Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.Matthew C. WoodruffPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Independent review panel evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Portland Film Festival celebrates 10th anniversary this week and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Merritt Paulson steps down as CEO of Portland Timbers, Thorns and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouse in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
WWEEK
Mayor Will Announce Plan to Ban Unsanctioned Camping Across Portland and Build 500-Capacity Homeless “Campuses”
WW has learned that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler plans next week to announce a sweeping strategy to ban unsanctioned camping across the city and build three massive sanctioned camping areas, called “campuses,” each with capacity for 500 people. Each campus would be divided into four camps with a...
KGW
City of Portland responds to homeless sidewalk camping ADA lawsuit
Early last month, a group of Portlanders with mobility disabilities filed a lawsuit against the city. The city has since responded.
New details on ADA lawsuit against Portland finds Multnomah County gave thousands of tents and tarps to homeless campers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early last month, a group of ten Portlanders with mobility disabilities sued the city over tents blocking the sidewalks. The lawsuit claims the city is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Federal Rehabilitation Act. The lawyers behind the lawsuit recently found Multnomah...
kykn.com
Salem Downtown Redevelopment Project to Begin with Demolition
The buildings that formerly housed Union Gospel Mission, Saffron, and ABC Music are scheduled for demolition. The downtown properties north of Chemeketa Street, between Commercial and Front, that formerly housed ABC Music, Saffron and Union Gospel Mission, will soon look very different. These properties comprise almost a full block and are part of a redevelopment effort by the City of Salem’s Urban Renewal Agency.
WWEEK
Rene Gonzalez Wants to Bring Back an Institution That Hasn’t Existed in Portland for Over 50 Years: a Municipal Court
Perhaps the most substantive policy idea that Rene Gonzalez has floated in this election is that Portland doesn’t just need more cops—it needs another court. After a pair of meetings, one with Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton and another with Portland’s police union, Gonzalez was convinced Portland’s criminal justice system needed a shakeup.
kptv.com
Aloha homeless camp grows larger causing concern for neighbors
ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless camp in Aloha is getting bigger, and so are the concerns surrounding it. It sits along Shaw Street, near a railroad, and spans roughly 50 yards. Just feet away is an apartment complex called the Edwards Center. The nonprofit houses people with developmental disabilities, and its director says at first the camps were fine, but that’s changed.
WWEEK
City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty Defends Her Role in Safety at Dawson Park
As she seeks to retain her seat on the Portland City Council, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is trying to fend off a narrative that she is unresponsive to a spike in violent crime. Portland’s rising crime stats place Hardesty in a difficult position because she was elected as an outspoken...
The Portland Mercury
TriMet Seeks Public Input on Pandemic-Related Bus Service Changes
Following dramatic changes in ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic, TriMet is drafting a plan to overhaul its bus service and increase ridership in an equitable way. The plan, dubbed “Forward Together,” would add bus routes in low-income neighborhoods while cutting routes in more affluent areas, strengthen connections with Portland suburbs, and expand weekend service. The agency is now seeking feedback on the possible service changes.
Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez holds commanding lead over Jo Ann Hardesty in Oregonian/OregonLive poll
Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez holds a commanding lead over incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty a month before November’s general election, a poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. Citywide, 49% of likely voters said they’d choose Gonzalez, a lawyer and technology business owner, compared to 22% for Hardesty,...
The Portland Mercury
Protesters Form Human Barricade for Bike Lane, Calling For Safety Changes to SE Powell
Hundreds of green-clad protesters created a human barricade to protect the bike lane on SE 26th Ave. on either side of SE Powell Blvd. Wednesday afternoon, calling on transportation agencies to reinstall the green bike boxes at the intersection. The protest, led by transportation advocacy groups The Street Trust, Bike Loud, and Oregon Walks, took place just over a week after Portlander Sarah Pliner was fatally hit by a semi-truck at the intersection while commuting to work on her bicycle.
kptv.com
FOX 12 Investigation: Portland towing company sold stolen car
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Not many stories about stolen cars have happy endings, but one Washington County man is back at the wheel of his Subaru thanks to some luck and unexpected help. FOX 12 interviewed the car’s owner, Talon Moe, over the summer. “The kindness of this gentleman...
Union representing Multnomah County workers says chair candidate Sharon Meieran threatened retribution for endorsing her opponent
The union representing Multnomah County workers has filed two complaints against county chair candidate Sharon Meieran after they say she threatened to withhold support for union negotiations because it endorsed her opponent, Jessica Vega Pederson. Leaders of Oregon AFSCME Local 88 allege that Meieran initially tried to persuade them to...
The Daily Score
Troutdale Says Tax-Funded Housing Project Has a Problem: Too Many Homes
Troutdale, a suburban city five miles east of Portland, requires each new home to come with at least 2 parking spaces. Car counts at similar projects nearby suggest residents will probably average about 1.1 cars per home. The affordable housing provider proposed 130 spaces: 1.4 per home. Last month, Troutdale’s...
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official-looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following the...
Portland Considers Plan to Create 'VIP' List of Those Likely to Commit gun Crimes
PORTLAND - A new proposal to reduce gun violence in Portland would create a list of people likely to cause violence, but the plan has skeptics. Known as the Violent Impact Player or VIP list, the risk-assessment program has been implemented in other cities, including Tampa, Florida. The list would "score" people based on six risk factors to predict the likelihood they'll offend again. The scored factors include probation or arrest in the past three years, gang affiliation and the suspects in -- or victims of -- gun crime.
Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown
Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
q13fox.com
Camas homicide: Body found on property during real estate showing; person of interest found dead in Oregon
CAMAS, Wash. - Deputies in Clark County are investigating a homicide after a body was found at a vacant property in Camas over the weekend. On Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious death at a vacant rural property near Northeast Winters Road and Northeast 86th Street. According...
KTVZ
Oregon DHS seeks public comment on change in funding formula for programs serving older adults
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is seeking public comment by Monday, Nov. 7, on the formula used to determine funding levels for some programs serving older adults. The formula is used by the ODHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities to allocate federal...
Chronicle
Checking in on ilani's 14-Story Hotel Construction
COWLITZ INDIAN RESERVATION — Walking up the metal construction stairs in what will eventually be ilani’s new hotel, Kara Fox-LaRose, president and general manager of ilani, points to what the company calls the heart of the house. The area is commonly referred to in the hospitality industry as...
KATU.com
Two men charged with selling 'hundreds of thousands' of fentanyl pills in Portland area
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two Portland-area men are facing federal charges after authorities say they are responsible for making and distributing hundreds of thousands of counterfeit Oxycodone pills that contain fentanyl. James Dunn Jr., 61, of Milwaukie and Joshua Wilfong, 50, of Vancouver, have both been charged with conspiring to...
