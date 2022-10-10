Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Harvey Weinstein L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaCalifornia State
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
dailybruin.com
Men’s water polo set to face Stanford in 1st rematch since MPSF Invite defeat
The Bruins are heading up north for a rematch against the opponent that handed them their only loss of the season. No. 3 UCLA men’s water polo (16-1) is traveling to the Bay Area for its second matchup against No. 1 Stanford (17-0) in both teams’ Mountain Pacific Sports Federation conference play opener. The game also serves as a rematch of the MPSF Invite championship game, in which the Cardinal handed the Bruins their first loss of the season.
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s tennis earns singles title, ranked wins at two fall tournaments
A new victor has emerged for the Bruins in an annual tradition on rival ground. UCLA women’s tennis freshman Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer claimed the singles championship at the Women of Troy Invitational at the Marks Tennis Stadium over the weekend, defeating opponents from across the state to bring the Bruins a preseason crown on the Trojans’ turf.
dailybruin.com
Grace’s Whits: Undefeated UCLA women’s soccer still has a long road ahead before NCAA title
Thus far, the Bruins have dribbled their way to a dominant season. With a new head coach at the helm, the blue and gold is off to its best start in program history and sits atop the national rankings – a picture-perfect beginning. But soccer is an inherently unpredictable...
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s soccer aims for consistency after up-and-down season start
The Bruins have equalized at .500 halfway through Pac-12 play, but the journey to that point has been more up and down than the record reveals. UCLA men’s soccer (6-4-1, 2-2-1 Pac-12) bounced back from two consecutive losses to claim a 2-0 victory against conference rival San Diego State on Friday at home. Aside from a 2-0 loss to Portland, each of the blue and gold’s four losses has been decided by one goal.
dailybruin.com
UCLA First Thursdays unites community for Spooktacular evening block party
Thousands of Bruins and Westwood community members gathered on Broxton Avenue on Thursday for the academic year’s first First Thursdays block party, filling Westwood Village with long lines, bright lights and spooky attractions. Nearly 4,000 students joined the Westwood Village Spooktacular, which featured a DJ, magician, photo stations, food...
Star softball player in Orange County dies of possible fentanyl poisoning
She was a senior at Troy High School in Fullerton and an accomplished softball player with more all-star pins than you can count. "That was a bonus you know, she was a great athlete," said mother Chrisa Corjeno. "But I was proud of her heart.Cornejo's 17-year-old daughter Trinity died just 11 days ago. On Sept. 30, Trinity was sent home in an Uber after nodding off at a get-together. Cornejo said her daughter talked with her aunt as she got ready for bed. "She did her skincare routine," said Cornejo. "She went and got an ice cream sandwich. My sister went to...
Los Tigres del Norte performing in Fresno next month
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple Grammy award-winning band, Los Tigres del Norte, is coming to Fresno’s Saroyan Theatre this November. The event will take place on Friday, Nov. 11 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available for sale here. According to the band’s official website, Los Tigres del Norte have achieved worldwide success by becoming the […]
How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles
A catastrophic weather event could, according to a terrifying report out of UCLA, could dwarf California’s droughts, fires, and even earthquakes in overall destruction The post How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
dailybruin.com
AISA celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day, calls for support from UC
The American Indian Student Association decorated the Bruin Bear and hosted a jewelry sale Monday in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day. The student organization placed a Pendleton blanket and signs on top of and around the Bruin Bear recognizing that UCLA sits on Indigenous land. A group of tables set up in Bruin Plaza displayed jewelry for sale made by AISA members with traditional materials, including shells, beads and turquoise.
This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California
When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
KTVU FOX 2
California's bullet train project may never be finished
OAKLAND, Calif. - A new review of California's high-speed rail project said it may never be finished. A report from the New York Times found that political compromises over the years resulted in difficult routes for the train, adding billions of dollars in costs. The vision of the project is...
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Haunted Trail Returns for Halloween Weekend
After a successful showing last year, the Clovis Haunted Trail returns the last weekend of October. While the event is centered around providing excitement and joy to many of Clovis’ residents, it also provides the opportunity for CenCal Youth sports, a non-profit which offers a variety of sports and fitness programs for players aged 6-14 in the Fresno and Clovis area, to promote its’ characteristics of Hard-Work, Integrity, and Trust.
nypressnews.com
Cajon Pass named deadliest road in California
From freeways to its backroads California is known for its blue skies and asphalt. But with almost 400,000 miles of roadways, some of the roads have carried a dangerous reputation. “It’s quite scary, said driver Stefanie. Stefanie is one of the terrified drivers who have to tackle the deadliest...
P-22, Famous Mountain Lion, Appears on Los Feliz Driveaway
Damon Ross and Cylin Busby were driving home Saturday night when they noticed an elderly resident in their driveway. P-22, a well-known and documented wildlife resident of Los Feliz and Griffith Park was hanging out right outside the couple's Los Feliz home.
GV Wire
SF Rat Infestation Provides a Lesson for Fresno Residents
A rat infestation in a San Francisco neighborhood offers a vital tip to Fresno residents battling the disgusting, destructive, disease-spreading villains. Don’t store or spread birdseed where rats can feed. ABC7 reports that a woman putting out hundreds of pounds of birdseed in San Francisco’s Glen Park area is...
This Location Near Los Angeles Has Remnants of A City Wiped Away by A Landslide
This area in San Pedro, California was named "Sunken City" by locals.(Creative Commons/Rickmke) If you're looking for one of the most unique and historical spots in San Pedro, California, this location will blow you away! Located on the West Coast about 25 miles south of Los Angeles, there is a small portion of land near the cliffs dubbed "Sunken City," by locals. The area is littered with foundations and streets that once made connected Paseo Del Mar to Pacific avenue.
newsantaana.com
Long Beach man sentenced for executing a Guatemalan immigrant in Anaheim
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A third-striker was sentenced today to 40 years to life for murder for executing a 30-year-old Guatemalan immigrant after following the man home from a market in a botched robbery attempt. The killer was on parole when he shot 30-year-old Oscar Humberto Chunmichicoj in the head.
mercedcountytimes.com
Planada: Looking Back 110 years
In the year 1912, Planada was celebrating the grand opening of the new and luxurious Hotel Ciquatan and what was hoped to be the beginning of a new prosperous “City Beautiful.”. Planada was originally named Whitton and then renamed Geneva by a group of Swiss dairy farmers from the...
Taste of Soul returns for the first time since the pandemic
California's largest outdoor street festival is back in person for the first time in three years. Taste of Soul will be live at 9 a.m. on KCAL 9 and streaming on CBS News Los Angeles at noon.All day long, along Crenshaw Boulevard from Stocker Street to Obama Boulevard, Taste of Soul is a party with a purpose. Taste of Soul is the brainchild of community activist and newspaper publisher Danny Bakewell Sr. When Taste of Soul started in 2005, some 15,000 visitors came out. In the two almost two decades since its debut, it has become a place to be seen by...
