Montgomery, TX

Community Impact Houston

Boba Queen Tea and Sweets opening locations in Conroe, Montgomery

Boba Queen Tea and Sweets has filed permits in Montgomery and Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) Boba Queen Tea and Sweets has filed permits to open two locations. According to the business, the Conroe location will open at 2107 W. Davis St., Ste. C, Conroe. The Montgomery location will be at 15295 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery, next to Denny's. The shop will offer an assortment of milk teas and Thai teas as well as Thai-style desserts. According to the business, openings for both locations are anticipated in spring 2023. Contact information was not available for publication as of press time.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Jayden Layne Boutique expands, adds dressing rooms at Tomball shop

Jayden Layne offers clothing options inclusive in sizing, owner Brittani Johnson said. (Community Impact staff) Jayden Layne Boutique doubled its space in Tomball with an expansion into the neighboring building Sept. 17, owner Brittani Johnson said. The expansion allows the business to provide a better shopping experience, according to Johnson, with more inventory, more dressing rooms and a daiquiri machine that is complimentary for shoppers to enjoy on Saturdays and during monthly events. A grand opening to celebrate the new space is anticipated for early November. The size-inclusive women's clothing boutique is located at 309 Market St. B, Tomball, and offers a small selection of children’s clothing and home decor as well. Jayden Layne celebrated its fifth anniversary earlier this year. www.instagram.com/shopjaydenlayne.
TOMBALL, TX
City
Montgomery, TX
City
Art, TX
City
Pinehurst, TX
Local
Texas Cars
thewoodlandstx.com

The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend

FRIDAY EVENTS - OCT 14TH:. Fall is here! It’s time for pumpkins, cooler weather, apple cider, and festivals! Celebrate fall with friends and family at these local festivals. September 24, 2022 – Magnolia Fall Fest Market – The Magnolia Fall Fest Market is fun for the whole family with pictures in the pumpkin patch, face painters, kids crafts, and more.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Jeremiah's Italian Ice to open new store in Katy

Jeremiah's Italian Ice will open a new location near Morton Ranch High School in the fall. (Courtesy Jeremiah's Italian Ice) A frozen treats shop will open another location in Katy this fall. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has plans to open a new store in early November, nicknamed Castle Rock. It will...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Floor & Decor to bring flooring, fixtures with Tomball store

Floor & Decor is expected to open its newest store in Tomball at Hwy. 249 and the Grand Parkway in late October. (Courtesy Floor & Decor) Floor & Decor is expected to open its newest store in Tomball at Hwy. 249 and the Grand Parkway in late October, the company confirmed. Located at 25510 Hwy. 249, Tomball, Floor & Decor will offer a selection of hardwood flooring—including tile, stone, wood and laminate—installation materials, bathroom fixtures, and backsplash and countertop options, according to the company's website. www.flooranddecor.com.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Action Behavior Center adding two Conroe locations

Action Behavior Center opened its location Sept. 27 at 2174 N. FM 3083 W., Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) Action Behavior Center opened its location Sept. 27 at 2174 N. FM 3083 W., Conroe. The north location offers applied behavioral analysis therapy to children ages 2-8 on the autism spectrum. The organization serves children up to age 13. According to the business, a south location is also expected to open Oct. 31 at 1155 Grand Central Parkway, Conroe. 936-315-3787. www.actionbehavior.com.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

SweeTTies to bring ice cream, candy bar to Conroe

SweeTTies is opening soon in Conroe and will offer ice cream. (Courtesy Pexels) SweeTTies, a frozen yogurt and candy bar, is expecting to open in early November at 3301 W. Davis St., Conroe. The sweets shop will offer banana splits and ice cream floats. According to the owner, the business will also offer a variety of candy. 936-463-1000. www.sweettiesfroyo.com.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Woodall's Bar-B-Que converts to mobile location

Woodall's Bar-B-Que also offers catering for events. (Courtesy Woodall's Bar-B-Que) Woodall's Bar-B-Que closed its restaurant at 22920 Kuykendahl Road, Spring, on Sept. 30 and will continue service from a mobile food truck, which will be open on pop-up dates at locations throughout The Woodlands. Through the food truck, the restaurant will also offer catering services. 281-780-3671. www.woodallsbbq.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston Cardiovascular Associates leases 40,000 square feet in new medical office in Museum District

The Museo Institute for Medical Arts Building in Houston's Museum District leased the seventh floor to Houston Cardiovascular Associates. (Courtesy CBRE) The Houston Cardiovascular Associates, a cardiological focused medical clinic, leased 40,000 square feet of office space in the new Museo Institute for Medical Arts Building in Houston's Museum Park area. The HCVA will occupy the seventh floor of Museo, a 153,775-square-foot, 10-floor medical office development at 5115 Fannin St., Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Q&A: Get to know the candidates running for Tomball ISD Position 1

Three candidates are running for Tomball ISD board of trustees Position 1 on Nov. 8. Three candidates are campaigning for Tomball ISD board of trustees Position 1 in the upcoming Nov. 8 election as incumbent and Board President Kathy Handler did not file for re-election. Candidates include former Tomball Rotary Club President Jim Engelke, professor Joseph Ferguson and stay-at-home mom Tina Salem.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Roof restaurant celebrates 5 years in Sugar Land

The Roof restaurant, in Sugar Land, celebrates its fifth anniversary in October. The restaurant offers brunch entrees, cocktails, main entrees and desserts along with event options in a lounge environment. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Sugar Land restaurant and lounge The Roof celebrated five years of business in October. Located atop...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City, including a new James Avery

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tomball ISD breaks ground on Juergen Road complex

Tomball ISD officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 10 for its Juergen Road complex. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Tomball ISD held a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 10 for its 205-acre Juergen Road complex, which will feature a new elementary, intermediate and high school funded by the district's 2021 bond package. “Today is...
TOMBALL, TX
