MMAmania.com

LOL! UFC’s Khamzat just got beat up by a bunch of teenagers

Undefeated welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev, who also holds a perfect record at 185 pounds, is widely-regarded as one of the most dangerous fighters in MMA, thanks to his deadly combination of wrestling and knockout power. But even the mighty “Borz” was overmatched against the teenage sons of Ramzan Kadyrov....
MMA world in shock after Hasbulla announces contract to FIGHT in UFC

UFC once created a new weight class specifically to host longtime women’s featherweight bruiser Cris Cyborg, so it’s not unrealistic to think matchmakers could once again conjure up another unpopulated division to fit the next big combat sports sensation. None other than Dagestani fan favorite Hasbulla Magomedov. “The...
Amanda Nunes
itrwrestling.com

Paige VanZant’s Pro Wrestling Future In Doubt

MMA and AEW star Paige VanZant’s pro wresting pursuits have seemingly come to a halt. After making a number of appearances on AEW television alongside American Top Team, Paige VanZant officially became All Elite on the March 9th episode of Dynamite. The star had previously been in talks with WWE, but chose to sign with AEW due to the freedom she was allowed to continue in MMA and bare-knuckle boxing alongside professional wrestling.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Solo Sikoa hadn’t seen Roman Reigns in 20 years before Clash at the Castle

Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns are part of the same wrestling family, but that doesn’t mean they’ve always been tight. Speaking to Peter Rosenberg on the “Cheap Heat” podcast this week, Sikoa explained that because of the age difference between them (Sikoa is eight years younger), they didn’t have a close relationship in their younger years. As a result, when Sikoa made his WWE main roster debut at Clash at the Castle to assist Reigns in his match against Drew McIntyre, it was the first time he had seen the Tribal Chief in quite a while (h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the...
