street in the Stratmoor Hills neighborhood, near the intersection of Venetucci Blvd. and B St.

According to the sheriff's office, they received a 911 call just before 6:30 a.m. Monday morning. The caller reported finding a dead body just south of Deja Vu Showgirls on B Street.

The deceased individual was located on private property that is known to be frequented by homeless individuals, the sheriff's office said. Investigators are working to determine if there is a connection between the death and a large fire at a nearby homeless camp.

A spokesperson for the county said the manner of death of the individual will not be released today. Investigators said there is no clear connection at this time between the death and Deja Vu Showgirls.

The death investigation continues but the sheriff's office said they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.

In a statement released late Monday, the sheriff's office said it is aware of the homeless camps and the potential for comes associated with them. The Sheriff's Office added that it is working in coordination with El Paso County Code Enforcement, the El Paso County Attorney, and local volunteer agencies to actively address community concerns in these areas.

