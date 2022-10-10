ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

lineups.com

Kansas vs. Oklahoma Betting Odds & Predictions (10/15/22)

#19 Kansas (5-1) meets unranked Oklahoma (3-3) in a surprising record situation, as Oklahoma usually dominates the conference. Kansas is coming off a 38-31 loss to undefeated TCU, and they received terrible news this week: QB Jalon Daniels is out for the season with a shoulder injury. Oklahoma, meanwhile, has...
NORMAN, OK
WIBW

KU wide receiver no longer with program

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Freshman wide receiver Steven McBride is no longer on the Kansas football roster, according to sources. According to Jordan Guskey, who covers KU Athletics for the Topeka Capital-Journal, it is not clear at this time why McBride has left the program. McBride recorded two catches for...
LAWRENCE, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Big 12: New York City mayor ‘now knows Kansas is a brand’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It looks like New York City Mayor Eric Adams is finally learning about Kansas’ brand. The Big 12 Conference tweeted out a photo Tuesday afternoon showing Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark delivering a KU Football jersey to Adams. The caption: “New York City Mayor Eric Adams now knows Kansas is a brand.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBW

Kansas AG candidate Kris Kobach holds press conference in Downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Republican Attorney General candidate Kris Kobach paid a visit to Topeka on Thursday. Kobach held a press conference in front of Memorial Hall where he detailed his plans to crack down on fentanyl trafficking and large-scale retail theft. He also emphasized his work representing other states against federal administrations in recent years, expertise he said is crucial to bring to Kansas.
TOPEKA, KS
news9.com

Oklahoma Lawmaker Using E-Bike Addresses Infrastructure Issues

An Oklahoma lawmaker ditched four wheels for two. And in doing so, he's gained a new perspective about Oklahoma City's infrastructure. Rep. Forrest Bennett has been a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016, representing midtown, downtown and southside OKC in the 92nd district. Bennett said he's been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KSNT News

Topeka West football coach stepping away from team

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka West head football coach Russell Norton is stepping away from his role with the team. Principal John Buckendorff made the announcement Wednesday. Norton is stepping away for personal reasons, according to Buckendorff’s email to Topeka West parents. Defensive coordinator Tre Parker will step in as interim head coach. The Chargers play […]
TOPEKA, KS
KTUL

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reminds drivers to pull over after trooper-involved crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is sharing another example of the dangers involved with drivers don't move over for flashing lights on the roadway. Early Tuesday morning, an OHP trooper was providing traffic control assistance on a jackknifed semi-truck on I-35 in Cleveland County, when his vehicle was struck by another semi-truck pulling double trailers.
TULSA, OK
WIBW

Grain truck spills after attempt to avoid Western Kansas collision

THOMAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A grain truck spilled in Western Kansas after it attempted to avoid a collision and hit an embankment instead. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 83 and County Road 36 with reports of an injury accident.
HOLTON, KS
KSNT News

Former Kansas bus driver shares why he quit his job

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Daniel Meredith first sat behind the wheel of a school bus in 2018. Over the last couple of years Meredith says a shortage of bus drivers caused his routes to be extended — sometimes reaching an hour longer than normal – but his pay stayed the same. He says his contract with […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Sheriff recognized for saving life at Kansas state park

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – An Osage County Sheriff’s deputy is being recognized for his quick actions which helped save a person’s life. Deputy Richard Hamm was presented with a Life Saving Award by Sheriff Chris Wells on Monday for his actions on Aug. 20, 2022. The sheriff’s office received a report of a person who […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

18-year-old seriously injured in Kansas car crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – An 18-year-old male sustained serious injuries during a car crash in Franklin County on Thursday. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:24 p.m. on Oct. 6 a Chevy Silverado 1500 was traveling north on Interstate 35 near mile marker 198 when the driver side tires dropped off the road […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS

