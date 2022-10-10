Read full article on original website
Related
I've been a makeup artist for 9 years. Here are 9 drugstore products that perform better than high-end items.
I've used and loved things like the Physicians Formula Butter bronzer, Maybelline Lifter glosses, and Milani Anti-Gravity mascara on my clients.
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
Hypebae
Ukrainian Label TTSWTRS Unveils “Fractale” Collection
Ukrainian label TTSWTRS continues to delve into the realm of the future with the release of its new collection. Aptly named “Fractale,” the label’s offering is a deep metaphorical dive into how nature rebuilds itself. The concept also nods to how each new build in a fractal is practically identical to what was built before and how it’s only stronger this time once lessons have been learned.
Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot
Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wmagazine.com
Prada Launches a 100% Recycled Gold Jewelry Collection
The phrase “fine jewelry” may conjure images of ancestral diamonds resting on velvet pillows inside a locked safe. But as Prada’s first fine jewelry collection proves, it can also mean something more closely aligned with modern life. Today, the Italian fashion house announced the launch of Eternal Gold, a 100 percent recycled collection that pushes the boundaries of the category.
hypebeast.com
No Sesso Turned The Lens Inward for its Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
As CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph’s No Sesso label has been on a steady rise to the top of the fashion industry. Their previous collection cleared the path for them to receive the aforementioned honor, and for Spring/Summer 2023, the co-designers have turned the lens inward as they look toward the future.
hypebeast.com
Balenciaga's Winter 2022 "360° Collection" HD Sneaker Arrives in "Fluo Pink"
Demna continues to create ample buzz with his desgins at Balenciaga. The designer’s vision for his Winter 2022 “360° Collection” continues to be a topic of conversation, with its sequential releases for the season. Just a couple of weeks after the HD Lace-Up Sneaker in black has dropped, Balenciaga has now dropped the same sneaker but in “Fluo Pink.”
EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Chastain Fronts Gucci’s New Watch Campaign
MILAN — After Idris Elba, it’s now Jessica Chastain’s turn to front Gucci’s new campaign for the brand’s 25H watch. With this agreement, the Oscar-winning actress and film producer is further developing the relationship with Gucci and its creative director Alessandro Michele. In June, Chastain posed for the brand’s third Hortus Deliciarum jewelry collection, or Garden of Delights in Latin. Chastain wore Gucci to the Academy Awards last March, where she received the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” among other red carpet sightings, and she attended the brand’s spring 2023 show in Milan last month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
Kate Spade Sale: Get an Extra 30% off Handbags, Wallets, Clothing, Jewelry and More
One thing we love more even than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both with Kate Spade's site-wide sale offering an extra discount on everything right now. The New York-based fashion house is revered for its collection of polished purses, clothing, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. Right now, the Kate Spade sale just got better with even steeper mark downs giving an extra 30% off everything using code COZY30 — including fall essentials like gorgeous leather handbags and backpacks.
All ‘Eyez’ on the FILA x 2PAC Collection
Tupac Shakur was a cultural icon who had an enduring impact that transcends music. He was a trendsetter who helped shape streetwear, elevating it from a passing trend to a permanent pillar in fashion. Tupac Shakur’s style was also a key part of his story and his legacy — and has left a lasting mark in. fashion and culture. It’s within this context that FILA has teamed up with the Shakur Estate to present a special edition of apparel, accessories, and footwear that is inspired by Shakur’s 90s hip hop aesthetic. The collection, which includes the first-ever exclusive footwear collaboration for...
Prada Launches First Fine Jewelry Line
MILAN — Prada will unveil on Wednesday its first fine jewelry line, which is breaking ground as the first one made with 100 percent certified recycled gold by a global luxury brand, said Lorenzo Bertelli, group head of corporate social responsibility. “This was not a simple objective, and we are very happy we’ve succeeded because it allows us to set a new standard in the industry,” said Bertelli. “Right from the start we wanted to do jewelry in a different and more radical way with a strong message and offering full traceability, shifting outdated industry standards to mirror societal change.”More from WWDPrada RTW...
Allure
Best of Beauty 2022: Nails
All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The nails category is constantly evolving — so we decided to also evolve the way we give out Best of Beauty Awards to the wide selection of polishes, press-ons, cuticle care products, and removers that made their way across our desks this year. Instead of splitting winners up by color, we're shifting the focus to what the formulas can do for you. After all, one person's favorite cherry red might be another person's crimson nightmare… but we're pretty confident everyone can appreciate a polish that stays chip-free for a full workweek.
7 of the best new perfumes to know about this autumn, from Prada to YSL
Whether you like to douse yourself in a cloud of signature scent each morning or prefer to peruse your perfume wardrobe and decide what suits your mood, autumn is the perfect time to invest in a new fragrance.The start of the season is when perfumeries and fashion houses bring out the big guns – major new launches vying for a place on your dressing table, plus exciting twists on bestselling juices, and limited editions you need to snap up before they disappear.Richer than their spring/summer counterparts, these long-lasting aromas offer more bang for your buck. Just a few spritzes is...
Inside Saks Fifth Avenue’s New Men’s Floor: 15 Designer Shop-in-Shops and 23 New Brands
Saks Fifth Avenue has unveiled a newly revamped men’s advanced designer and contemporary floor at its Fifth Avenue flagship store in Manhattan. Debuting today, the 40,000-sq.-ft space on the seventh floor of the retailer’s landmark flagship has been completely transformed with 15 designer shop-in-shops and the addition of 23 new brands to the store. On Thursday, FN toured the remodeled space with Saks’ SVP/GMM of men’s, Louis DiGiacomo. A redesigned aisle path extends the entire floor, improving sight lines and flow of shopping experience. New flooring and lighting helps draw the eye all the way to the retailer’s Fifth Avenue-facing windows, which...
Prada’s First-Ever Jewelry Line Is Made Entirely From Recycled Gold
Prada just released its first-ever fine jewelry line with a sustainable approach. The debut collection, dubbed Eternal Gold, features 48 designs crafted entirely from 100-percent certified recycled gold. The campaign images, which star award-winning poet and activist Amanda Gorman, show a snake-shaped wrapping bracelet, chain necklaces with heart pendants and ribbon chokers are part of the offering. Gorman wears a pair of earrings shaped like the brand’s signature triangle motif. The collection is exclusively available in Prada stores, and 10 of designs are only available on a made-to-order basis. Prada revealed plans for this project nearly two years ago at the group’s...
5 Top Luxury Retailers on the Shoes That Ruled Paris & Milan + The Trends You Will See Everywhere for Spring ’23
After a jam-packed European collections season in Milan and Paris, top retailers weigh in on their favorite collections, defining trends and new talent to watch. Rickie De Sole, Women’s Designer Fashion and Editorial Director, Nordstrom Top Collections: “Gucci had a strong offering this season with something for just about everyone — from covetable crystal mules to beaded sandals to sharp white summer boots. Loewe’s most-talked-about shoe, the deflated balloons, caught everyone’s attention but the real star was the new pump.” Key Trend Stories: “The pump is back. We saw designers update the classic with new toe shapes and colors. We’re seeing a shift away from...
Hypebae
Good American Launches Compression Denim Collection
Good American is expanding its denim range with an all-new compression system. Featuring new innovative fabrications designed to smooth and sculpt the body, the new range features three levels of compression. First up is Light, a delicately sculpting denim that smooths the body, followed by Super, which features adjustable front...
Marie Claire
Worth It: Miu Miu's Ballet Flats
Welcome back to Worth It, our weekly seal of approval on noteworthy launches and bespoke collaborations in the worlds of beauty and fashion. If it's featured here, consider these investments worthwhile. Among her many talents, Miu Miu's creative director Miuccia Prada is a master of the hard-to-achieve-yet-oft-attempted viral runway moment....
Kith Unveils Collection Of BMW-Branded Apparel And Accessories
BMW and Kith have entered the second year of their cooperation and have celebrated the occasion with different initiatives. After unveiling a unique i4 M50 electric vehicle of which just seven examples will be built, the two brands are now collaborating on a range of exclusive BMW-branded accessories that will be sold through Kith’s retail network.
Comments / 0