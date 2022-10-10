Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows
The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
Motley Fool
Why I'm Buying Bitcoin in October
September is typically one of Bitcoin's worst-performing months. October, November, and December are typically some of Bitcoin's best-performing months. A changing narrative around inflation and interest rates could cause Bitcoin to have another great October. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Nicholas Merten Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says BTC Facing Make or Break Moment
Crypto analyst Nicholas Merten says that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report scheduled for release this Thursday could significantly impact the price of Bitcoin (BTC). In a new video update, Merten tells his 513,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin is facing a “make-or-break” moment this week. The analyst notes...
Dogecoin Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Set For 'Major Rally' Once This Happens
Dogecoin intraday gains overshadow two largest coins as Elon Musk touts perfume. Bearish momentum in apex coin could trigger ahead of 18,150 support level says OANDA analyst. Investors should be wary of 'ballooning' warns Arcane Research analyst. The two largest coins were seen trading marginally higher on Tuesday evening as...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin en Route to 40X Gains, According to Analyst Who Called May 2021 BTC Collapse
A popular crypto analyst known for calling the Bitcoin May 2021 collapse thinks BTC is en route to 40x gains over the long term. The pseudonymous analyst known as Dave the Wave tells his 127,500 Twitter followers that if Bitcoin matches gold’s market cap in the future, that will equal a surge of about 40x.
u.today
Bitcoin Just Broke New Record, Here's What It Is
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Further Rallies for Two Explosive Altcoins, Updates Bitcoin Forecast
A popular crypto strategist and trader is predicting more rallies to come for two low-cap altcoins that have recently shown strength. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 184,400 Twitter followers that decentralized derivatives exchange Injective Protocol (INJ) is the “gift that keeps on giving.”
ambcrypto.com
Reasons ApeCoin traders can expect further losses over the next two weeks
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The higher timeframe structure flipped to bearish as $5.35 poses stern opposition. With the APE supply high, another wave of selling seemed imminent. ApeCoin [APE] did not have a...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Forecasts How Long the Bitcoin and Crypto Bear Market Will Last
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is updating his outlook on the future of the current bear market and the crypto markets as a whole. Novogratz says in a Yahoo Finance interview that Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets are likely to rally once the Federal Reserve pauses its monetary tightening measures.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum [ETH] traders can go long next week, thanks to…
Ethereum [ETH] is having yet another bearish week as the crypto bears retain dominance over the market. Here are some of the latest observations that may offer insights into ETH’s demand and supply dynamics. Especially, now that everyone is wondering about the market’s next move. Here’s AMBCrpto’s price...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Primed To Go Higher, but One Ethereum-Based Altcoin Will Outperform BTC: Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen
Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen is bullish on one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin and says it may even outperform Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, Cowen lays out the case for his bullish Chainlink (LINK) sentiment. “A lot of the things I talk about on my channel right...
3 reasons Bitcoin mining difficulty just jumped the most in 17 months
“The rapid difficulty growth is a combination of several factors,” Daniel Frumkin, director of research and mining insights at Braiins, a Bitcoin mining company, tells Fortune.
Bitcoin, Ethereum-Related Stock Bit Digital (BTBT) Announces September 2022 Production
Bit Digital Inc BTBT shares are trading marginally higher by 2.77% to $1.10 during Thursday's after-hours session. The company announced its unaudited Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD production and corporate updates for the month of September 2022. What Happened?. Bit Digital provided the following highlights for September production via press...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s a Realistic Worst Case Scenario for Bitcoin and Crypto, According to Analyst Jason Pizzino
A popular crypto strategist is mapping out where Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the crypto markets may bottom out in a worst case scenario. In a new strategy session, Jason Pizzino tells his 276,00 YouTube subscribers that it is within the realm of possibility for the total market capitalization of crypto assets to lose another 40% of its value even after this year’s deep correction.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin’s supply distribution metric credits ongoing selling pressure to…
Bitcoin’s [BTC] ranging performance has demonstrated a healthy demand increase every time it approached $19,000. But this time demand has dropped despite retesting the same price. Let’s look at some of the factors that have accompanied this change and what it could mean moving forward. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Stakeholders With Over $1,490,000,000 in BTC at High Capitulation Risk, Warns Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode warns that a certain group of Bitcoin holders that collectively own nearly $1.5 billion worth of BTC is in danger of capitulating. Glassnode says that Bitcoin’s hash rate, which measures the processing power of the king crypto’s network, is at an all-time high. While...
