Wilson makes college decision to head to the Queen City
When Catawba Ridge Copperhead Audrey Wilson crushes a softball, it doesn’t waste any time getting out of the ball park. When it came time to pick a college, Wilson didn’t waste any time either. A junior, Wilson’s official recruiting began Sept. 1. By Oct. 7, Wilson, 16, announced...
At ACC Media Day, Capel remains mum on Dior Johnson’s arrest
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s been five days since Pitt men’s basketball freshman Dior Johnson was arrested. The 18-year-old – ranked as the 41st-best recruit in the country in the 2022 class by 247sports – was charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors related to domestic violence. Pitt has suspended him from the program indefinitely.
West Charlotte High gym named for basketball coach Charles McCullough
West Charlotte High gym named for basketball coach Charles McCullough. School board votes to honor winner of five state titles over 34 seasons. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board voted Wednesday to name West Charlotte High's gym after former basketball coach Charles McCullough, an alumnus who led the Lions to five state titles.
‘A great human being:’ West Charlotte High gym renamed for graduate, longtime coach Charles A. McCullough Sr.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is keeping the legacy of a longtime coach and mentor alive in the very school he attended. During Wednesday’s board of education meeting, the board unanimously voted to rename the West Charlotte High School gymnasium to the Charles A. McCullough, Sr. Athletic Center.
Charlotte student's Instagram post removed over reference to 'team white supremacy'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A photo posted by a Charlotte Catholic High School student to Instagram with a reference to "team white supremacy" has been removed. The school said the photo was posted to social media after a field hockey team scrimmage. The game consisted of a team wearing white and a team wearing blue. After the white team won the game, the photo was posted to social media and included the caption, which the school principal said, contained the "title the student did not immediately recognize held a double meaning and was offensive."
City of Charlotte overlooked qualified businesses, awarded $400,000 in work to uncertified talent coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Overlooked small business owners are questioning a "game-changing" set of paydays the City of Charlotte awarded to a relatively new talent coach during the pandemic without giving others an equal shot. In response to WCNC Charlotte's reporting, the mayor is now asking the city manager to get involved.
Food Network’s “Triple D” Returns To North Carolina Friday Night
If there’s one thing that can never be said about the state of North Carolina it’s, “Wow, there’s nowhere good to eat!” You certainly don’t have to remind the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” of this. Guy Fieri’s popular show has spotlighted more than 30 spots in the Queen City and Tar Heel State. Tomorrow night, it returns its spotlight-this time on a staple of the North Carolina coast. The Sanitary Fish Market and Restaurant in Moorehead City will be featured.
Raleigh Police on scene of active shooter in area of greenway; at least 3 victims
North Carolina car restorer chosen for national TV appearance
Street Scenes Automotive in west Charlotte has roots tracing back to 2004.
Charlotte transit system CEO John Lewis resigning
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CATS CEO John Lewis is leaving his job at the City of Charlotte, city officials announced Thursday. His resignation comes after a months-long WBTV investigation into problems with the city’s bus system that revealed buses never arriving to pick up passengers, safety concerns from drivers and riders, and broken buses still making it onto city streets.
Charlotte radio legend 'Chatty Hattie' inducted into Black Radio Hall of Fame
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — She’s a native Charlottean who became a legendary radio personality. Her given name, recorded in the family Bible, is Hattie Leeper. By the time she was a teenager and on the air at WGIV radio, she was “Chatty” Hattie. Back in those days,...
Embattled CATS CEO John Lewis resigns from position
CHARLOTTE — Embattled Charlotte Area Transit System CEO John Lewis is resigning from his position. His last day is Nov.30. City manager Marcus Jones says a national search will be conducted to find a replacement. In the interim, assistant city manager and former aviation director Brent Cagle will serve as CEO of CATS.
Mom provides remarkable update on Cooper Burrell
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - It’s he kind of email you like to get. Especially about an amazing one of our #MollysKids who, at last check, was in the fight for his life. “Wanted to give you an update on Cooper,” wrote Cooper Burrell’s mom, Tracey, from their home in Clover, S.C. “His last PET scan showed a big improvement. They think it’s a delayed reaction to the treatment he got in Boston.”
Kannapolis Intimidators Ballpark becomes a magnet for industrial jobs
Kaulig Giving helps NASCAR driver Daniel Hemric grant additional scholarship at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Kaulig Giving™ has joined NASCAR driver Daniel Hemric in supporting local Rowan-Cabarrus Community College students by contributing to Hemric’s Be the Change Scholarship endowment. By doing so, the annual scholarship, seeded in 2019, will be awarded to two students in 2022. “We started...
4 NC cities, including Charlotte, named among best places to drive in the US
CHARLOTTE — It may or may not be hard to believe, but multiple cities in North Carolina have been named the best places to drive in the United States. According to a new report this week from WalletHub, three NC cities were ranked in the top five places to drive based on driver behaviors and local infrastructure.
NC State Treasurer, NCAE share ongoing concerns regarding payroll issues in Gaston County Schools
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The next pay cycle for Gaston County Schools employees is quickly approaching but many say they’re doubtful their checks will be correct. The district transitioned from its old payroll system to a new system, Oracle, at the end of January. Officials say there have been...
Charlotte Fire responding to vacant assisted living facility in north Charlotte
Changes made after wrongful arrest of teacher in Charlotte
Charlotte manufacturing company’s $34 million expansion plan will add 60 jobs
Solve Industrial Motion Group is investing $34 million to nearly quadruple its Charlotte headquarters and operations, and more than double its workforce. Solve is going to build a 282,000-square-foot distribution center off Westinghouse Boulevard in Steele Creek, Mecklenburg County and the city of Charlotte said in news releases Wednesday. The company makes bearings and metric power transmission components used in industries such as food and beverage, and industrial and textile production.
