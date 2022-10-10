ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Oregon and Eastern Oregon University announce programs supporting Native American students

By the end of Indigenous Peoples’ Day all of Oregon’s public universities had programs moving forward aimed at giving financial support to Native American students. Both the University of Oregon and Eastern Oregon University announced programs Monday, following Oregon’s five other public universities that made similar strides in the past few months.
EUGENE, OR

