A boy who police say “appears nonverbal” was found in Torrance Monday, and authorities sought the public’s help to identify him.

The boy, who may have autism, was found about 5:50 a.m. near Madrona Avenue and Torrance Boulevard, according to the Torrance Police Department.

Police released a photo of the boy and urged anyone with information about him was urged to call police at 310-618-5641.