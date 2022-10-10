Read full article on original website
ASU football midseason position evaluations: Offensive line
The Arizona State Sun Devils are 2-4 halfway through the 2022 college football season and aren’t far off most preseason predictions. That being said, the way ASU reached the midway point in the schedule — both on and off the field — feels like a full season’s worth of ups and downs.
ASU QB Trenton Bourguet: I’ve prepared my whole life for this opportunity
Prepare every day like you’re the starter. That is what backups are told in every football practice, especially in a sport where second-stringers are just one play away from being the next man up to becoming the guy. And since his freshman year in 2019, Arizona State Sun Devils...
Arizona Cardinals working smarter, not harder, with 2 games over 5 days
TEMPE — It’s a battle of attrition for the Arizona Cardinals this week. Not long after the matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, the Cardinals are back in action versus the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football. It’s a quick turnaround every NFL team has to...
Suns in mid-tier of Lowe’s League Pass Rankings for ESPN
Usually, winning basketball looks good. For the Phoenix Suns, who set a new franchise win record at 64 last season, there are built-in entertainment factors. It starts with the Chris Paul and Devin Booker backcourt. NBA nerds probably will enjoy watching Mikal Bridges’ swarming defense, how cleanly the offense moves the ball and how seamlessly the players on the weak side of the defense find themselves in the right spots most of the time.
Arizona Coyotes aim to take step forward despite ongoing rebuild
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes predictably labored during the first season of their rebuilding project, finishing near the bottom of the NHL standings. The focus of the second year will be about making progress, no matter how incremental. “I told the team, the odds are stacked against...
Arizona Cardinals can’t get caught sleeping vs. Geno Smith, Seahawks
TEMPE — Not that long ago, the Seattle Seahawks were viewed by many as one of the worst teams in the NFL heading into the season. Stuck between four-year pro Drew Lock and a 32-year-old Geno Smith at quarterback following the departure of Russell Wilson via trade this offseason, Seattle’s offense was on a clear path of regression, if not complete disaster.
Phoenix Suns have heavy lifting to atone for 2022 playoff run
The Phoenix Suns have a tough act to follow. They must atone for the best regular season team in franchise history. A team that injured the Valley like few others. Heavy lifting will be required. And yet there is a deliberation from Suns’ management that borders on reckless. They are...
ASU’s Mullett Arena features food lineup including Shaq’s Big Chicken
Mullett Arena, the home of the Arizona State hockey team and temporary base of the Arizona Coyotes, announced on Tuesday the complex’s food lineup when it opens for its first event Friday. OVG Hospitality announced that local staples Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers and Venezia’s New York Style Pizzeria will...
Yahoo! report: Suns eyed Jordan Clarkson, K.J. Martin as Jae Crowder remains in limbo
Jae Crowder’s absence from the Phoenix Suns remains as the parties attempt to find a trade partner for the veteran forward. Crowder is in some combination dissatisfied about his potential role with Phoenix and his future contract that ends after this coming season. While a number of NBA teams...
Arizona Diamondbacks 2022 report cards: Catcher and DH
The Arizona Diamondbacks struggled to find offensive production at the catcher and designated hitter positions in 2022. Overall, the two positions combined to slash .214/.303/.357 with 34 home runs and 127 runs batted in across 1,278 plate appearances. Their .660 OPS ranked tied for 21st in baseball across the two positions, while the 34 homers and 127 RBIs ranked 20th and tied for 25th, respectively.
Phoenix Suns sign Adonis Arms and Saben Lee, waive Frank Jackson
The Phoenix Suns made three roster moves on Tuesday, signing guards Adonis Arms and Saben Lee, while waiving guard Frank Jackson. Arms and Lee are signed on training camp deals and are not taking up one of the Suns’ 15 traditional roster spots. That number still sits at 14, with an open slot still available for Phoenix to use. Last season, the Suns kept that open until Bismack Biyombo filled it in January.
Phoenix Suns need a bounce-back year from backup PG Cam Payne
PHOENIX — The term “X-factor” can be overused at times, but the Phoenix Suns absolutely have one this season. Two seasons ago, reserve Cam Payne was arguably the best backup point guard in the NBA. The change of pace he brought with his lightning speed as a true playmaking slasher toward the rim was a perfect dynamic to sprinkle into the ball-handling group.
