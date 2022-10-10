Read full article on original website
Gwinnett middle school charging kids money to wear costumes on Halloween
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta middle school is charging children money to wear a Halloween costume, according to a notice on their website. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Bay Creek Middle School in Gwinnett County posted an announcement on the school website...
South Gwinnett High School evacuated after bathroom fire
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — South Gwinnett High School was evacuated Thursday morning after a fire was discovered in a bathroom. The school's fire alarm was triggered around 8:25 a.m., about an hour after classes started. Students were evacuated to the stadium, according to a message sent to parents. Students were...
She started going to church at an early age. Now at 100, she creates sense of home for others
GEORGIA, USA — Born on October 12, 1922 in Colquitt, Georgia, the oldest of eight children, Jesse Vinson’s parents raised her in a Christian home surrounded by love and affection. At a very early age, one evening while “playing church” with her siblings, Vinson showed early signs of...
The B Spot to serve breakfast, brunch in Morrow
The menu for the restaurant is still under development, but one focus will be speciality pancakes.
fox5atlanta.com
KSU students find racial slur spray painted across hall of off-campus apartment complex
MARIETTA, Ga. - Kennessaw State University students at an off-campus apartment complex in Cobb County say they discovered a racial slur spray-painted on the wall of their building Wednesday morning. Now, the complex and Cobb County police are investigating. Several students say when they stepped out of their apartments the...
Shaw University Students Racially Profiled During School Trip
Shaw's President claims that her students were racially profiled by Spartanburg County (SC) Sheriff's Office during a trip to Atlanta.
'I’ve lost a lot of weight' | Raw, undercooked food served to Spelman students, they claim
ATLANTA — Parents of Spelman College students are concerned after several reports that their dining hall is serving undercooked food. Complaints about the food served on campus started less than a month into the school year, one mother, Alisha Gordan, noted. Recently, she received pictures of her freshman daughter’s undercooked food from the dining hall.
thv11.com
Teen girls' mental health: A warning to parents
ATLANTA — Editor's note: This story discusses death by suicide involving children. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 988. An Atlanta mental health activist started her own resource for struggling Black youth when...
Atlanta community rallies to preserve a beloved bar facing demolition
Since the Star Community Bar first opened in 1991, ownership has changed a few times, but the people visiting the bar have been a constant. Candler Park residents like Dee Dee Chmielewski has been a regular at the bar throughout its 31-year history. She said as she grows older, the bar becomes increasingly multigenerational. “I […] The post Atlanta community rallies to preserve a beloved bar facing demolition appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
wabe.org
Decatur Planning Commission rejects housing proposal after tense, hours-long meeting
This story was provided by WABE content partner Decaturish. You can read the original story here. On Oct. 11, the Decatur Planning Commission gathered for its regularly scheduled meeting, which turned into a tense, hours-long event. The first order of new business was a request by the City of Decatur...
Accidental lockdowns in multiple Cobb schools caused by ‘human error’
The district's crisis alert system gives every employee with a badge the ability to trigger a lockdown.
Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown
They call it the “roach drawer.” The kitchen drawer closest to the refrigerator always has roaches in it. Asked when the roaches started appearing, Chloe Devre said with a serious look, “The day we moved in. We open drawers in the kitchen and they just scatter.” Terminix has been called to the 5-bedroom unit at […] The post Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
cobbcountycourier.com
How diverse is Cobb County, and should we care? Yes, a lot
It is a point of principle of the Cobb County Courier that diversity is a good thing, and that equity, justice and fairness are necessary for a good quality of life. As editor, I consider the Courier “woke” in the original sense of the word, and consider the need for diversity, tolerance and equity self-evident, and those apply to race, ethnicity, national background, sexual orientation, gender (including transgender), disability, economic status, and whatever other groups that are the target of bigotry I’ve overlooked.
Shooting deaths of two teens in Gwinnett County hit close to home for local pastor
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two separate murders in Gwinnett County this month have left two teenagers dead. Both of the deaths hit close to home for a local pastor. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Lawrenceville Thursday, where Pastor...
Atlanta residents search for explanation for dead worms in yards
ATLANTA — If you’re one of the many metro Atlanta homeowners who’ve noticed dead or dying worms on your driveway, you’re probably wondering if you’re the victim of a pre-Halloween trick. Unfortunately, there’s no clear answer as to what’s happening. The term “watch...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Youth sports facility vacates location in DeKalb
DeKalb’s only privately owned NCAA-certified sporting facility recently vacated its location in South DeKalb due to a prospective movie soundstage development that has now had its plans temporarily withdrawn. The movie soundstage could still be opening in a Memorial Drive strip mall, but the basketball, volleyball, and soccer facility—called...
wschronicle.com
Quartet king/gospel star Keith ‘Wonder Boy’ Johnson has died suddenly at 50
The king of gospel quartet music, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, has died suddenly at the age of 50. Johnson was found dead in his Atlanta, Georgia, home on Sept. 30. Johnson was known for gospel radio hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain.”
Cobb police conduct active shooter training at Six Flags
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A group of Cobb County police recruits recently completed their active shooter training in a real-life environment: Six Flags Over Georgia. The Cobb County Police Academy used the amusement park to simulate an active shooter situation. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Atlanta Police Department to buy back guns at Saturday event
The Atlanta Police Department wants to get guns off the streets and out of the wrong hands....
