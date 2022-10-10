ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fightful

Dog Wins Professional Wrestling Match

Fans have seen plenty of prodigies in the wrestling industry. Some wrestlers like to tout themselves as once in a generation. Others are considered pillars or faces of a franchise. While the road to the top can be filled with hurdles and distractions, one mammal has it all figured out...
WWE
Fightful

Mia Yim Thanks IMPACT Wrestling For Believing In Her

Mia Yim confirms her departure from IMPACT Wrestling. Fightful Select reported on October 10 that Yim's contract with IMPACT Wrestling expired over the weekend. Yim faced Mickie James at IMPACT Bound For Glory and then Taylor Wilde at the TV tapings the following night. Yim took to Instagram to post...
WWE
Fightful

NXT Women's Championship Match Set For Halloween Havoc 2022

Alba Fyre will officially get her shot at the Women's Championship come Halloween Havoc. After weeks of antagonizing the champion, Mandy Rose, Alba Fyre revealed on October 11 that she will officially be challenging for the NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc on October 22. According to Alba, Mandy Rose agreed to this match after she was abducted by her soon-to-be Challenger on October 4.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#Def#Catena#Combat#New Ipw Champion Crowned#Full Blast#Ipw
Fightful

NJPW Announces Bracket For NJPW World TV Title Tournament

New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced the 16-man bracket for the NJPW World TV Championship tournament, which begins on October 14 and concludes at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4. Check out the full first round schedule below. October 14, Korakuen Hall. - David Finlay vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru. - Alex Zayne...
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

Stokely Hathaway Discusses Representing Black Culture To The AEW Demographic

Stokely Hathaway has become one of the top managers in wrestling over the years and currently lead The Firm, a stable on retainer for MJF. Hathaway and MJF have recruited W. Morrissey, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, and the Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) as part of The Firm. Hathaway has always had a gift of gab and has often made references to Black culture and pop culture in his promos and social media posts.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Grayson Waller vs. Apollo Crews Announced For NXT Halloween Havoc

Grayson Waller and Apollo Crews will clash at NXT Halloween Havoc,. The two stars have been feuding to some extent since Crews returned to NXT in June. Waller has accused Crews of trying to take his spot, while the former WWE Intercontinental Champion has been determined to prove his foe wrong. The rivalry has continued to escalate since Waller poked Crews in the eye during their match on the August 30 episode of NXT, which the Australian went on to win. Since then, Crews has vowed to get revenge, and he has been teasing his dark visions regarding Waller's fate. He later seemingly blinded Waller to even the score.
WWE
Fightful

Mance Warner Bout Announced For MLW Fightland 2022

MLW Fightland (10/30) Last Man Standing MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. EJ Nduka. The return of Davey Boy Smith Jr. Other talent scheduled for the event include The Samoan SWAT Team, Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club, Microman, and the MLW World Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

WWE Files To Trademark 'Uncle Harper' And 'Uncle Howdy'

WWE has filed two new trademarks. On October 8, WWE filed to trademark "Uncle Howdy" and "Uncle Harper" for entertainment services. It is unknown how WWE intends to utilize the trademarks. Full description:. Mark For: UNCLE HOWDY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling...
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy