Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dog Wins Professional Wrestling Match
Fans have seen plenty of prodigies in the wrestling industry. Some wrestlers like to tout themselves as once in a generation. Others are considered pillars or faces of a franchise. While the road to the top can be filled with hurdles and distractions, one mammal has it all figured out...
Mia Yim Thanks IMPACT Wrestling For Believing In Her
Mia Yim confirms her departure from IMPACT Wrestling. Fightful Select reported on October 10 that Yim's contract with IMPACT Wrestling expired over the weekend. Yim faced Mickie James at IMPACT Bound For Glory and then Taylor Wilde at the TV tapings the following night. Yim took to Instagram to post...
NXT Women's Championship Match Set For Halloween Havoc 2022
Alba Fyre will officially get her shot at the Women's Championship come Halloween Havoc. After weeks of antagonizing the champion, Mandy Rose, Alba Fyre revealed on October 11 that she will officially be challenging for the NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc on October 22. According to Alba, Mandy Rose agreed to this match after she was abducted by her soon-to-be Challenger on October 4.
MLW To Begin Streaming On Pro Wrestling TV In November With Battle Riot IV, Court Bauer Comments
MLW is coming to Pro Wrestling TV with big plans for 2023. Major League Wrestling is getting ready to start airing its new season and they will have a new broadcast partner in the free streaming service, Pro Wrestling TV. Launched in April 2022, PWTV is also the home of promotions like Women's Wrestling Army and Control Your Narrative.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Speedball' Mike Bailey Discusses A Potential MMA Run, Pitches Fight With PewDiePie?!?
Mike Bailey talks about a potential run in MMA. There are few wrestlers in today's world that can say that represent multiple different styles of fighting, but 'Speedball' Mike Bailey is one of them. Bailey, who currently represents IMPACT Wrestling, incorporates a lot of martial arts into his wrestling style.
Trey Miguel Discusses Becoming A Booker, Says 'The Juice Is Worth The Squeeze'
Trey Miguel discusses becoming a booker in pro wrestling. There are plenty of wrestling companies around the world that are either ran or owned by active in-ring competitors, and IMPACT star Trey Miguel is now joining that list. Miguel is the booker of Universal All Pro Wrestling, which is an independent promotion ran out of Toledo, Ohio.
AEW Dark Stream & Results (10/11): Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Toni Storm, More Compete
AEW Dark - October 11. Penelope Ford, Serena Deeb, and Jamie Hayter def. Jordan Blade, Trish Adora, and Skye Blue. Zack Clayton signs with AEW. Dalton Castle and The Boys def. Joe Keys, Josh Fuller, and BK Klein. Action Andretti promo. Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford) def. Brandon Cutler. AEW...
WWE NXT Results (10/11/2022): Bron Breakker Competes, Axiom vs Frazer 3, Alba Fyre In Action.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 10/11/2022 edition of NXT on the USA Network. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. - Bron Breakker vs. Javier Bernal. - NXT North American Championship...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NJPW Announces Bracket For NJPW World TV Title Tournament
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced the 16-man bracket for the NJPW World TV Championship tournament, which begins on October 14 and concludes at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4. Check out the full first round schedule below. October 14, Korakuen Hall. - David Finlay vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru. - Alex Zayne...
RevPro Live In Southampton 20 Results (10/9): Gabriel Kidd Faces Ricky Knight Jr.
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live in Southampton 20 event on October 9 from the 1865 in Southampton, Hampshire, England, UK. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. RevPro Live In Southampton 20 Results (10/9): Gabriel Kidd Faces Ricky Knight Jr. - Shaun Jackson def. Remi Adetunji. - Greedy Souls...
Stokely Hathaway Discusses Representing Black Culture To The AEW Demographic
Stokely Hathaway has become one of the top managers in wrestling over the years and currently lead The Firm, a stable on retainer for MJF. Hathaway and MJF have recruited W. Morrissey, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, and the Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) as part of The Firm. Hathaway has always had a gift of gab and has often made references to Black culture and pop culture in his promos and social media posts.
AEW Dynamite Results (10/12/22): ROH World Title Match, All-Atlantic Title Match, Jon Moxley Speaks
AEW Dynamite (10/12) ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson. AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC (c) vs. Orange Cassidy. Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter. Luchasaurus (w/ Christian Cage) vs. Jungle Boy. Jon Moxley speaks. WarJoe (Wardlow & Samoa Joe) in action. Swerve Strickland...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spoiler: Former ROH Team Debuts At 10/13 AEW Rampage Tapings, ROH Title Bout Set
News coming out of the AEW Rampage tapings. AEW taped Friday's episode of Rampage on Thursday from Toronto. During the show, a former ROH team debuted and the next ROH World Title match was announced. Read below if you want to be spoiled. At the end of the tapings, The...
Grayson Waller vs. Apollo Crews Announced For NXT Halloween Havoc
Grayson Waller and Apollo Crews will clash at NXT Halloween Havoc,. The two stars have been feuding to some extent since Crews returned to NXT in June. Waller has accused Crews of trying to take his spot, while the former WWE Intercontinental Champion has been determined to prove his foe wrong. The rivalry has continued to escalate since Waller poked Crews in the eye during their match on the August 30 episode of NXT, which the Australian went on to win. Since then, Crews has vowed to get revenge, and he has been teasing his dark visions regarding Waller's fate. He later seemingly blinded Waller to even the score.
Mance Warner Bout Announced For MLW Fightland 2022
MLW Fightland (10/30) Last Man Standing MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. EJ Nduka. The return of Davey Boy Smith Jr. Other talent scheduled for the event include The Samoan SWAT Team, Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club, Microman, and the MLW World Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker.
Bray Wyatt Is Back In WWE | LIVE IN TORONTO! List & Ya Boy 10/12/22 | Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp is LIVE in Toronto with Jimmy Van to talk the wrestling news for October 12, 2022!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all of Manscaped's great products and 20% off, plus free shipping...
Trey Miguel Talks IMPACT, Greektown Wrestling, more | 2022 Interview
Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Xcite Wrestling Tales From The Xcite Side Results (10/9): Mike Bennett In Action
Xcite Wrestling held its Tales From The Xcite Side event on October 9 from The X in Johnson City, NY. The event streamed on Twitch. Full results (courtesy of Xcite) are below. Xcite Wrestling Tales From The Xcite Side Results (10/9) - Xcite Wrestling International Title Qualifier: Vince Valor def....
WWE Files To Trademark 'Uncle Harper' And 'Uncle Howdy'
WWE has filed two new trademarks. On October 8, WWE filed to trademark "Uncle Howdy" and "Uncle Harper" for entertainment services. It is unknown how WWE intends to utilize the trademarks. Full description:. Mark For: UNCLE HOWDY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling...
NWA Powerrr Results (10/11): Taya Valkyrie Competes, Two #1 Contender's Matches
The National Wrestling Alliance aired its latest episode of NWA Powerrr on October 11 on FITE TV. Full results (courtesy of WrestleZone) and highlights are below. NWA Powerrr Results (10/11) The Hex (Marti Belle & Allysin Kay) def. Taryn Terrell & Natalia Markova. In an interview, NWA World Junior Heavyweight...
Fightful
14K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0