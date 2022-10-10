ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Community Impact Austin

Smallhold shakes up the mushroom industry from Buda

Golden mushrooms have a rich umami flavor, according to the manage of Smallhold's Buda farm, Travis Breihan. (Morgan O'Neal/Community Impact) Central Market shoppers have likely noticed an interesting feature in the produce section, specifically where the store keeps its mushrooms: it looks something like a glowing, futuristic refrigerator full of fungi, but in fact, these contraptions are mini mushroom farms, where specialty varieties of the produce are grown and harvested for customers.
BUDA, TX
Community Impact Austin

Lone Star Circle of Care's Big Pink Bus provides mammograms on the move in Central Texas

The Big Pink Bus is supported by Lone Star Circle of Care CEO Jon Calvin and Program Director Rebecca Sorensen. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) The Big Pink Bus is a mobile facility that began providing free and low-cost mammography services in July 2021. Operated by Lone Star Circle of Care, the bus travels to several Central Texas counties, including Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Disc Nation to open second store in Northwest Austin

Shannon Mullan, who owns Disc Nation with her husband, Sean, began working for Disc Nation in 2011 and rose to be the manager of the business. (Courtesy Disc Nation) Disc Nation, retailers of disc golf, Frisbee and disc sports products, will open its second location in Northwest Austin in December. The new 980-square-foot facility will carry all the products that the south location on Slaughter Lane carries except it will be smaller, said Sean Mullan, who owns the business with his wife, Shannon. The store carries over 10,000 discs in stock at 13717 Burnet Road, Austin. https://discnation.com.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin LGBTQ+ bar Oilcan Harry's finds temporary home

AUSTIN, Texas — Oilcan Harry's is in the process of setting up a temporary space a few doors down from its original location while an apartment tower and a new space for the bar goes up in its spot. The oldest LGBTQ+ bar and nightclub in Austin is temporarily...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed recently in Central Austin, including nightclub Oilcan Harry's relocation

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

'Secret' Austin-area aerospace company breaks space flight record

Another one of Central Texas' "best-kept secrets," Firefly Aerospace, is breaking new ground when it comes to space transportation. Earlier this month, the company broke a new record, becoming "the first U.S.-based launch company that launched from the United States to get into orbit on their second attempt," said CEO Bill Webber.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed recently in Pflugerville, Hutto, including new Starbucks and Hobby Lobby locations

Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Sharetea to open Oct. 29 in Round Rock

Sharetea will open inside a retail tenant space formerly home to Front Porch Frozen Desserts on Oct. 29. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Sharetea will open inside a retail tenant space formerly home to Front Porch Frozen Desserts on Oct. 29. Located at 3107 S. I-35, Ste. 770, Round Rock, Front Porch Frozen Desserts closed in September 2021 due to business constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as health concerns of members of the family who owned and operated it. Sharetea is a Taiwan-based retailer of boba teas and offers a variety of brewed, milk and fruit teas. www.1992sharetea.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Austin, TX
