NFL to evaluate roughing-the-passer rule, per report

The NFL plans to discuss roughing-the-passer penalties amid outrage over two disputed calls in Week 5, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the conversations are internal, said changes to the rule are not expected during the season. The person also said the league has not given officials a directive to emphasize roughing calls following Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion.
Cardinals RB Darrel Williams out vs. Seahawks, per report

Arizona Cardinals backup running back Darrel Williams will miss a Week 5 game Sunday at the Seattle Seahawks with a sprained knee, while starter James Conner’s status remains unclear as he manages a ribs injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Williams has 16 rushes for 94 yards...
Arizona Cardinals will sign RB Corey Clement to practice squad

It would appear the Arizona Cardinals are preparing to be without at least one of their rostered running backs after losing three of their four available players to injury against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Arizona Sports John Gambadoro reports the Cardinals have agreed to sign free agent back Corey...
247Sports

Video/quotes: Shaun Aguano gives injury update on Jones, potential QB battle

Here's what Arizona State interim head coach Shaun Aguano said during his Wednesday afternoon press conference. “This bye week has come in a good time for us just to, you know, kind of relax a little bit, get our feet back under us. I just had a meeting with our leadership group going into the second half of this season and what they’re feeling. They’re all positive. I use them a lot in regards to getting the temperature of the team and the locker room and they’ve been fantastic. But our kids had a spirited practice today and we'll get ready for that second half.”
Arizona Cardinals can’t get caught sleeping vs. Geno Smith, Seahawks

TEMPE — Not that long ago, the Seattle Seahawks were viewed by many as one of the worst teams in the NFL heading into the season. Stuck between four-year pro Drew Lock and a 32-year-old Geno Smith at quarterback following the departure of Russell Wilson via trade this offseason, Seattle’s offense was on a clear path of regression, if not complete disaster.
Behind Enemy Lines: High-octane Seahawks focus on run defense

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Over the past three games, the Seattle Seahawks have scored 103 points. And they’ve lost twice. The reason? A defense that is broken. Incapable of stopping the run. Incapable of stopping big plays. And until that changes, no matter how many points Geno Smith and Seattle’s offense scores it may not be enough.
