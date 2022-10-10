ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortmillprepsports.com

Wilson makes college decision to head to the Queen City

When Catawba Ridge Copperhead Audrey Wilson crushes a softball, it doesn’t waste any time getting out of the ball park. When it came time to pick a college, Wilson didn’t waste any time either. A junior, Wilson’s official recruiting began Sept. 1. By Oct. 7, Wilson, 16, announced...
FORT MILL, SC
pittsburghsportsnow.com

At ACC Media Day, Capel remains mum on Dior Johnson’s arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s been five days since Pitt men’s basketball freshman Dior Johnson was arrested. The 18-year-old – ranked as the 41st-best recruit in the country in the 2022 class by 247sports – was charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors related to domestic violence. Pitt has suspended him from the program indefinitely.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

West Charlotte High gym named for basketball coach Charles McCullough

West Charlotte High gym named for basketball coach Charles McCullough. School board votes to honor winner of five state titles over 34 seasons. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board voted Wednesday to name West Charlotte High's gym after former basketball coach Charles McCullough, an alumnus who led the Lions to five state titles.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Kannapolis, NC
WCNC

Charlotte student's Instagram post removed over reference to 'team white supremacy'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A photo posted by a Charlotte Catholic High School student to Instagram with a reference to "team white supremacy" has been removed. The school said the photo was posted to social media after a field hockey team scrimmage. The game consisted of a team wearing white and a team wearing blue. After the white team won the game, the photo was posted to social media and included the caption, which the school principal said, contained the "title the student did not immediately recognize held a double meaning and was offensive."
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Food Network’s “Triple D” Returns To North Carolina Friday Night

If there’s one thing that can never be said about the state of North Carolina it’s, “Wow, there’s nowhere good to eat!” You certainly don’t have to remind the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” of this. Guy Fieri’s popular show has spotlighted more than 30 spots in the Queen City and Tar Heel State. Tomorrow night, it returns its spotlight-this time on a staple of the North Carolina coast. The Sanitary Fish Market and Restaurant in Moorehead City will be featured.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wfnz#Carolina Panthers#Insite
WBTV

Charlotte transit system CEO John Lewis resigning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CATS CEO John Lewis is leaving his job at the City of Charlotte, city officials announced Thursday. His resignation comes after a months-long WBTV investigation into problems with the city’s bus system that revealed buses never arriving to pick up passengers, safety concerns from drivers and riders, and broken buses still making it onto city streets.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Embattled CATS CEO John Lewis resigns from position

CHARLOTTE — Embattled Charlotte Area Transit System CEO John Lewis is resigning from his position. His last day is Nov.30. City manager Marcus Jones says a national search will be conducted to find a replacement. In the interim, assistant city manager and former aviation director Brent Cagle will serve as CEO of CATS.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTV

Mom provides remarkable update on Cooper Burrell

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - It’s he kind of email you like to get. Especially about an amazing one of our #MollysKids who, at last check, was in the fight for his life. “Wanted to give you an update on Cooper,” wrote Cooper Burrell’s mom, Tracey, from their home in Clover, S.C. “His last PET scan showed a big improvement. They think it’s a delayed reaction to the treatment he got in Boston.”
CLOVER, SC
WBTV

Kannapolis Intimidators Ballpark becomes a magnet for industrial jobs

Female runners in Charlotte come together to discuss actionable ideas to improve safety conditions for runners around the city. CATS CEO John Lewis is leaving his job at the City of Charlotte, city officials announced Thursday. Raleigh Police on scene of active shooter in area of greenway; at least 3...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Changes made after wrongful arrest of teacher in Charlotte

1 killed, 3 injured in two-story house fire in northeast Charlotte. One person was killed and three others were injured during a house fire overnight on Tuesday, the Charlotte Fire Department says. Charlotte Fire responding to vacant assisted living facility in north Charlotte. Updated: 4 hours ago. The fire took...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Charlotte manufacturing company’s $34 million expansion plan will add 60 jobs

Solve Industrial Motion Group is investing $34 million to nearly quadruple its Charlotte headquarters and operations, and more than double its workforce. Solve is going to build a 282,000-square-foot distribution center off Westinghouse Boulevard in Steele Creek, Mecklenburg County and the city of Charlotte said in news releases Wednesday. The company makes bearings and metric power transmission components used in industries such as food and beverage, and industrial and textile production.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy