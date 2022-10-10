ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Instacart and San Diego city attorney reach settlement in gig worker lawsuit

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GZqYG_0iThSEM300

A settlement reached between the San Diego City Attorney’s Office and grocery delivery company Instacart will provide restitution payments for around 308,000 people who worked for the company in California who city officials say were improperly classified as independent contractors, it was announced Monday.

The proposed judgment between the City Attorney’s Office and Instacart has the delivery company agreeing to pay $46.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the city in 2019. The suit alleged the company misclassified workers as independent contractors, depriving them of protections and compensation they would have received as employees, such as overtime pay, paid breaks and reimbursement for expenses such as gas mileage and cellphone data.

The judgment will cover those who worked as Instacart “shoppers” between September 2015 and December 2020, with restitution funds divvied out based on the number of hours each person worked over that time period.

The City Attorney’s Office says it will contract with a fund administrator to create a public website, where eligible workers can confirm their payment information for restitution payments. The settlement also includes more than $6 million in civil penalties, which the City Attorney’s Office says will go into a trust fund intended for use in the enforcement of consumer protection laws.

San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliot said, “We are pleased to get justice for these delivery workers, who, at the height of COVID-19, provided an invaluable service to California households.”

In a statement, Instacart said its California workers were always properly classified as independent contractors and noted the settlement contains no admission of any wrongdoing.

“We’re pleased to have reached an agreement with the city of San Diego. Instacart has always properly classified shoppers as independent contractors, giving them the ability to set their own schedule and earn on their own terms,” the company’s statement read. “We remain committed to continuing to serve our customers across California while also protecting access to flexible earnings opportunities for Instacart shoppers.”

The City Attorney’s Office said the lawsuit was the first of its kind against a “gig-economy company,” which was filed following a California Supreme Court decision that set a three-prong standard — the “ABC test” — for determining whether a worker was an employee or independent contractor.

Assembly Bill 5, introduced by former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez and later signed into law, expanded the scope of the “ABC test,” and set standards that classified many app-based drivers as employees.

App-based companies such as Instacart, Postmates, Uber and Lyft pushed for their companies to be exempted from the AB5 requirements through the ballot initiative Proposition 22, which passed in late 2020. An Alameda County judge later ruled Proposition 22 was unconstitutional, but that decision was appealed, leaving the initiative in effect in the meantime.

Comments / 0

Related
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Instacart to pay $46.5M in San Diego gig worker case

Same-day delivery platform Instacart, which reportedly plans to go public later this year, has agreed to pay $45.6 million to settle a gig worker case filed by the city of San Diego in 2019, the city’s attorney announced Monday. The proposed judgment against Instacart covers approximately 308,000 people who...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Business
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Business
Local
California Government
Voiceof San Diego

San Diego County’s Got a New Homelessness Plan

San Diego County needs more than 9,000 new affordable and supportive housing options, at least 850 new shelter beds and thousands more housing aid slots to dramatically reduce homelessness, according to a new regional homelessness plan released Wednesday. The Regional Task Force on Homelessness, the countywide group coordinating the local...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorena Gonzalez
waternewsnetwork.com

“Shutdown Season” for Regional Aqueducts in San Diego County

Sections of the regional aqueducts in San Diego County will be shut down over the next six months for maintenance projects to ensure a safe and reliable water supply for the region. The San Diego County Water Authority and its member agencies are coordinating on the annual “shutdown season” to minimize impacts to residents and businesses, who are not expected to face service disruptions.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
ca.gov

State Begins Construction on 10,000-mile Broadband Network to Bring High-Speed Internet Service to All Californians

SACRAMENTO – On the heels of Governor Gavin Newsom’s $6.5 billion investment to expand broadband infrastructure and enhance internet access for unserved and underserved communities, today construction began in rural San Diego County on the first leg of the 10,000-mile broadband network aimed at bringing high-speed internet services to all Californians, no matter where they live.
CALIFORNIA STATE
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from San Diego, California

Got an extra day or two to spare on your trip to Southern California? Explore more of the Golden State on some of the best day trips from San Diego, CA. Within driving distance of California’s second-biggest city, travelers can explore mountainous state parks, desert wonderlands, and beautiful beaches. The natural wonders surrounding San Diego perfectly complement the city’s lively energy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instacart#San Diego City Attorney
CBS San Francisco

Victim killed in shooting near UC Berkeley campus was seminary student from San Diego

BERKELEY -- The Berkeley seminary school where the young man who died in last weekend's fatal shooting on Telegraph Avenue was studying announced a vigil was being held for the victim in San Lorenzo Thursday evening.A press release issued by the Pacific School of Religion said that the man who died, identified by authorities earlier this week as 29-year-old Isamaeli Semaia Mataafa, was a student at the school's Master of Divinity program. "The entire Pacific School of Religion community grieves deeply for the sudden and tragic death of Isamaeli (Eli) Mata'afa," the release read.  He began his studies at the school in the...
BERKELEY, CA
Voice of San Diego

Chula Vista Already Had Community Schools – Nearly 50 Years Ago

Jim Groth moved to Chula Vista in early 1975. He’d come from Minneapolis, where he worked in community education, largely on summer school programming. John Pletcher, the principal of Harborside Elementary in Chula Vista, had recently come back from an education conference where he learned about the concept of community schools – schools that provide students wraparound services alongside local resources. Excited by the idea, he hired Groth to make it a reality.
CHULA VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
HotMamaTravel

3 Haunted Hotels in San Diego

Haunted Hotels in San DiegoAmanda Keeley-Thurman/HotMamaTravel. Disclaimer: Links in this page are meant to help you find relevant information and book attractions easier by linking directly to specific pages on partner websites (i.e. TripAdvisor, Vegas.com). If you click a link, we may earn a small commission on transactions. This helps support the cost of running our website, and it adds absolutely no extra cost to you as the consumer. Thank you, we appreciate your support! You can read more on ourdisclosure policy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy