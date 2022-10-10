Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. The deaths were an 82-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 78-year-old man from Randolph County, a 63-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old woman from Wayne County, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state’s death toll from the virus is now at 7,455.
Report: Federal officials investigating West Virginia jail
BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating complaints about conditions at a West Virginia jail, according to a published report.The Register-Herald reports the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security denied its request to tour the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County citing a federal probe of the facility."The federal government is in the process of investigating the facility, and the integrity of that investigation is of the utmost importance to the WV Department of Homeland Security," said Morgan Switzer, deputy general counsel for the state agency said in an email to the newspaper.The jail in Beaver has been the "subject...
More charges in I-79 chase and shooting in West Virginia announced against 3 South Carolina men
The three South Carolina men who were arrested in connection to the multi-county I-79 police chase and shooting that happened back in May are facing new charges, and 12 News has obtained more information about the incident since it happened.
What are the rules for West Virginia Bridge Day 2022?
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — While Bridge Day is a festive event full of fun, there are rules put in place to ensure the safer of BASE jumpers and spectators! Below is a list of festival rules everyone must follow when going to Bridge Day 2022 on Saturday, October 15, 2022! No dogs are allowed No […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Virginia voters, leaders weigh-in on Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s Amendment 2 is best known for the possibility it could lead to a repeal of the personal property tax on vehicles in the Mountain State. People refer to it as the “dreaded car tax” and everyone WOWK 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis spoke with wants it gone. […]
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases drop below 1,000 again in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s active COVID-19 total dropped back below 1,000 on Tuesday after the holiday weekend. The state’s active case total stood at 833, down from 1,022 on Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Health officials reported...
West Virginia to get over $740M from Biden Administration for roads and bridges
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced that it has released $749.9 million West Virginia in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements. The funds go directly to West Virginia, providing transportation leaders within West Virginia the […]
West Virginia Division of Protective Services is hiring retired officers
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Protective Services is hiring, and officials say retired law enforcement officers are welcome to apply. Officials with the WV Division of Protective Services, or the Capitol Police, say they have several law enforcement and non-law enforcement positions, including for two police telecommunicators, they are looking to […]
JOBS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to enter to win a free 2023 UTV from West Virginia
The West Virginia Department of Tourism is partnering with West Virginia's biggest riding trail system to give away two side-by-sides.
Attorney General warns of ‘computer repair’ phone scam in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office is warning West Virginians to be wary of a computer repair scam going around the state. According to WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, the scammer calls consumers claiming they are from a major technology or computer company and demands the consumer pay for antivirus software […]
lootpress.com
WV Intermediate Court of Appeals holds ribbon cutting for Raleigh County satellite location
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The first of five satellite locations to be utilized by the Intermediate Court of Appeals of West Virginia was presented Tuesday morning in a ribbon cutting ceremony in Raleigh County. The event was held in the Ceremonial Courtroom on the second floor of the historic...
Early voting deadlines in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) — Election Day 2022 is just around the corner, and the deadline to register to vote is coming up even sooner. Ohioans’ last day to register to vote and change details, like your voting address, for the Nov. 8 general election was Tuesday, Oct. 11. Kentucky’s deadline was also Oct. 11. The voter registration […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Virginia gets over $680K for 13 community projects
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State is receiving more than $680,000 for rural development projects throughout West Virginia. According to U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D) and Shelley Moore Capito (R), the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program is giving the state $680,700 for 13 projects across the state to support upgrading local infrastructure, […]
STUDY: 1/4 of adults in West Virginia are living with mental illness
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia has the second highest number of adults with mental illness, with 24.62%, right behind Utah. This new study done by health experts at NiceRx calculated states spending the most and least on mental health funding, those who are searching for therapists the most, and the states with the highest […]
West Virginia Trick-or-Treat times 2022
These are the trick-or-treating dates and times in north central West Virginia that have already been announced.
West Virginia Governor announces vehicle tax elimination Act
During a media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the car and all vehicle tax elimination and protection of local government act. Gov. Justice said he is proposing legislation to get rid of the car tax immediately without amending the constitution. ‘This means you can vote no on Amendment 2 and still get rid […]
West Virginia man makes $21K at New York gun buyback through loophole
New York's attorney general has changed the rules of a state gun buyback program after a West Virginia man obtained $21,000 in gift cards using a loophole in the program's rules.
wchstv.com
West Virginia attorney general alerts public of hurricane relief scams
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fraud and scams can come in many shapes and sizes. There's mail fraud, healthcare fraud and even charity and disaster fraud. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning residents in the Mountain State about a new scam popping up involving hurricane relief. "West Virginians...
WTAP
West Virginia fire departments to receive $8.1 million in federal grants
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded $8.1 million to fire departments in 22 counties across West Virginia, many of which are in NCWV. The following fire departments received awards as part of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program:. $1,000,000...
How long until we change the clocks in West Virginia?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Comments / 0