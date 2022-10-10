Read full article on original website
Related
KCTV 5
Governor Laura Kelly announces cities to receive $28 million for highway improvements
FORT SCOTT, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that 34 cities across the state have been selected to receive $28.65 million for improvements to the State Highway System. According to a release from Kelly’s office, the funds will be directed to preserve and improve pavement, add turn...
kfdi.com
Gov. Kelly Announces Groundbreaking of Central Kansas Manufacturing Incubator
Governor Kelly on Thursday announced the groundbreaking of the Grow Hays MicroFactory, an incubator for manufacturers in Central Kansas. The 30,000 square-foot facility is one of 35 infrastructure investment projects through the Building a Stronger Economy (BASE) grant program launched by the Kansas Department of Commerce. The Grow Hays MicroFactory...
News From the Oil Patch: Kansas crude output rising
The benchmark Nymex crude futures contract gained another $4 Friday to settle at $92.64 per barrel. Prices are up nearly $16 a barrel in the last two weeks. In lunchtime trading Monday, prices were down slightly, but WTI was trading over $92 and London Brent was over $97 a barrel. Kansas prices were up more than $4 a barrel Friday.
WIBW
$1.25 million invested to improve 3 rural healthcare facilities in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $1.25 million has been invested to help improve three rural healthcare facilities in Kansas. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says on Thursday, Oct. 13, Rural Development Kansas State Directory Christy Davis announced that the department awarded a total of $1,255,209 in grants to improve healthcare facilities in three Kansas communities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
🎥 Biden designates his 1st new national monument
LEADVILLE, Colo. (AP) — President Joe Biden designated the first national monument of his administration at Camp Hale, a World War II-era training site in this state, as he called for protecting “treasured lands” that tell the story of America. (Click below to watch the President's comments)
WIBW
Gas prices inching up again in Kansas and across the nation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Demand for gasoline is up, and so are prices at the pump, according to AAA. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel on Tuesday in Kansas was $3.52, up 11 cents from $3.41 a week ago and up 15 cents from $3.37 a month ago.
Fate of Christian boarding school on hold as hearings delayed
KANSAS CITY (AP) —Hearings are again on hold in the state of Missouri's effort to shut down a Christian boarding school whose staff members have been accused of abuse by numerous current and former students. Cedar County Associate Circuit Judge Thomas Pyle on Tuesday canceled hearings that had been...
kcur.org
Farm states and the feds — but not Kansas — are suing pesticide makers over alleged monopolies
Ten states have joined the federal government to sue major pesticide makers, contending that the companies effectively shut off farmers from cheaper, generic products. Kansas is sitting out the case even though nearby farm states — including Nebraska, Iowa and Texas — signed on. Kansas Attorney General Derek...
RELATED PEOPLE
kcur.org
Kansas U.S. Senate candidate: Rev. Mark Holland
Rev. Mark Holland is a United Methodist minister, which he says makes him "perfectly positioned to represent the separation of church and state." Working as a pastor has also reinforced for him, Holland said, that "people are working together for the common good." Holland joined KCUR's Up to Date to...
KDHE reports 17 additional COVID deaths since October 5
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,866 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday October 5, to Wednesday October 12, for a total of 883,063 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 17 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on October 5 for a total of 9,590. Kansas...
CAMPBELL: Tar spot of corn - new threat to Kansas corn
Written by: Stacy Campbell - Cottonwood Extension District. Tar spot of corn, a disease caused by the fungus Phyllachora maydis, has been confirmed in Nemaha (9/15) and Doniphan (10/05) counties in Kansas. Through a collaborative effort with K-State County Extension Crop Agents, five fields in Nemaha county and one field in Doniphan county have been confirmed positive for tar spot. Tar spot lesions are black, raised, and have a round/elliptical shape. This pathogen can survive in crop residue.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Counties most concerned about climate change in Kansas
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Kansas using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.
IN THIS ARTICLE
adastraradio.com
GOP Bus Tour Visits McPherson Friday, in Hutchinson Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Kansas Republican Party’s GOP Bus Tour 2022 made stops Friday in McPherson, Great Bend, Hillsboro, and Salina. That tour will be in Hutchinson, Monday afternoon at 2:30 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds Gate 7, at the Northeast corner of the Fairgrounds off State Fair Road west of Plum.
WIBW
Red Flag Warning issued for several KS counties as risk of extreme fire increases
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Shawnee County and more than 20 other counties throughout eastern Kansas on Wednesday afternoon. The Red Flag Warning was issued just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12 and is currently set to expire Thursday,...
Poll: 72% of Kansans back Medicaid reform stalled since 2017
TOPEKA — A majority of Kansans across the political spectrum endorse expansion of eligibility for Medicaid in a statewide survey also indicating nine in 10 registered voters believe a candidate’s position on health care influenced votes at the polls. Kansas is among a dozen states declining to broaden...
WIBW
Cities in Kansas ranked among best in nation to drive in
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cities in Kansas have been ranked among the best in the nation to drive in according to a new study. With an average of $564 lost per year in wasted time due to traffic congestion, personal finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst Cities to Drive in.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Overturned semi causes backup on I-70 past I-435 on Wednesday
An overturned semi has caused a backup Wednesday morning on Interstate 70 past Interstate 435 in Kansas.
Why are flags flying at half-staff in Kansas on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
KWCH.com
Rural Kansas towns face elevated fire risk, struggles to find volunteer firefighters
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rural towns across Kansas face continued drought conditions compounded by a concern with a lack of available firefighters. The small community of Paradise has seen firsthand how bad an emergency fire situation can get and how valuable volunteer firefighters are. Last December, a fire devastated the town. With aid from volunteers from outside the community, they were able to put it out.
KWCH.com
Kansas governor directs flags at half-staff in honor of Deputy Sidnee Carter
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) – Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags throughout the state to be flown at half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities from sunup to sunset on Friday, October 14, 2022, in honor of Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Sidnee Carter. Deputy Carter Graduated from the...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0