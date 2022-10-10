Usually, winning basketball looks good. For the Phoenix Suns, who set a new franchise win record at 64 last season, there are built-in entertainment factors. It starts with the Chris Paul and Devin Booker backcourt. NBA nerds probably will enjoy watching Mikal Bridges’ swarming defense, how cleanly the offense moves the ball and how seamlessly the players on the weak side of the defense find themselves in the right spots most of the time.

