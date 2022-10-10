ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Terre Haute, IN

MyWabashValley.com

Local golf course under new management

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local golf course that folks have enjoyed for decades is now under new ownership. “Mark’s Par Three” in Terre Haute has been in business for 58 years. It has been run by the LaGrange family. They bought the land in 1962 and started the business two years later.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

University of Southern Indiana’s RN program ranks #2 in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana’s RN program has been ranked as one of the best in Indiana. According to Registered Nursing, USI is home to some of the most widely acclaimed nursing curriculum in the state. Officials say with BSN and MSN pathways to guide nursing students to their goals, USI […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
West Terre Haute, IN
West Terre Haute, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Dr. Judy (Stenftenagel) Englert seeking District 1 Greater Jasper School Board seat

Dr. Judy (Stenftenagel) Englert is seeking election to the Greater Jasper Consolidated School Corporation Board District 1 seat. Dr. Englert is a Jasper High School graduate who attended Indiana University before completing medical school and ophthalmology residency at Duke University. Afterward, she completed a pediatric ophthalmology fellowship in Charleston, S.C. She returned to Southern Indiana in 1999 after being offered a position in Evansville.
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Work progresses on I-69 Ohio River Crossing

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - If you’ve recently traveled on Highway 41 in Henderson, you may have noticed some work starting for what will be a very big project these next few years in the Henderson and Evansville area - a new bridge over the Ohio River. It’s called the...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

14 News mourns loss of former News Director

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News is sad to learn of the passing of our former News Director and friend, Scott Galloway. An Owensboro native, Scott began working for WFIE in the late 80′s and worked up the ranks. He was a photojournalist, an assignment editor, and an assistant news director before he earned the position of News Director.
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th

Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of a Red Flag Warning. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know a red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim. We don't live near an ocean, so I wasn't sure what it meant to be under a Red Flag Warning.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Terre Haute, IN

Terre Haute, Indiana, is a great place to visit, including all the beautiful restaurants. We did our research from Google rankings and what customers had to say! So, use this guide to help you fill your belly as you explore Terre Haute. We love eating out, but we also know...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Repairs coming soon to Memorial Bridge in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It is a question that many who live in Vincennes have wondered for the last couple of years. Why is part of the Memorial Bridge blocked off to pedestrians?. It's hard to ignore the barriers and the orange construction fencing when visiting the George Rogers Clark...
VINCENNES, IN
bodyshopbusiness.com

Focus Advisors Represents Mills Body Shops in Sale to CollisionRight

Focus Advisors, the leading M&A firm specializing in collision repair transactions, announced that its client, Mills Body Shops of Evansville, Ind., and its four locations have been acquired by CollisionRight, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Started in 1955 by the Mills family, Don Decker Sr. and Jack Vickery purchased the company...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Vehicle hits building in Evansville, driver takes off

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Wednesday around 12:45 p.m. The building commissioner tells us a vehicle hit a building, then the driver took off. It happened in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue at an empty building next to a laundromat. The building is...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Semi-truck behind outages in Union, Webster counties

UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some Webster and Union County residents found themselves without power earlier Tuesday afternoon. Kenergy posted to social media saying they were aware of the outages at 2:43 p.m. Officials say in total, Union County had 116 residents without power while only 28 Webster County residents were impacted. A little over […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
freedom929.com

UPCOMING AREA EVENTS THIS WEEK

(VINCENNES) The Indiana Military Museum on 6th Street in Vincennes will recognize Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Day this coming Saturday with activities running from 9:00 to 4:00 Illinois time, with the gates opening at 8:00. There will be free outdoor events, living history exhibits, a battle scenario, re-enactor demonstrations, food vendors, and Huey helicopter rides. All are invited. Go to IndianaMilitaryMuseum.org for more details.
OLNEY, IL
wamwamfm.com

INDOT Announces Road Work in Petersburg and Linton

Here are two announcements from the Indiana Department of Transportation affecting area highways. INDOT has announced lane restrictions for State Road 56 and State Road 57 in Petersburg. Beginning on or around Monday, October 17, crews will begin work to improve State Road 56 and State Road 57 in Petersburg....
PETERSBURG, IN
WCIA

Labor, delivery services stop temporarily in Danville

DANVILLLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Tuesday, expectant mothers in Danville will now need to travel to Urbana to deliver their babies. On Oct. 11 the birthing unit at OSF Sacred Heart Danville is temporarily closing as they redirect patients to OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana. All outpatient prenatal care, post-partum care, general women’s health, […]
DANVILLE, IL
WTHR

IU professor found dead in parking garage

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old professor, whose body was found in a parking garage Monday morning. Police responded to a report of a body found on the south side of the Fee Lane parking garage shortly before 6 a.m. on Oct. 10.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 3 – October 9

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 3, 2022 through October 9, 2022. Valley Grill, 2170 N. 3rd St. (6 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Observed insects in dry food items and mouse droppings throughout kitchen. Found raw meat being stored above eggs and tomatoes. Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener and clean dishes. No sanitizer provided. Observed several food items in the walk-in and reach-in coolers with no date of consumption. Observed several food items not being held at 41F or less.
VIGO COUNTY, IN

