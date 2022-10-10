ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Jody Demeritt
3d ago

If that's not a bribe, I don't know what is. Couldn't just have a fair election, to afraid that not enough Democrats would vote for her. It would split the votes. That's illegal.

Gary Gerstner
2d ago

IAM a life long Democrat that will vote Red for a better America..matter of fact the best person to be in charge of any position is the person Democrats hate the most.. Democrats have done nothing but help illegals and foreigners, support war and nothing for Americans except making us pay !! Vote Red let's just see what Republicans can do with Congress and the House and President..Bet you it's one hell of a lot better than today !!👍👊🏼

Carol Hunter
2d ago

She doesn't have a legitimate platform. Just takes credit for things she had little to nothing to do with and puts up negative adds to misdirect others so they don't notice "no platform". Same old, same old....time for change.

NBC News

Tight races in Oregon could be key to GOP House majority

Oregon has long been a Democratic stronghold — four of the state's five Congressional districts are currently represented by Democrats after all. But this year, Republicans are putting up a strong fight to flip two districts and make the state's new 6th District a GOP-held one. In that new...
ijpr.org

Oregon's 3 gubernatorial candidates, part 3: Christine Drazan

One woman heading for the door, one of three women on the way to succeed Kate Brown as Oregon Governor. Tina Kotek is the former House Speaker, a Democrat; Christine Drazan is the former Minority Leader in the House, a Republican. Betsy Johnson served as a legislator in both parties,...
opb.org

What Oregonians should know about the governor candidates and health care

The ongoing fallout of a global pandemic, a shortage of nurses, rising politicization of vaccines — these are among the health care policy issues that will challenge Oregon’s next governor. Here’s where the candidates stand on vaccination, the pandemic and the health care industry — based on their...
Oregon Capital Chronicle

A ban against legislative walkouts would put Oregon in line with most other states

The initiative on guns has gotten more attention, though still less advertising than some advocates might have expected, but Measure 113 on legislative attendance deserves at least as much. Attention so far has been sparse. What could sound duller than a change in rules concerning the number of unexcused absences from the Legislature a member […] The post A ban against legislative walkouts would put Oregon in line with most other states appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
pdxmonthly.com

Is the Red Wave Finally Coming for Oregon?

Well, well, well, Oregon. What have we here? An actual, honest-to-goodness barnburner of an election?. Yes, there are caveats. Polls can be wrong (just ask Hillary Clinton, or, for that matter, Sarah Iannarone.) The Democratic turnout machine, fueled by public employee unions in the Willamette Valley, should not be underestimated. There’s still plenty of time for an October surprise. (Like, say, a candidate pulling out of a race last minute and directing her supporters elsewhere.) And particularly at the top-of-the-ticket Oregon governor’s race, money continues to pour in like never before, setting the stage for some potent, needle-moving ad messages in the final stretch.
Herald and News

Oregonians face low barriers to voting

Ben Morris likes to say voting is in Oregon’s DNA. “We were the first state to create the ballot initiative process over 100 years ago,” said Morris, communications director for Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “We were among the first states to let women vote during the suffrage movement.”
The Oregonian

Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown

Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon SNAP emergency benefits continue in November

Emergency allotments of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to most Oregonians will continue in October, the Oregon Department of Human Services announced Wednesday. It’s also expected to continue in November. Here is more from ODHS:. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This...
