Kansas State

kfdi.com

Gov. Kelly Announces Groundbreaking of Central Kansas Manufacturing Incubator

Governor Kelly on Thursday announced the groundbreaking of the Grow Hays MicroFactory, an incubator for manufacturers in Central Kansas. The 30,000 square-foot facility is one of 35 infrastructure investment projects through the Building a Stronger Economy (BASE) grant program launched by the Kansas Department of Commerce. The Grow Hays MicroFactory...
Hays Post

News From the Oil Patch: Kansas crude output rising

The benchmark Nymex crude futures contract gained another $4 Friday to settle at $92.64 per barrel. Prices are up nearly $16 a barrel in the last two weeks. In lunchtime trading Monday, prices were down slightly, but WTI was trading over $92 and London Brent was over $97 a barrel. Kansas prices were up more than $4 a barrel Friday.
WIBW

$1.25 million invested to improve 3 rural healthcare facilities in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $1.25 million has been invested to help improve three rural healthcare facilities in Kansas. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says on Thursday, Oct. 13, Rural Development Kansas State Directory Christy Davis announced that the department awarded a total of $1,255,209 in grants to improve healthcare facilities in three Kansas communities.
🎥 Biden designates his 1st new national monument

LEADVILLE, Colo. (AP) — President Joe Biden designated the first national monument of his administration at Camp Hale, a World War II-era training site in this state, as he called for protecting “treasured lands” that tell the story of America. (Click below to watch the President's comments)
WIBW

Gas prices inching up again in Kansas and across the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Demand for gasoline is up, and so are prices at the pump, according to AAA. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel on Tuesday in Kansas was $3.52, up 11 cents from $3.41 a week ago and up 15 cents from $3.37 a month ago.
kcur.org

Kansas U.S. Senate candidate: Rev. Mark Holland

Rev. Mark Holland is a United Methodist minister, which he says makes him "perfectly positioned to represent the separation of church and state." Working as a pastor has also reinforced for him, Holland said, that "people are working together for the common good." Holland joined KCUR's Up to Date to...
Great Bend Post

CAMPBELL: Tar spot of corn - new threat to Kansas corn

Written by: Stacy Campbell - Cottonwood Extension District. Tar spot of corn, a disease caused by the fungus Phyllachora maydis, has been confirmed in Nemaha (9/15) and Doniphan (10/05) counties in Kansas. Through a collaborative effort with K-State County Extension Crop Agents, five fields in Nemaha county and one field in Doniphan county have been confirmed positive for tar spot. Tar spot lesions are black, raised, and have a round/elliptical shape. This pathogen can survive in crop residue.
adastraradio.com

GOP Bus Tour Visits McPherson Friday, in Hutchinson Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Kansas Republican Party’s GOP Bus Tour 2022 made stops Friday in McPherson, Great Bend, Hillsboro, and Salina. That tour will be in Hutchinson, Monday afternoon at 2:30 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds Gate 7, at the Northeast corner of the Fairgrounds off State Fair Road west of Plum.
WIBW

Cities in Kansas ranked among best in nation to drive in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cities in Kansas have been ranked among the best in the nation to drive in according to a new study. With an average of $564 lost per year in wasted time due to traffic congestion, personal finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst Cities to Drive in.
KWCH.com

Rural Kansas towns face elevated fire risk, struggles to find volunteer firefighters

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rural towns across Kansas face continued drought conditions compounded by a concern with a lack of available firefighters. The small community of Paradise has seen firsthand how bad an emergency fire situation can get and how valuable volunteer firefighters are. Last December, a fire devastated the town. With aid from volunteers from outside the community, they were able to put it out.
