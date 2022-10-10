PORTLAND - A new proposal to reduce gun violence in Portland would create a list of people likely to cause violence, but the plan has skeptics. Known as the Violent Impact Player or VIP list, the risk-assessment program has been implemented in other cities, including Tampa, Florida. The list would "score" people based on six risk factors to predict the likelihood they'll offend again. The scored factors include probation or arrest in the past three years, gang affiliation and the suspects in -- or victims of -- gun crime.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO