Behind Enemy Lines: Seahawks try to keep pace in crowded NFC West
SEATTLE (AP) — Considering where the rest of the teams stand in the NFC West five games into the season, Seattle coach Pete Carroll sounded almost appreciative that no one has run away with the division. That seems unlikely to continue. Which adds a little bit more importance to...
Seahawks vs. Cardinals: The crazy reason the game may end up getting bumped
Why could the Seahawks vs. Cardinals game be bumped?What’s going on with the Astros series with Seattle?Houston’s Roster for the ALDSSeattle’s Roster for the ALDS. This coming Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks will host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL Season. That being said,...
Cardinals’ Keaontay Ingram more than ready to contribute vs. Seahawks
TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin is shaping up to be the team’s primary rushing threat in Week 6 with starting running back James Conner considered day-to-day with a ribs issue that has held him out of practice the past two days. The injuries in the...
Arizona Cardinals to sign RBs Corey Clement, Ty’Son Williams, per reports
It would appear the Arizona Cardinals are preparing to be without at least one of their rostered running backs after losing three of their four available players to injury against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Arizona Sports John Gambadoro expects Jonathan Ward to end up on the injured reserve due...
NFL to evaluate roughing-the-passer rule, per report
The NFL plans to discuss roughing-the-passer penalties amid outrage over two disputed calls in Week 5, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the conversations are internal, said changes to the rule are not expected during the season. The person also said the league has not given officials a directive to emphasize roughing calls following Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion.
Cardinals RB Darrel Williams out vs. Seahawks, per report
Arizona Cardinals backup running back Darrel Williams will miss a Week 5 game Sunday at the Seattle Seahawks with a sprained knee, while starter James Conner’s status remains unclear as he manages a ribs injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Williams has 16 rushes for 94 yards...
Arizona Cardinals will sign RB Corey Clement to practice squad
It would appear the Arizona Cardinals are preparing to be without at least one of their rostered running backs after losing three of their four available players to injury against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Arizona Sports John Gambadoro reports the Cardinals have agreed to sign free agent back Corey...
Arizona Cardinals K Matt Prater week to week, out vs. Seattle Seahawks
TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater is considered week to week and will not be ready to go for the team’s Week 6 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury. This will mark the second straight game Prater will miss due to a hip...
247Sports
Video/quotes: Shaun Aguano gives injury update on Jones, potential QB battle
Here's what Arizona State interim head coach Shaun Aguano said during his Wednesday afternoon press conference. “This bye week has come in a good time for us just to, you know, kind of relax a little bit, get our feet back under us. I just had a meeting with our leadership group going into the second half of this season and what they’re feeling. They’re all positive. I use them a lot in regards to getting the temperature of the team and the locker room and they’ve been fantastic. But our kids had a spirited practice today and we'll get ready for that second half.”
Cardinals not shifting philosophy on hitting QBs amid latest roughing calls
Avoiding roughing the passer penalties has been a topic discussed within the Arizona Cardinals defense all year, but the team is not lost on the discourse and confoundment surrounding calls that affected games in Week 5. Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett wrapped up Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady...
Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton finds purpose after burn accident, emotional recovery
TEMPE — Thirty seconds. That’s the time it took for Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton’s life to be forever altered in a freak accident that left him severely burned. Preparing to cook some shrimp, something he’s done time and time again, Hamilton’s instincts took over after the...
Arizona Cardinals can’t get caught sleeping vs. Geno Smith, Seahawks
TEMPE — Not that long ago, the Seattle Seahawks were viewed by many as one of the worst teams in the NFL heading into the season. Stuck between four-year pro Drew Lock and a 32-year-old Geno Smith at quarterback following the departure of Russell Wilson via trade this offseason, Seattle’s offense was on a clear path of regression, if not complete disaster.
Behind Enemy Lines: High-octane Seahawks focus on run defense
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Over the past three games, the Seattle Seahawks have scored 103 points. And they’ve lost twice. The reason? A defense that is broken. Incapable of stopping the run. Incapable of stopping big plays. And until that changes, no matter how many points Geno Smith and Seattle’s offense scores it may not be enough.
Arizona Cardinals working smarter, not harder, with 2 games over 5 days
TEMPE — It’s a battle of attrition for the Arizona Cardinals this week. Not long after the matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, the Cardinals are back in action versus the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football. It’s a quick turnaround every NFL team has to...
