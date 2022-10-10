ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, MO

Winchester Woman Indicted By Grand Jury In Crash That Killed Toddler

A Winchester woman has been indicted by a grand jury on charges related to a crash that killed a toddler in Scott County in May. 27 year old Makayla D. Brown was indicted on Tuesday for aggravated usage of a communication device in the operation of a motor vehicle resulting in injury or death, a Class 4 felony.
Two Hannibal men jailed, charged with first-degree assault in Sunday morning death outside Hannibal bar

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Two people are facing first-degree assault charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Sunday morning. Thomas D.C. Payne, 29, of Hannibal and Jordan A. Payne, 27, of Hannibal now are in custody after an investigation by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. Warrants were issued Tuesday in the 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County.
Columbia man sentenced for stealing Centralia dump truck after armed robbery

A Columbia man pleads guilty to using a stolen dump truck as a getaway vehicle. It was last Friday when Jonathan Morrow pleaded down to one count of stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to ten years on the stealing charge and seven years on the tampering charge. The court also gave him credit for 162 days he’d already served.
Keokuk man arrested or possession of marijuana

Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 37-year-old Kalief Farrell of Keokuk was arrested Monday, October 10th, in the 10 block of North 7th Street in Keokuk. Farrell is charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Marijuana.
Two Arrests By The Highway Patrol

Two arrests for the area counties are in the Highway Patrol report for Tuesday. In Caldwell County at about 11:55 am, Troopers arrested 58-year-old John C Rueschhoff of Exxcello for alleged DWI and speeding. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. In Shelby County at about 1:35 pm,...
Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 12

• Abby J. Christison, 29, of 827 Cox St. was arrested at 6:26 p.m. Monday on a disorderly conduct charge after police said she caused a disturbance earlier in the day in the 800 block of North Diamond Street. • Malaki C. Vaughn, 20, of 201 Colyer Lane, New Berlin,...
Griggsville man facing drug, firearm charges

GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. — A Griggsville man was lodged in the Pike County Jail and faces drug and firearm charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department executed a court-authorized search warrant at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at a residence in the 400 block of North Stanford Street in Griggsville. After an investigation, Travis R. Brown, 39, was arrested on the following charges:
Boone County woman hurt after one-vehicle crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sturgeon, Missouri, woman suffered minor injuries after her 2018 Chevrolet Traverse was totaled in a crash on Tuesday. Joyce Yost, 57, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert. Yost was taken to Boone Hospital by ambulance. The post Boone County woman hurt after one-vehicle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Three hurt in Audrain County crash when car hydroplaned

Three people were hurt after a crash on Highway 54 in Audrain County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report, Kyle Vomund was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camero west on 54, east of Route HH Tuesday at 6 pm. The Camero hydroplaned and went off the left...
QPD Blotter for Oct. 11, 2022

Alexandra J Shores (24) 609 S 14th for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident at State & Glendale PTC 147. Michael C Cook (40) 1218 Madisom for Shoplifting at 1400 Harrison NTA 143. Paige S Brady (36) Homeless for Retail Theft at 837 Jefferson Lodged 147. Gary A Foreman...
Man hospitalized after seriously injured in attack

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man who was badly injured in an attack in Hannibal was rushed to a hospital and then transferred to a trauma center for treatment. Around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to the 100 block of North Main for a report on the assault. When officers arrived, they found the victim who had sustained serious injuries.
Did You Know That These15 Famous People are Buried in Missouri?

Animals, baseball players, musicians, fashion designers, actors, and all call Missouri their final resting place. Missouri has hundreds of famous people buried throughout the state. some honorable local mentions:. ADM Robert Edward Coontz - US Navy Admiral buried at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal. Arthur Forrest - Congressional Medal...
Aldermen approve language regulating honeybees in Quincy

QUINCY — Aldermen voted during Monday night’s meeting of the Quincy City Council to approve an ordinance regulating how many honeybees or hives a homeowner could have. “Well, you know, we’ve got language in the city code about ducks and waterfowl and chickens,” said Chuck Bevelheimer, director of planning and development. “Honeybees? Who’d have thought?”
County to buy lots for Keokuk EMS bay

LEE COUNTY - Lee County Supervisors made a quick course correction on new EMS Ambulance facilities in Keokuk Monday. At the regular board of supervisors' meeting in Fort Madison, the board voted 5-0 to purchase three lots from Paul Rairden in Keokuk that are adjacent to the current facility. Rairden...
Lincoln County elementary school is named Apple Distinguished School

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Hawk Point Elementary students and staff are celebrating being named an Apple Distinguished School for 2022–2025 for the school's hard work. Educators and facilitators believe using these Apple products are a way for students to think differently. Community Relations Specialist Audrey Henebry said the...
“Voices for Choice” holds demonstrations in Quincy and Hannibal

Bringing attention to the importance of voting and women’s rights over their own bodies, Voices for Choice, a local group of concerned citizens, assembled and held demonstrations Saturday in Quincy and Hannibal. About 40 people gathered with their signs in support of women’s pro-choice rights on the corner of...
