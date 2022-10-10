Read full article on original website
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 14-16, 2022
It is going to be another busy fall weekend in West Michigan, with color tours, fall festivals, art, music, toys, movies, German cars, food, comedy, and more. The fall colors around West Michigan are just about at their peak. This would be a great weekend to take a car ride and check them out. The Kent County Road Commission has put together a fall color tour guide with their suggestions on the best roads in Kent County to see all the colorful leaves. Read more, and download the Color Tour Guide here.
Free Beer & Hot Wings Live Show is Coming to The Intersection in GR
It hasn't happened since 2019, but the Free Beer and Hot Wings Live Show is returning to the Intersection in Grand Rapids, Michigan. For many years it has been a long tradition of the Free Beer and Hot Wings Show doing their show live the morning before Thanksgiving at the Intersection.
5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The weekend is nearly here, and there are plenty of things going on in Grand Rapids to fill up your schedule. Whether you’re looking for a fun night getting drinks downtown, or a family-friendly afternoon with the kids, we’ve got five ideas for things you can do around the city this weekend.
Get Ready for the Inaugural October on Ottawa
Social House Kitchen and Bar brings this all-day live music gathering together for the first annual "October on Ottawa" Street Festival. Organizers encourage those ages 21 and over looking for a fun night out to head to downtown Grand Rapids. Ottawa Avenue will be closed and under a tent for the festivities.
Breakfast chain to open Breton Village location
A Grand Rapids breakfast chain is opening its third location next month. Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group said Tuesday, Oct. 11, it will open its third Morning Belle in the city at 1962 Breton Road SE in Breton Village. The new location joins Morning Belle locations at 434 Bridge St....
Grand Rapids Landmarks Lighting Up in Color on Thursday
Thursday, October 13th, 2022 is National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day. This is a national campaign to bring awareness of the devastation caused by metastatic breast cancer. More than 200 landmarks across the United States, along with some in Canada and Ireland, will be lighting up with teal, green, and...
Try Some Great Food — Restaurant Week GR Returns in November
Mark your calendar for Friday, November 4th through Saturday, November 12th, 2022. Restaurant Week Grand Rapids is back again for another year and has a few changes. This is always a great time to explore Michigan's Best Food City while earning rewards through the Restaurant Week GR digital pass. It is also a great time to try some restaurants you have not have tried around the Grand Rapids area.
West Michigan's connection to the Wonderful Wizard of Oz
With the worldwide success of the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, one might think author L. Frank Baum always had success as a writer. However, that wasn't the case.
Chartreuse Sisters’ French bakery and café coming to Grand Rapids’ Uptown
A Grand Rapids building that sat vacant for years is about to become a French patisserie.
Breakfast and Booze: New Brunch Restaurant Opening in Grand Rapids
Who doesn't love brunch?! It's the perfect combination of breakfast, lunch, and cocktails!. Well, good news: A Grand Rapids brunch restaurant is expanding with a third location. Meritage Hospitality Opening Third Morning Belle Restaurant in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Business Journal reports that Morning Belle is planning to open a...
You Need to Try 3 Activities This Winter In Grand Rapids
As the winter months approach, many people, including myself, are like 'What are some things to do if there is snow on the ground?'. Well, apparently there is plenty to do throughout the entire winter season right here in Grand Rapids. You do not have to travel far at all.
2 Grand Rapids Toys ‘R’ Us Locations Are Celebrating Their Grand Reopening This Weekend
As a kid, I got so excited when my mom would take me and my brother Bob to Toys 'R' Us. We would go around a birthday, Christmas time, or when we did well on a report card. I never thought my favorite childhood toy store would close. But on...
Famous People Who Were Born or Lived In Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is home to many famous people in History. Arguably the most famous has to be President Gerald R. Ford. While he was born in Omaha, Nebraska he grew up in Grand Rapids and went on to play Football at the University of Michigan. Later he would serve in the Military, and become a politician eventually becoming the 38th President of The United States of America when President Richard Nixon resigned.
Are Grand Rapids Workers Vastly Underpaid?
Grand Rapids trails other major cities in Michigan almost 3-1 in one important category: high salaries. When It Comes To Making Six Figures, GR Falls Short. A new study analyzing the salaries of residents living in affordable cities around the US shows that Grand Rapids trails most Michigan cities in one key category: workers who make over $100,000 per year.
Breakfast chain opening third restaurant in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new Morning Belle restaurant is expected to open at Breton Village in Grand Rapids in November. The restaurant, which is owned by Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group and offers waffles, avocado toast, frittatas, egg white omelets and more, has two other locations in area: 434 Bridge St. NW and 1600 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township.
Chick-fil-A to replace Golden Corral in Grand Rapids area
KENT COUNTY, MI — After closing for good earlier this week, the Golden Corral building in Walker is set to be demolished and turned into a Chick-fil-A. The Golden Corral, at 3461 Alpine Ave., was the last of the buffet chain’s West Michigan location. The 2-acre lot will...
grmag.com
City announces trick-or-treating hours
As Halloween approaches, the City of Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Police Department have announced some tips to ensure a safe holiday for all and the recommended trick-or-treating hours: 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. For those who plan to pass out candy:. Turn on porch lights. For those...
Plans For Downtown Grand Rapids Skyscraper Have Been Scrapped
Grand Rapids has continued to grow for the last 20 years but inflation has reared its ugly head and now a skyscraper project has been scrapped. City Tower was a unique project that was going to utilize a corner of downtown Grand Rapids with a 24-story building that would have been located at 22 Ottawa Ave.
WOOD
Make Ebels General Store your fall destination
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The most popular and spectacular art show this time of year is the changing leaves outside our doors and windows. Trees are turning vibrant shades of gold and orange, deep red and we know color tours are all the rage in Michigan, especially during the month of October. Many people head north to enjoy the splendor, so if you’re in the mood to take in the fall season, we’ve got a destination for you, Ebels Clothing Department in Reed City. You can enjoy the colors as you head north, then shop all the fall trends and enjoy fall inspired treats in their coffee shop!
WOOD
A retirement community with a small town feel
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a lot to consider when deciding on a retirement home – you want quality care, but also a vibrant place where friendships will be found and life will be truly enjoyed. The Brook Retirement Communities offers those things and they’re located in 13 communities in West Michigan and areas north of here! Rachael got the chance to visit the The Brook of Cedar Springs to see what they’re all about!
