ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos are in desperate need of a boost on offense. Denver has been one of the worst offenses in the NFL this season through five games, ranking 31st in scoring offense averaging 15 points per game. And part of the issue has been the lack of playmaking from skill players not named Courtland Sutton. Specifically, they've had little to no production from their tight ends, which could be why they rank last in red-zone offense.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO