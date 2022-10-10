Read full article on original website
Boba Queen Tea and Sweets opening locations in Conroe, Montgomery
Boba Queen Tea and Sweets has filed permits in Montgomery and Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) Boba Queen Tea and Sweets has filed permits to open two locations. According to the business, the Conroe location will open at 2107 W. Davis St., Ste. C, Conroe. The Montgomery location will be at 15295 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery, next to Denny's. The shop will offer an assortment of milk teas and Thai teas as well as Thai-style desserts. According to the business, openings for both locations are anticipated in spring 2023. Contact information was not available for publication as of press time.
Japanese dollar shop Daiso announces grand opening date, event in Shenandoah
Daiso is opening a location in Shenandoah on Oct. 29. (Courtesy Daiso) Japanese dollar shop Daiso has announced a grand opening date of Oct. 29 at 8821 Metropark Drive, Ste. 1000, Shenandoah. The store will be the latest addition to the mixed-use development Metropark Square when it opens. Information from...
Jayden Layne Boutique expands, adds dressing rooms at Tomball shop
Jayden Layne offers clothing options inclusive in sizing, owner Brittani Johnson said. (Community Impact staff) Jayden Layne Boutique doubled its space in Tomball with an expansion into the neighboring building Sept. 17, owner Brittani Johnson said. The expansion allows the business to provide a better shopping experience, according to Johnson, with more inventory, more dressing rooms and a daiquiri machine that is complimentary for shoppers to enjoy on Saturdays and during monthly events. A grand opening to celebrate the new space is anticipated for early November. The size-inclusive women's clothing boutique is located at 309 Market St. B, Tomball, and offers a small selection of children’s clothing and home decor as well. Jayden Layne celebrated its fifth anniversary earlier this year. www.instagram.com/shopjaydenlayne.
Woodsy Homelife offers home decor, hand-poured candles in Tomball
Woodsy Homelife offers home decor and hand-poured wooden wick candles. (Courtesy of Woodsy Homelife) Woodsy Homelife, a retail store that sells home decor, jewelry and hand-poured wooden wick candles, opened in September, owner Irene Bisson said. “We hand-pour all of our soy wooden wick candles in shop,” Bisson said.
thewoodlandstx.com
The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend
FRIDAY EVENTS - OCT 14TH:. Fall is here! It’s time for pumpkins, cooler weather, apple cider, and festivals! Celebrate fall with friends and family at these local festivals. September 24, 2022 – Magnolia Fall Fest Market – The Magnolia Fall Fest Market is fun for the whole family with pictures in the pumpkin patch, face painters, kids crafts, and more.
Jeremiah's Italian Ice to open new store in Katy
Jeremiah's Italian Ice will open a new location near Morton Ranch High School in the fall. (Courtesy Jeremiah's Italian Ice) A frozen treats shop will open another location in Katy this fall. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has plans to open a new store in early November, nicknamed Castle Rock. It will...
Floor & Decor to bring flooring, fixtures with Tomball store
Floor & Decor is expected to open its newest store in Tomball at Hwy. 249 and the Grand Parkway in late October. (Courtesy Floor & Decor) Floor & Decor is expected to open its newest store in Tomball at Hwy. 249 and the Grand Parkway in late October, the company confirmed. Located at 25510 Hwy. 249, Tomball, Floor & Decor will offer a selection of hardwood flooring—including tile, stone, wood and laminate—installation materials, bathroom fixtures, and backsplash and countertop options, according to the company's website. www.flooranddecor.com.
Action Behavior Center adding two Conroe locations
Action Behavior Center opened its location Sept. 27 at 2174 N. FM 3083 W., Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) Action Behavior Center opened its location Sept. 27 at 2174 N. FM 3083 W., Conroe. The north location offers applied behavioral analysis therapy to children ages 2-8 on the autism spectrum. The organization serves children up to age 13. According to the business, a south location is also expected to open Oct. 31 at 1155 Grand Central Parkway, Conroe. 936-315-3787. www.actionbehavior.com.
Covenant House to demolish 40-year-old Montrose campus in preparation for new development
Covenant House, a Houston-area nonprofit that works to help homeless youth, will begin demolition of its 40-year-old campus Oct. 14 in preparation for a new facility officials said will help them better serve their mission. Officials with the nonprofit describe the existing buildings, found at the intersection of Lovett and...
City of Magnolia enters Stage 2 drought, enacts water restrictions
The city of Magnolia has entered a Stage 2 drought, and water restrictions are in place. (Community Impact staff) The city of Magnolia has entered a Stage 2 drought, and water restrictions are in effect, according to the city’s website. Under Stage 2 drought restrictions—which are in effect when...
SweeTTies to bring ice cream, candy bar to Conroe
SweeTTies is opening soon in Conroe and will offer ice cream. (Courtesy Pexels) SweeTTies, a frozen yogurt and candy bar, is expecting to open in early November at 3301 W. Davis St., Conroe. The sweets shop will offer banana splits and ice cream floats. According to the owner, the business will also offer a variety of candy. 936-463-1000. www.sweettiesfroyo.com.
Porta'Vino restaurant brings BYOB Italian concept to The Woodlands
The double-cut smoked pork chop ($29) is brined, smoked and grilled and served with seasonal harvest vegetables, cannellini beans and roasted tomato. Parking, patio and price are three key ingredients that make up Porta’Vino along with its food, said Greg Brenneman, the owner of the restaurant that opened on East Shore Drive in March.
Woodall's Bar-B-Que converts to mobile location
Woodall's Bar-B-Que also offers catering for events. (Courtesy Woodall's Bar-B-Que) Woodall's Bar-B-Que closed its restaurant at 22920 Kuykendahl Road, Spring, on Sept. 30 and will continue service from a mobile food truck, which will be open on pop-up dates at locations throughout The Woodlands. Through the food truck, the restaurant will also offer catering services. 281-780-3671. www.woodallsbbq.com.
Daddy's Chicken Shack now open on W. 11th St. in the Heights
From left: The new Daddy's Chicken Shack in the Heights is run by co-founders Pace Webb and Chris Georgalas. (Courtesy Shannon O’Hara) Houston's first location of the California-based Daddy's Chicken Shack is now open as of Oct. 13 at 1223 W. 11th St., Houston, near North Shepherd Drive in the Heights.
Houston Cardiovascular Associates leases 40,000 square feet in new medical office in Museum District
The Museo Institute for Medical Arts Building in Houston's Museum District leased the seventh floor to Houston Cardiovascular Associates. (Courtesy CBRE) The Houston Cardiovascular Associates, a cardiological focused medical clinic, leased 40,000 square feet of office space in the new Museo Institute for Medical Arts Building in Houston's Museum Park area. The HCVA will occupy the seventh floor of Museo, a 153,775-square-foot, 10-floor medical office development at 5115 Fannin St., Houston.
Q&A: Get to know the candidates running for Tomball ISD Position 1
Three candidates are running for Tomball ISD board of trustees Position 1 on Nov. 8. Three candidates are campaigning for Tomball ISD board of trustees Position 1 in the upcoming Nov. 8 election as incumbent and Board President Kathy Handler did not file for re-election. Candidates include former Tomball Rotary Club President Jim Engelke, professor Joseph Ferguson and stay-at-home mom Tina Salem.
The Roof restaurant celebrates 5 years in Sugar Land
The Roof restaurant, in Sugar Land, celebrates its fifth anniversary in October. The restaurant offers brunch entrees, cocktails, main entrees and desserts along with event options in a lounge environment. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Sugar Land restaurant and lounge The Roof celebrated five years of business in October. Located atop...
5 transportation updates in The Woodlands area: Gosling Road, Hwy. 242, Robinson Road
Two projects are under construction along Gosling Road. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) Construction is underway on a project to widen Gosling Road from two to four lanes with a raised median between West Rayford Road and Creekside Forest Drive in the Creekside Park area. Timeline: second quarter 2021-fourth quarter 2022. Cost:...
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City, including a new James Avery
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Tomball ISD breaks ground on Juergen Road complex
Tomball ISD officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 10 for its Juergen Road complex. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Tomball ISD held a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 10 for its 205-acre Juergen Road complex, which will feature a new elementary, intermediate and high school funded by the district's 2021 bond package. “Today is...
