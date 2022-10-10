Read full article on original website
Related
Smallhold shakes up the mushroom industry from Buda
Golden mushrooms have a rich umami flavor, according to the manage of Smallhold's Buda farm, Travis Breihan. (Morgan O'Neal/Community Impact) Central Market shoppers have likely noticed an interesting feature in the produce section, specifically where the store keeps its mushrooms: it looks something like a glowing, futuristic refrigerator full of fungi, but in fact, these contraptions are mini mushroom farms, where specialty varieties of the produce are grown and harvested for customers.
Hobby Lobby expands in Central Texas with nearly $4M store in Kyle
Construction is expected to take six months.
Lone Star Circle of Care's Big Pink Bus provides mammograms on the move in Central Texas
The Big Pink Bus is supported by Lone Star Circle of Care CEO Jon Calvin and Program Director Rebecca Sorensen. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) The Big Pink Bus is a mobile facility that began providing free and low-cost mammography services in July 2021. Operated by Lone Star Circle of Care, the bus travels to several Central Texas counties, including Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties.
Disc Nation to open second store in Northwest Austin
Shannon Mullan, who owns Disc Nation with her husband, Sean, began working for Disc Nation in 2011 and rose to be the manager of the business. (Courtesy Disc Nation) Disc Nation, retailers of disc golf, Frisbee and disc sports products, will open its second location in Northwest Austin in December. The new 980-square-foot facility will carry all the products that the south location on Slaughter Lane carries except it will be smaller, said Sean Mullan, who owns the business with his wife, Shannon. The store carries over 10,000 discs in stock at 13717 Burnet Road, Austin. https://discnation.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FirstLight Home Care to provide in-home health services in North Austin
FirstLight Home Care of North Austin provides home care services for seniors; people recovering from illness, injury or surgery; adults with disabilities; veterans; busy families; and anyone 18 and older who needs personal or companion care services. (Courtesy Fotolia) FirstLight Home Care of North Austin is now open in Austin...
Hotel Granduca to premiere its new spa Oct. 19
Hotel Granduca Austin will open Spa Viata to the public Oct. 19. (Courtesy Hotel Granduca Austin) Pacific Hospitality Group’s Hotel Granduca Austin will open its new luxury spa, Spa Viata, on its property at 320 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., West Lake Hills, on Oct. 19. Spa Viata is...
Austin LGBTQ+ bar Oilcan Harry's finds temporary home
AUSTIN, Texas — Oilcan Harry's is in the process of setting up a temporary space a few doors down from its original location while an apartment tower and a new space for the bar goes up in its spot. The oldest LGBTQ+ bar and nightclub in Austin is temporarily...
10 commercial permits filed recently in Central Austin, including nightclub Oilcan Harry’s relocation
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Secret’ Austin-area aerospace company breaks space flight record
Another one of Central Texas' "best-kept secrets," Firefly Aerospace, is breaking new ground when it comes to space transportation. Earlier this month, the company broke a new record, becoming "the first U.S.-based launch company that launched from the United States to get into orbit on their second attempt," said CEO Bill Webber.
10 commercial permits filed recently in Pflugerville, Hutto, including new Starbucks and Hobby Lobby locations
Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Round Rock officials approve development agreement for housing development near Sauls Ranch
A development agreement with a property developer to annex and zone 100 acres of property north of the Sauls Ranch neighborhood received approval from Round Rock officials during an Oct. 13 meeting. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) A development agreement with a property developer to annex and zone 100 acres...
Sharon Prete Plaza reopens in Round Rock following stage covering construction
Round Rock's Sharon Prete Plaza reopened in the city's downtown Oct. 5 following some remodeling and the addition of a stage covering. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock's Sharon Prete Plaza reopened in the city's downtown Oct. 5 following some remodeling and the addition of a stage covering. Located at 221...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RIP weird: ‘Cemetery of Old Austin’ goes up in central Austin yard
The "Cemetery of Old Austin" popped up at a house near St. Johns Avenue and Arroyo Seco. It has tombstones featuring old landmarks, like Katz's Deli and Flipnotics Coffee, and names lost to history books and nostalgic social media threads.
Lake Buchanan community keeps its water access and money after KXAN investigation
The letter comes nearly a month after KXAN's investigation addressing Van Eeten's concerns about a land lease.
Changing housing market leaves buyers wondering why they signed so much for their home only days, months ago
AUSTIN, Texas — Housing inventory in the Austin area has reached the highest level since September 2018. But while the market seems to have stabilized a bit, some continue to run into setbacks. Buyers purchasing homes under construction are facing a number of problems. One common theme is that...
Longtime South Austin Bar Indian Roller to close
The Indian Roller will close Oct. 23. (Weston Warner/Community Impact Newspaper) The Indian Roller, a bar in South Austin, announced it will close at the end of the month. The bar will close on Oct. 23, following its Oct. 22 eighth anniversary party. The owners said they are closing the...
Pflugerville officials approve order for appraisal work on Secondary Colorado River Raw Water Line
The Secondary Colorado River Raw Water Line project will construct 15 miles of new waterline to pump water from the Colorado River to Lake Pflugerville. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) A major Pflugerville water project is set to move into its next phase of preparation following action from Pflugerville City Council.
The Largest Homecoming Mum Ever? Texas School Shows Off Their Giant Creation
They say everything is bigger in Texas and for those of you not originally from here, that is a fact. We like to do things bigger here. Our trucks are big, our personalities are larger than life, our food portions, can't compete and even our mums are larger than life. Wait, what is a 'mum?' I tend to forget that not everyone knows or has even seen one.
Sharetea to open Oct. 29 in Round Rock
Sharetea will open inside a retail tenant space formerly home to Front Porch Frozen Desserts on Oct. 29. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Sharetea will open inside a retail tenant space formerly home to Front Porch Frozen Desserts on Oct. 29. Located at 3107 S. I-35, Ste. 770, Round Rock, Front Porch Frozen Desserts closed in September 2021 due to business constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as health concerns of members of the family who owned and operated it. Sharetea is a Taiwan-based retailer of boba teas and offers a variety of brewed, milk and fruit teas. www.1992sharetea.com.
Get Ready For The Boss Lady Brunch in Killeen, Texas
The lane of entrepreneurs in Killeen, Texas grows every single day, and it is usually the women of Killeen I see doing the taking over. If you're going to be a Boss Lady, it's important to network, and one local businesswoman is offering you a delicious chance to do that.
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0