ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions

A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
u.today

Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows

The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why I'm Buying Bitcoin in October

September is typically one of Bitcoin's worst-performing months. October, November, and December are typically some of Bitcoin's best-performing months. A changing narrative around inflation and interest rates could cause Bitcoin to have another great October. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Ambcrypto
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
u.today

Bitcoin Just Broke New Record, Here's What It Is

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Reasons ApeCoin traders can expect further losses over the next two weeks

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The higher timeframe structure flipped to bearish as $5.35 poses stern opposition. With the APE supply high, another wave of selling seemed imminent. ApeCoin [APE] did not have a...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum [ETH] traders can go long next week, thanks to…

Ethereum [ETH] is having yet another bearish week as the crypto bears retain dominance over the market. Here are some of the latest observations that may offer insights into ETH’s demand and supply dynamics. Especially, now that everyone is wondering about the market’s next move. Here’s AMBCrpto’s price...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dailyhodl.com

Here’s a Realistic Worst Case Scenario for Bitcoin and Crypto, According to Analyst Jason Pizzino

A popular crypto strategist is mapping out where Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the crypto markets may bottom out in a worst case scenario. In a new strategy session, Jason Pizzino tells his 276,00 YouTube subscribers that it is within the realm of possibility for the total market capitalization of crypto assets to lose another 40% of its value even after this year’s deep correction.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin’s supply distribution metric credits ongoing selling pressure to…

Bitcoin’s [BTC] ranging performance has demonstrated a healthy demand increase every time it approached $19,000. But this time demand has dropped despite retesting the same price. Let’s look at some of the factors that have accompanied this change and what it could mean moving forward. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy