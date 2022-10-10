Read full article on original website
North Dakota Country Fest Spills The Beans On Act #8!
BREAKING: Here's the latest act coming to New Salem next July.
Bismarck “Snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night” EVEN 12:40am?
"Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds" Postal carriers have had that saying attached to their job for quite a while. I know, just another simple expression we have heard a trillion times, and if you...
The Great Debate In BisMan – Who Has The Best Mexican Food?
So let's get a couple of things straight, NO you don't have to be from Mexico OR have lived in Southern California to ENJOY good Mexican food. Some people think that to appreciate what they deem as authentic Mexican food, it's impossible to find here in Bismarck, or Mandan...OR all of North Dakota for that matter - but that's simply not true. If you look up authentic on google, you'll find different ways of explaining to you what it truly means, but the bottom line is "Real, Genuine" - here is the thing, all of the above doesn't really matter, it's what YOU think, and what YOU find tastes the best and meets your needs.
Bob Beck, Bismarck Radio Icon Passes On. Let Us Salute Bob!
This is for friends and fans to participate in the memories.
In Bismarck – Literally A “Coat Off A Man’s Back” For A Stranger
These are the stories I search for, the ones that instantly make me feel good. It's not about my favorite sports team winning a huge game or an event that is coming to town. This is as real as it gets, and it happens more than you think, especially in Bismarck.
Mandan Photo Contest: And the winners are…
Images were evaluated on applicability to community marketing, originality, subject matter interest, visual appeal, and consistency with category themes.
Christmas Is Coming To Bismarck, But Is It Too Soon?
Every year this conversation comes up. How soon is too soon to start celebrating Christmas? Personally, I'm game for holly-jolliness all year. I LOVE the holiday, but some people don't have the same sentiments. Tis The Season? Spotted In Bismarck:. As I was doing a quick run to a local...
Bismarck’s “Would You Rather…” Your Chance To Play Along
Ok, first of all, this isn't really a GAME to play along, my title was a little misleading. What I wish, is that everyone goes through these and makes their own selection - your own choice, but you have to pick one or the other. I'll give you a quick example...
The North Dakota County With The Most Land Currently For Sale
How about your very own slice of hunting paradise? Maybe, you've always wanted to live out in the country. Well, I ran across a website that could be useful in all three of those scenarios. It's called Land.com, and it's pretty simple to use. Just type in the county or city in North Dakota you want to purchase land from, and it will conjure up some listings for you lickity split.
Perfect Bismarck Wedding – Kaid & Brit With Blush & Blondie
How many times have we heard the expression "It was a fairy tale wedding"?. A lot, but let me tell you something, what took place just a couple of days ago, October 1st here in Bismarck was THE most charming, thoughtful, engaging "I DO" moment of bliss I have ever heard of. On a beautiful Saturday, after some "Good Luck" rain had come and gone, Kaid and Brit joined together along with about 450 guests at Sixteen03 Main Events. Holding hands and walking among family and friends, sounds like a normal routine wedding, right? Well, these two had some special friends there that produced memories of this day that people will always remember.
5 Ghost Towns That Are About 50 Miles From Bismarck
In the spirit of the season, let's dig a little deeper on 5 ghost towns.
Bismarck, North Dakota, Let’s Do The Time Warp Again!!
The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the longest-running theatrical release in film history!. I would like, if I may, to take you on a strange journey. Based on a 1973 stage musical, the film version of The Rocky Horror Picture Show was released in 1975. It was an immediate and abysmal failure. Maybe because it takes place in the house of Dr. Frank N. Furter (spoiler alert ahead!)
Does BisMan Have Doppelgangers? See For Yourself
There is a saying that everyone has someone in this world that looks like them. I'm sure that's not too hard to find, for some people have features that are fairly easy to resemble. I never thought about it too much until someone told me that in a younger picture...
Disturbing: Creepy Clown Sightings Near Menoken, North Dakota
It's like something out of the Stephen King movie "It." A listener of mine who farms out by Menoken, North Dakota told me about something disturbing. Somebody or something has been seen near the town dressed as the very scary clown from the movie "It." This isn't exactly something brand...
KFYR-TV
In plain sight: agents discuss finding illicit drugs concealed in ‘everyday’ items
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Amid rising overdose rates across the nation, largely due to the synthetic opioid fentanyl, law enforcement work to keep deadly drugs out of our communities. The first step? Finding illegal substances. In a Bismarck evidence room, there’s a collection of everyday objects that aren’t what they seem....
Popular Boutique In Bismarck Is Closing Their Doors For Good
Downtown Bismarck is losing another tenant. According to their Facebook Page, Kept Boutique will be closing up shop by the end of October 2022. Kept Boutique is located at 216 North 4th Street in downtown Bismarck, North Dakota. One of their posts on their Facebook page delivered the news on a thread. They expressed how grateful they were for getting to know all of their customers over the years.
KFYR-TV
Washington man charged with dealing fentanyl in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Washington man is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl along with other charges in Bismarck. Bismarck police say 28-year-old Jordan A. Anderson of Washington state was dealing fentanyl in North Dakota. Police responded to a hotel room in north Bismarck Monday, October 10,...
Bismarck And Mandan Needs This To Happen….
I'm still hoping that one day soon you can puff on a stogie indoors. Not too long ago there was a slight chance that Bismarck/Mandan would get the green light for it to be legal to smoke a cigar inside a nice cozy lounge. But it failed. My hope was for North Dakotans to have the freedom to go be able to do that. I am still curious how many North Dakotans would accept the idea of having a cigar lounge. I also know just how many arguments there are against it - defending their rights for clean air.
What Exactly Is A BisMan Troll Anyway?
What would your guess be? Maybe a new animal at the Dakota Zoo? How about a new feature cartoon movie from Disney?. All of those are good guesses, but not even close to being right. Let's explore what the dictionary THINKS a T- R- O- L- L is - noun.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck UPS driver saves couple, recognized by company
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck UPS driver is being called a hero for saving a couple following a traffic accident. Ken Oakes said he was delivering packages last week near Almont when he found a car crash with a woman lying on her back on the center console. Ken is an Amy veteran and says his training kicked in when he came upon the scene of the accident.
