BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating complaints about conditions at a West Virginia jail, according to a published report.The Register-Herald reports the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security denied its request to tour the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County citing a federal probe of the facility."The federal government is in the process of investigating the facility, and the integrity of that investigation is of the utmost importance to the WV Department of Homeland Security," said Morgan Switzer, deputy general counsel for the state agency said in an email to the newspaper.The jail in Beaver has been the "subject...

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV ・ 22 HOURS AGO