Arizona Cardinals will sign RB Corey Clement to practice squad
It would appear the Arizona Cardinals are preparing to be without at least one of their rostered running backs after losing three of their four available players to injury against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Arizona Sports John Gambadoro reports the Cardinals have agreed to sign free agent back Corey...
Arizona Cardinals to sign RBs Corey Clement, Ty’Son Williams, per reports
It would appear the Arizona Cardinals are preparing to be without at least one of their rostered running backs after losing three of their four available players to injury against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Arizona Sports John Gambadoro expects Jonathan Ward to end up on the injured reserve due...
Behind Enemy Lines: Seahawks try to keep pace in crowded NFC West
SEATTLE (AP) — Considering where the rest of the teams stand in the NFC West five games into the season, Seattle coach Pete Carroll sounded almost appreciative that no one has run away with the division. That seems unlikely to continue. Which adds a little bit more importance to...
Cardinals RB Darrel Williams out vs. Seahawks, per report
Arizona Cardinals backup running back Darrel Williams will miss a Week 5 game Sunday at the Seattle Seahawks with a sprained knee, while starter James Conner’s status remains unclear as he manages a ribs injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Williams has 16 rushes for 94 yards...
Seahawks vs. Cardinals: The crazy reason the game may end up getting bumped
Why could the Seahawks vs. Cardinals game be bumped?What’s going on with the Astros series with Seattle?Houston’s Roster for the ALDSSeattle’s Roster for the ALDS. This coming Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks will host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL Season. That being said,...
Cardinals’ Keaontay Ingram more than ready to contribute vs. Seahawks
TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin is shaping up to be the team’s primary rushing threat in Week 6 with starting running back James Conner considered day-to-day with a ribs issue that has held him out of practice the past two days. The injuries in the...
NFL Fans Are Not Happy With Josh McDaniels
Did the Las Vegas Raiders try to fix what isn’t broken?. They made the playoffs last season with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia after taking over for Jon Gruden. Their offense flowed with Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller as their top targets on offense. Trading for All-Pro wideout Davante...
Cardinals-Seahawks kickoff time could be pushed back for Mariners’ ALDS
Kickoff time for the Arizona Cardinals’ visit to face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field will move back to 2:30 p.m. MST Sunday if the Seattle Mariners have a home playoff game against the Houston Astros. An if-necessary Game 4 of the Mariners’ American League Divisional Series is scheduled...
Arizona Cardinals K Matt Prater week to week, out vs. Seattle Seahawks
TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater is considered week to week and will not be ready to go for the team’s Week 6 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury. This will mark the second straight game Prater will miss due to a hip...
Cardinals not shifting philosophy on hitting QBs amid latest roughing calls
Avoiding roughing the passer penalties has been a topic discussed within the Arizona Cardinals defense all year, but the team is not lost on the discourse and confoundment surrounding calls that affected games in Week 5. Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett wrapped up Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady...
Arizona Cardinals can’t get caught sleeping vs. Geno Smith, Seahawks
TEMPE — Not that long ago, the Seattle Seahawks were viewed by many as one of the worst teams in the NFL heading into the season. Stuck between four-year pro Drew Lock and a 32-year-old Geno Smith at quarterback following the departure of Russell Wilson via trade this offseason, Seattle’s offense was on a clear path of regression, if not complete disaster.
Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton finds purpose after burn accident, emotional recovery
TEMPE — Thirty seconds. That’s the time it took for Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton’s life to be forever altered in a freak accident that left him severely burned. Preparing to cook some shrimp, something he’s done time and time again, Hamilton’s instincts took over after the...
Arizona Cardinals working smarter, not harder, with 2 games over 5 days
TEMPE — It’s a battle of attrition for the Arizona Cardinals this week. Not long after the matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, the Cardinals are back in action versus the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football. It’s a quick turnaround every NFL team has to...
Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Excited to Play With DeAndre Hopkins
Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown is excited to play with DeAndre Hopkins upon his return.
Arizona Diamondbacks’ 2022 report cards: Infielders
The Arizona Diamondbacks infield featured one of the best first basemen in the league in 2022. However, the rest of the group struggled. Overall, the Diamondbacks infield — sans catchers — slashed .232/.307/.381 with a 21st-ranked .688 OPS. They ranked 27th in hits, 19th in home runs and 17th in runs batted in.
Recruiting: Top Players Continue to Say… “I Committed!” (And Here’s One Headed to the Pac-12!)
The Fall in fastpitch means high school play in some states with most, however, active in club competition across the country. It’s also another very important time of year for older softballers: Recruiting Season!. If you (or someone you know) has recently decided where her college ball will be...
