GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The North Dakota cross country programs will complete the regular season this weekend, running at the Bradley Pink Classic in Peoria, Ill., on Friday. The Bradley Pink Classic will be split up into two seconds, the "White" and "Red" race. The women's white section will take place at 1:30 p.m. (CT), followed by the men's white section at 2:15 p.m. (CT). The women's red section will run at 3 p.m., with the men's section to follow at 3:45 p.m. (CT). Both women's races will be 6K, while the men's races are each 8K.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO