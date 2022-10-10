Read full article on original website
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
lineups.com
Kansas vs. Oklahoma Betting Odds & Predictions (10/15/22)
#19 Kansas (5-1) meets unranked Oklahoma (3-3) in a surprising record situation, as Oklahoma usually dominates the conference. Kansas is coming off a 38-31 loss to undefeated TCU, and they received terrible news this week: QB Jalon Daniels is out for the season with a shoulder injury. Oklahoma, meanwhile, has...
Kansas’s Lance Leipold Addresses Nebraska, Wisconsin Job Openings
Amid a remarkable turnaround in Lawrence, the Jayhawks coach is being linked to several prominent open coaching positions.
WIBW
KU wide receiver no longer with program
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Freshman wide receiver Steven McBride is no longer on the Kansas football roster, according to sources. According to Jordan Guskey, who covers KU Athletics for the Topeka Capital-Journal, it is not clear at this time why McBride has left the program. McBride recorded two catches for...
Kansas woman to make history Friday night as head football referee
For the first time in Kansas state high school football history, a woman will be head referee when Wamego's team visits Clearwater Friday night.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
WIBW
Big 12: New York City mayor ‘now knows Kansas is a brand’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It looks like New York City Mayor Eric Adams is finally learning about Kansas’ brand. The Big 12 Conference tweeted out a photo Tuesday afternoon showing Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark delivering a KU Football jersey to Adams. The caption: “New York City Mayor Eric Adams now knows Kansas is a brand.”
WIBW
Kansas AG candidate Kris Kobach holds press conference in Downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Republican Attorney General candidate Kris Kobach paid a visit to Topeka on Thursday. Kobach held a press conference in front of Memorial Hall where he detailed his plans to crack down on fentanyl trafficking and large-scale retail theft. He also emphasized his work representing other states against federal administrations in recent years, expertise he said is crucial to bring to Kansas.
QuikTrip could soon operate urgent care centers in Kansas City
QuikTrip, known across the Midwest for its convenience store locations, may soon add urgent care centers to its list of offerings.
news9.com
Oklahoma Lawmaker Using E-Bike Addresses Infrastructure Issues
An Oklahoma lawmaker ditched four wheels for two. And in doing so, he's gained a new perspective about Oklahoma City's infrastructure. Rep. Forrest Bennett has been a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016, representing midtown, downtown and southside OKC in the 92nd district. Bennett said he's been...
Topeka West football coach stepping away from team
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka West head football coach Russell Norton is stepping away from his role with the team. Principal John Buckendorff made the announcement Wednesday. Norton is stepping away for personal reasons, according to Buckendorff’s email to Topeka West parents. Defensive coordinator Tre Parker will step in as interim head coach. The Chargers play […]
KTUL
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
Plane crash in Miami County, Kansas, injures 1
A small, personal aircraft crashed near the Osawatomie-Paola Municipal Airport Wednesday afternoon, according to the Miami County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office.
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol reminds drivers to pull over after trooper-involved crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is sharing another example of the dangers involved with drivers don't move over for flashing lights on the roadway. Early Tuesday morning, an OHP trooper was providing traffic control assistance on a jackknifed semi-truck on I-35 in Cleveland County, when his vehicle was struck by another semi-truck pulling double trailers.
WIBW
Grain truck spills after attempt to avoid Western Kansas collision
THOMAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A grain truck spilled in Western Kansas after it attempted to avoid a collision and hit an embankment instead. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 83 and County Road 36 with reports of an injury accident.
Former Kansas bus driver shares why he quit his job
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Daniel Meredith first sat behind the wheel of a school bus in 2018. Over the last couple of years Meredith says a shortage of bus drivers caused his routes to be extended — sometimes reaching an hour longer than normal – but his pay stayed the same. He says his contract with […]
Sheriff recognized for saving life at Kansas state park
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – An Osage County Sheriff’s deputy is being recognized for his quick actions which helped save a person’s life. Deputy Richard Hamm was presented with a Life Saving Award by Sheriff Chris Wells on Monday for his actions on Aug. 20, 2022. The sheriff’s office received a report of a person who […]
WIBW
Red Flag Warning issued for several KS counties as risk of extreme fire increases
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Shawnee County and more than 20 other counties throughout eastern Kansas on Wednesday afternoon. The Red Flag Warning was issued just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12 and is currently set to expire Thursday,...
18-year-old seriously injured in Kansas car crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – An 18-year-old male sustained serious injuries during a car crash in Franklin County on Thursday. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:24 p.m. on Oct. 6 a Chevy Silverado 1500 was traveling north on Interstate 35 near mile marker 198 when the driver side tires dropped off the road […]
LJWORLD
Douglas County leaders to consider Plan 2040 amendment that could pave way for substantial development near Rock Chalk Park
Douglas County leaders are set to consider an amendment to Plan 2040 that could lead to substantial residential development between Kansas Highway 10 and East 902 Road just west of Lawrence. Plan 2040 is the long-term plan of the county and City of Lawrence that guides growth and land use.
