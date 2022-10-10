ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Salem Downtown Redevelopment Project to Begin with Demolition

The buildings that formerly housed Union Gospel Mission, Saffron, and ABC Music are scheduled for demolition. The downtown properties north of Chemeketa Street, between Commercial and Front, that formerly housed ABC Music, Saffron and Union Gospel Mission, will soon look very different. These properties comprise almost a full block and are part of a redevelopment effort by the City of Salem’s Urban Renewal Agency.
SALEM, OR
WWEEK

Rene Gonzalez Wants to Bring Back an Institution That Hasn’t Existed in Portland for Over 50 Years: a Municipal Court

Perhaps the most substantive policy idea that Rene Gonzalez has floated in this election is that Portland doesn’t just need more cops—it needs another court. After a pair of meetings, one with Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton and another with Portland’s police union, Gonzalez was convinced Portland’s criminal justice system needed a shakeup.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Aloha homeless camp grows larger causing concern for neighbors

ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless camp in Aloha is getting bigger, and so are the concerns surrounding it. It sits along Shaw Street, near a railroad, and spans roughly 50 yards. Just feet away is an apartment complex called the Edwards Center. The nonprofit houses people with developmental disabilities, and its director says at first the camps were fine, but that’s changed.
ALOHA, OR
The Portland Mercury

TriMet Seeks Public Input on Pandemic-Related Bus Service Changes

Following dramatic changes in ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic, TriMet is drafting a plan to overhaul its bus service and increase ridership in an equitable way. The plan, dubbed “Forward Together,” would add bus routes in low-income neighborhoods while cutting routes in more affluent areas, strengthen connections with Portland suburbs, and expand weekend service. The agency is now seeking feedback on the possible service changes.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez holds commanding lead over Jo Ann Hardesty in Oregonian/OregonLive poll

Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez holds a commanding lead over incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty a month before November’s general election, a poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. Citywide, 49% of likely voters said they’d choose Gonzalez, a lawyer and technology business owner, compared to 22% for Hardesty,...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Protesters Form Human Barricade for Bike Lane, Calling For Safety Changes to SE Powell

Hundreds of green-clad protesters created a human barricade to protect the bike lane on SE 26th Ave. on either side of SE Powell Blvd. Wednesday afternoon, calling on transportation agencies to reinstall the green bike boxes at the intersection. The protest, led by transportation advocacy groups The Street Trust, Bike Loud, and Oregon Walks, took place just over a week after Portlander Sarah Pliner was fatally hit by a semi-truck at the intersection while commuting to work on her bicycle.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

FOX 12 Investigation: Portland towing company sold stolen car

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Not many stories about stolen cars have happy endings, but one Washington County man is back at the wheel of his Subaru thanks to some luck and unexpected help. FOX 12 interviewed the car’s owner, Talon Moe, over the summer. “The kindness of this gentleman...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Union representing Multnomah County workers says chair candidate Sharon Meieran threatened retribution for endorsing her opponent

The union representing Multnomah County workers has filed two complaints against county chair candidate Sharon Meieran after they say she threatened to withhold support for union negotiations because it endorsed her opponent, Jessica Vega Pederson. Leaders of Oregon AFSCME Local 88 allege that Meieran initially tried to persuade them to...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Daily Score

Troutdale Says Tax-Funded Housing Project Has a Problem: Too Many Homes

Troutdale, a suburban city five miles east of Portland, requires each new home to come with at least 2 parking spaces. Car counts at similar projects nearby suggest residents will probably average about 1.1 cars per home. The affordable housing provider proposed 130 spaces: 1.4 per home. Last month, Troutdale’s...
TROUTDALE, OR
Big Country News

Portland Considers Plan to Create 'VIP' List of Those Likely to Commit gun Crimes

PORTLAND - A new proposal to reduce gun violence in Portland would create a list of people likely to cause violence, but the plan has skeptics. Known as the Violent Impact Player or VIP list, the risk-assessment program has been implemented in other cities, including Tampa, Florida. The list would "score" people based on six risk factors to predict the likelihood they'll offend again. The scored factors include probation or arrest in the past three years, gang affiliation and the suspects in -- or victims of -- gun crime.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown

Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
GRESHAM, OR
Chronicle

Checking in on ilani's 14-Story Hotel Construction

COWLITZ INDIAN RESERVATION — Walking up the metal construction stairs in what will eventually be ilani’s new hotel, Kara Fox-LaRose, president and general manager of ilani, points to what the company calls the heart of the house. The area is commonly referred to in the hospitality industry as...
CLARK COUNTY, WA

