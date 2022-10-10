Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
LOL! UFC’s Khamzat just got beat up by a bunch of teenagers
Undefeated welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev, who also holds a perfect record at 185 pounds, is widely-regarded as one of the most dangerous fighters in MMA, thanks to his deadly combination of wrestling and knockout power. But even the mighty “Borz” was overmatched against the teenage sons of Ramzan Kadyrov....
MMAmania.com
MMA world in shock after Hasbulla announces contract to FIGHT in UFC
UFC once created a new weight class specifically to host longtime women’s featherweight bruiser Cris Cyborg, so it’s not unrealistic to think matchmakers could once again conjure up another unpopulated division to fit the next big combat sports sensation. None other than Dagestani fan favorite Hasbulla Magomedov. “The...
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pay-per-view price revealed
The upcoming boxing match between YouTuber Jake Paul and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva now has a price point. According to a point-of-purchase website launched Thursday, the Showtime pay-per-view event will run buyers $59.99. No additional Showtime subscription is necessary to purchase. The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 29...
BBC
Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall: Pundits and pros make their predictions for undisputed fight
Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Saturday, 15 October. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra from 19:30 BST; live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app. WBO world champion Savannah Marshall fights Claressa Shields in a clash for the undisputed middleweight championship in London on Saturday...
BBC
Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall: Champions clash at fiery news conference
Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Saturday, 15 October. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra from 19:30 BST and from 22:00 on BBC Radio 5 Live; live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app. Claressa Shields promised to "school" Savannah Marshall in their undisputed middleweight championship...
itrwrestling.com
Paige VanZant’s Pro Wrestling Future In Doubt
MMA and AEW star Paige VanZant’s pro wresting pursuits have seemingly come to a halt. After making a number of appearances on AEW television alongside American Top Team, Paige VanZant officially became All Elite on the March 9th episode of Dynamite. The star had previously been in talks with WWE, but chose to sign with AEW due to the freedom she was allowed to continue in MMA and bare-knuckle boxing alongside professional wrestling.
Solo Sikoa hadn’t seen Roman Reigns in 20 years before Clash at the Castle
Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns are part of the same wrestling family, but that doesn’t mean they’ve always been tight. Speaking to Peter Rosenberg on the “Cheap Heat” podcast this week, Sikoa explained that because of the age difference between them (Sikoa is eight years younger), they didn’t have a close relationship in their younger years. As a result, when Sikoa made his WWE main roster debut at Clash at the Castle to assist Reigns in his match against Drew McIntyre, it was the first time he had seen the Tribal Chief in quite a while (h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the...
Hasbulla says he has 'officially signed a deal to fight in the UFC'
You know that italicized paragraph we put at the bottom of the stories that run under The Blue Corner umbrella? Maybe you should skip ahead and read that part first. Go ahead. We’ll wait. You’re back? OK, then. It’s possible we’ll have to beg forgiveness later if this turns...
ewrestlingnews.com
Julia Hart Reveals Malakai Black’s Reaction To Her Pitch To Join House Of Black
During a recent appearance on the “AEW Unrestricted” podcast, AEW wrestler Julia Hart commented on pitching the idea to join the House of Black, Malakai Black’s reaction, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On pitching the idea to join House of...
