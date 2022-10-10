Read full article on original website
Hawk-ey Talk with Virg Foss: Anticipation Awaits
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way... Okay, Christmas season is several months down the road, but a season that captures my interest as well kicks off this weekend with the official start of the UND men's hockey season. What a terrific challenge lies ahead...
NOTES: Fighting Hawks Gear Up for Bradley Pink Classic
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The North Dakota cross country programs will complete the regular season this weekend, running at the Bradley Pink Classic in Peoria, Ill., on Friday. The Bradley Pink Classic will be split up into two seconds, the "White" and "Red" race. The women's white section will take place at 1:30 p.m. (CT), followed by the men's white section at 2:15 p.m. (CT). The women's red section will run at 3 p.m., with the men's section to follow at 3:45 p.m. (CT). Both women's races will be 6K, while the men's races are each 8K.
Police: North Dakota, Minnesota schools target of threating phone calls
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several North Dakota schools, as well as at least one Minnesota high school have found themselves the targets of threatening phone calls Thursday, and police are investigating. Grand Forks Police responded to Red River High School after dispatchers received a call of an...
MnDOT conducts aerial photography on Highways 2, 32 and 71 in northwest Minnesota
Bemidji, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking residents not to disturb aerial photography targets as crews begin aerial mapping in northwestern Minnesota. Landowners in the area that will have targets placed on or near their property will be contacted directly. Weather permitting, work will begin mid-October. The mapping will take place in the following locations:
KNOX News Radio
Classes resume at Red River after lockdown
Red River students were forced into a lockdown after a caller reported an active shooter at the Grand Forks high school this morning (Thursday). A large law enforcement presence responded to the south side school after the call came in to police dispatch around 10:30 a.m. Police Lt. Andy Stein says officers went room by room before giving the all clear sign less than an hour later. “Officers worked with school officials and get the building cleared…it does appear to be a hoax at this time.”
‘It frightens students, it frightens teachers, families and the entire community’: Educators react after active shooter hoax impacts North Dakota schools
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - All across the area, many school districts went into lockdown after receiving calls about an active shooter situation. In Grand Forks, Red River High School was targeted in what law enforcement has called it a hoax and labeled it as ‘swatting’. “It’s...
Two killed in Grand Forks crash
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were killed and another was injured in a crash, Monday, in Grand Forks. Grand Forks Police say it happened near 27th Ave N and N 69th St, just before 4 PM. Their preliminary investigation shows a van was heading East on...
Grand Forks man arrested for blocking train, trying to make citizen’s arrest
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officers were dispatched to the railroad crossing in the 5400 blk of Demers Ave. around 3:20 PM Monday after a report was received of a man blocking the train from moving. The report was that some type of fireworks were being shot off by the man also.
Drayton man killed, 1 hurt in farm truck-car crash in Pembina County
GLASSTON, ND (KXNET) — One person was killed early Wednesday morning in a head-on crash near Glasston in Pembina County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Kyle Watts, Drayton, was traveling west on County Road 3 when he apparently veered into the eastbound lane of traffic, hitting a farm dump truck. Watts was ejected […]
