2022 NBA Draft Review: Sacramento KingsAdrian HolmanSacramento, CA
The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountabilityRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Yardbarker
Former NBA Player Iman Shumpert Believes Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can Easily Coexist Together: "Patrick Beverley And Russ Could Probably Box And Continue To Practice."
The Los Angeles Lakers weren't at their best. If anything, it was one of the worst seasons that the franchise has had despite having LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the roster. Keeping that in mind, it's no surprise that the Lakers have made a lot of changes...
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett Doesn't Understand How Kevin Durant Stayed In Brooklyn: "That Man Has Controlled His Movement"
Kevin Durant was the biggest talking point of the 2022 offseason with his trade request that also led him to ask for the firing of coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. Coach Nash and GM Marks are still part of the Nets, but so is Durant, who owner Joe Tsai refused to trade after seeing the return they'd get for him.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Revealed It Is Difficult To Dribble When Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Are On The Floor During Lakers Practice
The Los Angeles Lakers are counting on Anthony Davis to remain healthy this season as they aim to get back to winning ways. The franchise has endured disappointment in back-to-back seasons and the priority is to get back into the playoffs. This will require their stars to step up and play to the best of their abilities, but a lot also depends on the pieces the organization has put around them.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Takes Another Social Justice Stand, This Time Against Kanye West
LeBron James has never had a problem stating his opinion on non-basketball issues. His latest occurred Tuesday night when he decided to pull an episode of his show, "The Shop' featuring rapper Kanye West. James' camp released a statement to the website Andscape.com saying they will not air the episode because of West's recent controversial comments regarding the Jewish community.
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested At Airport
View the original article to see embedded media. Ben Gordon had a very successful career playing 11 years in the NBA, and he last played in the league for the Orlando Magic during the 2015 season. The best years of his career came when he was on the Chicago Bulls.
Ben Simmons snaps back in response to viral airball clip
The much-maligned Ben Simmons was the butt of jokes once again this week after a video clip surfaced of him shooting an airball during a public relations event held by the Brooklyn Nets. For Simmons, these types of incidents have become far too commonplace. Speaking with ESPN on Wednesday, Simmons...
Yardbarker
Video: Russell Westbrook Doesn't Want To Join Patrick Beverley's Defensive Huddle After Fouling His Man
The consistent messaging from the Los Angeles Lakers this past summer was that the team would be consistently focused on the defensive end. After all, coach Darvin Ham is a defensive-minded coach who heavily valued that end of the floor. During the offseason, Darvin Ham spoke about point guard Russell...
Yardbarker
According To A Player Projection Model, LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are Only 'Borderline All-Stars' While Russell Westbrook Is Considered A 'Scrub'
The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into the 2022-23 season, hoping their big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook can discover the magic and lead the team to be a contender in the Western Conference. Injury struggles prevented the 3 from getting a rhythm going last season, but under coach Darvin Ham, things are expected to be different.
Yardbarker
Matt Barnes Shares How He Found Out About Ime Udoka's Scandal: "I'm Just Like Damn"
The Boston Celtics lost their head coach, Ime Udoka, after Udoka was suspended by the team for having an inappropriate workplace relationship. This was a story that developed over a period of time, with the situation being unclear for many regarding the relationship being consensual or not. Matt Barnes got...
Yardbarker
The Brooklyn Nets Announce New Signing
Following their pre-season victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, a game in which Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons all looked solid, the Brooklyn Nets announced a new signing. With one more pre-season game remaining, the team announced that they have signed un-drafted forward Donovan Williams to a contract. The...
Yardbarker
Rockets Giving Former First-Round Pick Another Chance
Cauley-Stein was officially signed by the Houston Rockets the other day with a non-guaranteed training camp deal. Fans of the player shouldn’t necessarily expect to see him on the court much. In fact, he might be headed straight to the G League. Willie With The Rockets. When you look...
Yardbarker
Sixers Reportedly Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Draft Pick
Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers have been adding a lot of prospects to their roster before immediately waiving them so they can join the team’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Over the weekend, the Sixers started the trend with former Golden State Warriors guard Mac McClung. After signing...
Yardbarker
Report: Victor Oladipo passed on potential starting role with Wizards
Victor Oladipo signed a two-year, $18.2M contract to return to the Miami Heat this past summer. But before his re-signing with the Heat, Oladipo was reportedly pursued by a handful of teams. One team that appeared in the Oladipo sweepstakes was the Washington Wizards. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo!...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Explains The Real Reason Why The Suns Struggled To Pay Deandre Ayton: "They Want The Kevon Looney Angle And Pay Their Starting Center $10 Million"
The situation with Deandre Ayton in Phoenix should have been over this summer as the No. 1 overall pick from the soon-to-be-iconic 2018 Draft Class signed a max contract extension. Crucially, he didn't sign it with his current team, the Phoenix Suns but chose to sign it with the Indiana Pacers instead. The Suns matched the offer to keep their guy but seem to regret it.
Yardbarker
Jason Peters comments on Eagles fans ahead of rivalry game
Offensive lineman Jason Peters developed into a Philadelphia Eagles icon in 11 seasons there. On Sunday, however, he will become the rare player to experience the Eagles’ rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys from both sides. Peters is in his first season with Dallas after his long stint with Philadelphia,...
Yardbarker
Kelly Olynyk Says 60-Year-Old John Stockton Is Nearly The Best Player In Pickup Games Against The Current Jazz Squad: "He Doesn't Miss A Midrange. And He's So Strong."
The Utah Jazz are now firmly committed to a rebuild, the team has moved on from their core of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason. The team was expected to do great things, but that's not quite how it worked out for them, with disappointments in the playoffs year after year. Danny Ainge, who became the main man in the front office this year, decided to pull the plug on that iteration of the Jazz.
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Sums Up Anthony Davis With One Tweet
Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers is one of the best players in the NBA. Well, he is when he is fully healthy. The sad truth is that Davis is prone to injuries that can derail not only his season but the season of his entire team. Right now,...
Yardbarker
Golden State Warriors Could Make A Surprising Trade With Atlanta Hawks: Draymond Green For John Collins, Jalen Johnson, And A First-Round Pick
The Golden State Warriors have had to deal with a lot of media attention recently, due to the physical altercation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green. Though it has been reported that Draymond Green will return to the team and not get suspended, his future with the team has been called into question. Many believe that he might end up going to a team like the Los Angeles Lakers after his contract expires with the Golden State Warriors at the end of the 2022-23 season.
Yardbarker
Ryan Fitzpatrick has blunt advice for Bears' Justin Fields
Justin Fields once again played poorly in the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night, and one former NFL quarterback offered him some blunt advice. Fields went just 14/27 for 190 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Chicago’s 12-7 loss. He has now eclipsed 200...
Yardbarker
The Bulls Defense Just Got Much Stronger
Obviously, the regular season hasn’t started yet but Drummond’s work during the preseason has been impressive. The other night he was 3-of-3 from the three-point line, which was something no one expected from him. But in the latest preseason game, Drummond created a monster block against the Milwaukee...
