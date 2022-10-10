ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Suspects arrested for allegedly killing person in California and burying body in Arizona desert

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SuPHm_0iThFD5100

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (TCD) -- A wanted suspect was arrested over the weekend for his alleged involvement in the killing of a person in California and moving their body to the desert.

According to an Oct. 4 statement, detectives from the Bakersfield Police Department called the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in Kingman, Arizona, to inform them they were investigating a homicide that occurred in Bakersfield in September. Bakersfield Police officials reportedly identified suspects in the case and "had reason to believe some of the suspects traveled to Fort Mohave, Arizona, after the homicide."

Deputies from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reportedly executed a search warrant on the 2200 block of Flathead Road and learned information during their own investigation that corroborated the Bakersfield Police Department’s findings. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said they learned the victim was reportedly killed in California, moved to Fort Mohave, and buried in the desert.

Bakersfield Police Department detectives reportedly pinpointed the burial area, and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office exhumed the body and transferred it to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Oct. 7, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office announced 31-year-old Garret Cole was located and taken into custody on charges of murder, kidnapping, and robbery.

According to KGET-TV, on Sept. 23, Bakersfield Police responded to a call on the 300 block of Real Road and reportedly discovered evidence leading them to believe a serious crime occurred there. Bakersfield Police first arrested 34-year-old Juan Toscano, who allegedly told police he killed the victim during a drug deal.

Three other suspects were also taken into custody: 25-year-old Javier Ontiveros, 29-year-old Johnny Vega, and 21-year-old Edrich Esquer-Rubio. Ontiveros allegedly attempted to escape during a police interview but was stopped. During Esquer-Rubio’s arrest, he allegedly got into a car and hit several police cars and led officers on a chase.

Ontiveros, Esquer-Rubio, and Toscano all face murder, kidnapping, and other charges.

Kern County Jail records show Cole is being held without bail.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

KCSO conducts homicide investigation in Lake Isabella

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man with a gunshot wound in Lake Isabella Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to Fulop Street in Lake Isabella around 7:15 a.m. for reports of an assault and upon arrival they found a man […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Death of Missing California Teen Kiely Rodni Ruled Accidental

There was no foul play in the death of a 16-year-old whose disappearance sparked a weeks-long search effort before her body was found in her car submerged in a Northern California reservoir, authorities said Thursday. The body of Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was found Aug. 23 by a volunteer dive...
TRUCKEE, CA
KGET

Another suspect in Real Road slaying pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fourth man charged with murder in the death of a man believed killed last month at a Bakersfield home has pleaded not guilty. Garret Cole, 31, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges including first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery and was ordered held without bail. Cole and co-defendants Juan Toscano, 34, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Kingman, AZ
County
Mohave County, AZ
Kingman, AZ
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
Mohave County, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
Fort Mohave, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Mohave, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
12 News

'Prolific' Valley street racer gets prison time

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A defendant who's considered a prolific street racer in the Valley has been sentenced to spend 2.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections. Jessie Ray Luna-Espinoza, 33, was sentenced earlier this week in court after pleading...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KGET

Alleged Walmart shooter pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man accused of shooting at another man at a Walmart earlier this week was on post-release community supervision and has served several prior stints in prison, a Kern County court commissioner said Wednesday. Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. found Paul Vasquez-Flores poses a risk to the public and ordered him […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#True Crime#Violent Crime#Kget Tv
KGET

Man killed in motorcycle vs. semi-truck collision identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Lebec. Officials say Jabali Ibrahim Mani Jacks, 32, of San Leandro, Calif., was the operator of the Harley Davidson that collided with the rear of a semi-truck on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 men killed in fatal crash on Highway 46 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office has identified two people killed in the Oct. 5 head-on semitruck crash on Highway 46. The coroner’s office identified Damian Eden Orpineda, 23, as the operator of the 2003 Toyota that was hit by a semi-truck. Officials also identified Alejandro Orpineda Olivas, 21, as the passenger […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
KTAR.com

Arizona woman gets 18 months in prison for smuggling migrants

PHOENIX — An Arizona woman was sentenced to 18 months in prison last month for her role in smuggling migrants into the United States, authorities said. Dominque Trinidad Valdez-Velasquez of Tucson, 30, previously pleaded guilty to transporting migrants and placing the life of a person in jeopardy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release Tuesday.
TUCSON, AZ
KGET

Man gets 15 years for setting fire to Bakersfield mansion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Judge David Zulfa told Marty Sias he’s not sure what life issues he was dealing with when he set fires in March that destroyed a sprawling mansion in southwest Bakersfield and damaged Independence High School. Whatever it was, it can’t happen again, Zulfa said Thursday. Sias put lives in danger, the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man charged with 2 felonies in Fastrip beating

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man caught on video throwing punches at the head of a man lying on the ground outside a Taft Fastrip has been charged with two felonies, court records show. Chester Lewis Goff III has pleaded not guilty to charges of battery with serious injury and assault with force likely to […]
TAFT, CA
KGET

Suspects involved in Oildale Walmart shooting in custody: KCSO

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspects involved in a shooting at the Walmart in Oildale Monday night. The sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls of a shooting inside the Walmart on North Chester Avenue, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. Once at the scene, deputies said they […]
OILDALE, CA
news3lv.com

4 injured after two boats collide on Lake Havasu

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Authorities with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) are investigating a crash that injured four people on The Colorado River. The incident was reported on Tuesday, October 11, near the North Basin of Lake Havasu in Arizona. According to the MCSO, a 2003 Aftershock boat...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
KGET

Fatal pedestrian collision closes Highway 99 offramp

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle near the southbound Highway 99 offramp at Hosking, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. The page says the collision happened just after 8 p.m. The Hosking offramp will be closed for an unknown amount of time. Avoid […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

47K+
Followers
2K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy