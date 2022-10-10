ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safford, AZ

gilavalleycentral.net

Greenlee’s Lunt appointed to WIFA board

DUNCAN — Greenlee and Graham counties will have a voice when it comes to funding water projects. State House Speaker Rusty Bowers announced Wednesday the appointment of Greenlee County Supervisor Richard Lunt to the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority Board. WIFA first came into being in 1997 and has financed...
GREENLEE COUNTY, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Erma B. Pollock

Erma B. Pollock, a longtime resident of Safford, peacefully entered into eternal life Saturday evening, October 1, 2022, at the Beehive Homes of the Gila Valley, from causes incident to age. Erma was 92. Erma was born August 12, 1930, in a farmhouse in Stanton County Kansas, the daughter of...
SAFFORD, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Safford Council OKs reserve use to offset increased power costs

SAFFORD —During Monday’s meeting, the Safford City Council voted 4-3 to use $1.3 million in reserves to cover in part the increasing cost of acquiring electrical power. In addition, the city’s Utilities Division will also increase the purchase power adjuster rate charged to customers by 5.5 cents, to cover the remainder of the increased power costs. The result of the higher PPA will be an increase in billing to the customer of about $23.55 per month.
SAFFORD, AZ
gilaherald.com

Safford announces utility rate increase

Safford – At the recent Safford City Council meeting held on Oct. 10, 2022, the Safford City Council approved the use of reserve funds. The use of these reserves, monies set aside by the utility that may be used to assist in stabilizing fluctuations in operational expenditures, was recommended by staff to help reduce the amount of a proposed rate increase to electric utility customers. It was stated that rapidly rising market prices for natural gas, gas that is used to facilitate power generation, was the main cause for the proposed increase.
SAFFORD, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

GCSO deputy performs 7 minutes of CPR, but unable to save crash victim

SAFFORD — More details have been released about the crash south of Safford that claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl Wednesday. The incident occurred at about 10:39 a.m. and witnesses reported driving behind a CKC dump truck in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 191, when a Chevrolet Suburban pulled onto the highway from Cactus Street. The Suburban was immediately T-boned by the dump truck and pushed into a canal.
SAFFORD, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Green’s Furniture gets storage container variance

SAFFORD — The recent expansion of Green’s Furniture means the need for more storage, and the Safford City Council, acting as the city’s Board of Adjustment, agrees; however with a time constraint. Green’s Furniture owner David Green requested a variance from city code, which allows a maximum...
SAFFORD, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Woman rescues 5-year-old on Highway 191, County Attorney reviewing for charges against the mother

GRAHAM COUNTY — Child Protective Services were called in when a barefoot 5-year-old boy was found alone on U.S. Highway 191, south of Safford. The incident occurred Tuesday, Oct. 4, at about 6:43 p.m., and Graham County Sheriff’s deputies spoke with the reporting woman who was keeping the child safe. She said the boy told her he was trying to catch up to his mother and brother.
SAFFORD, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Apparent assault victim arrested on outstanding warrant

GRAHAM COUNTY — A woman who claimed she was assaulted by her son found herself behind bars. Graham County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an apartment on West 8th Street after the woman contacted dispatch. She said her son doesn’t like her boyfriend, and the son became violent after her boyfriend arrived at the apartment, striking her multiple times in the face and in the ribs.
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
gilaherald.com

Fatal crash on Hwy. 191

Photo By Diane Drobka: The DPS is investigating a fatal collision between a haul truck and a passenger vehicle. SAFFORD- The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investIgating a fatal collision between a haul truck and a suburban vehicle near the intersection of U. S. Highway 191 and Cactus Road. A 17-year-girl died at the scene.
SAFFORD, AZ

Community Policy