ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arizona Sports

Suns in mid-tier of Lowe’s League Pass Rankings for ESPN

Usually, winning basketball looks good. For the Phoenix Suns, who set a new franchise win record at 64 last season, there are built-in entertainment factors. It starts with the Chris Paul and Devin Booker backcourt. NBA nerds probably will enjoy watching Mikal Bridges’ swarming defense, how cleanly the offense moves the ball and how seamlessly the players on the weak side of the defense find themselves in the right spots most of the time.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tempe, AZ
Football
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Washington State
Tempe, AZ
College Sports
Tempe, AZ
Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona College Sports
City
Tempe, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals can’t get caught sleeping vs. Geno Smith, Seahawks

TEMPE — Not that long ago, the Seattle Seahawks were viewed by many as one of the worst teams in the NFL heading into the season. Stuck between four-year pro Drew Lock and a 32-year-old Geno Smith at quarterback following the departure of Russell Wilson via trade this offseason, Seattle’s offense was on a clear path of regression, if not complete disaster.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carter Brown
Person
Nau
Person
Jordan Clark
Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks 2022 report cards: Catcher and DH

The Arizona Diamondbacks struggled to find offensive production at the catcher and designated hitter positions in 2022. Overall, the two positions combined to slash .214/.303/.357 with 34 home runs and 127 runs batted in across 1,278 plate appearances. Their .660 OPS ranked tied for 21st in baseball across the two positions, while the 34 homers and 127 RBIs ranked 20th and tied for 25th, respectively.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns sign Adonis Arms and Saben Lee, waive Frank Jackson

The Phoenix Suns made three roster moves on Tuesday, signing guards Adonis Arms and Saben Lee, while waiving guard Frank Jackson. Arms and Lee are signed on training camp deals and are not taking up one of the Suns’ 15 traditional roster spots. That number still sits at 14, with an open slot still available for Phoenix to use. Last season, the Suns kept that open until Bismack Biyombo filled it in January.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns need a bounce-back year from backup PG Cam Payne

PHOENIX — The term “X-factor” can be overused at times, but the Phoenix Suns absolutely have one this season. Two seasons ago, reserve Cam Payne was arguably the best backup point guard in the NBA. The change of pace he brought with his lightning speed as a true playmaking slasher toward the rim was a perfect dynamic to sprinkle into the ball-handling group.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy