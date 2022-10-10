Read full article on original website
27east.com
Jeanne L. Hoffmann MacKay of East Quogue Dies October 3
Jeanne L. Hoffmann MacKay of East Quogue died on October 3. She was 75. She was born in Jamaica, Queens, on April 6, 1947. Like many of the era, her... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — On October 6 Southampton Village Police were contacted by a Little Plains Road resident who was the victim of identity theft. She reported receiving a billing statement from the U.S. Small Business Administration for a loan she never requested. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — Southampton Village Police responded on October 7 when they received a call regarding a gray pickup truck chasing a bicyclist in the vicinity of Layton Avenue. The caller said he saw a reckless driver headed down Elm Street after a kid on a bike and both sped off down Layton Avenue. A second call reported ...
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 13, 2022
Huge stripers all over the south shore, for both boats and surfcasters. Tog season starts strong on the north shore. Lots of fish in shallow. Yellowfin chunk bite is productive. Albie run continues to produce, as of this morning. Big bluefish on the north shore. Scup and sea bass remain...
27east.com
Town Meetings Rescheduled
Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman has rescheduled his Thursday, October 13, listening session in Hampton Bays to 6 p.m. and the Town Board work session slated for that morning to... more. An investigation by Hampton Bays School District and Southampton Town Police officials into a stabbing at the high school...
greaterlongisland.com
6 Long Island restaurants and counting; the story of Lily Flanagan’s group
Niall Crowe emigrated to the U.S. from Ireland 38 years ago, at 22 years old. He had $200 in his pocket and lived in a one-room apartment in East Islip with his brother. There was a shower, and they cooked their meals on a hot plate. Today, he eats well.
27east.com
Westhampton Beach Bond Vote To Take Place on October 19, With $33 Million of Work at Stake
Westhampton Beach School District residents will cast their ballots on Wednesday, October 19, to decide the fate of a $33 million bond for districtwide infrastructure upgrades, instructional updates, and health... more. Not since the heady days of the original "Cops and Cones" program during the 2004 ...
27east.com
Friends of Long Pond Greenbelt Celebrate 25 Years of Advocacy
Twenty-five years ago, a group of concerned neighbors banded together to oppose a development plan that would have turned the expansive field behind what is now the South Fork Natural... more. Two months after a group called the Tri-Community Working Group called for Sag Harbor to ...
27east.com
East Hampton DWI Arrests for the Week of October 13
Frank Congiu, 40, of Westport, Connecticut, was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on Sunday, October 9, at 12:51 a.m. and charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor. According to police,... more. Victor M. Borisov, 34, of East Hampton was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on September 24 at 9:42...
13-year-old boy dies in Long Island hit-and-run
CORAM, N.Y. -- A grief-stricken Long Island family is pleading for help after two children were the victims of a hit-and-run driver. One did not survive. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday, the siblings were walking on a bicycle path in Coram because there are no sidewalks. "He's my hero," said Desari Mack. Her son, 13-year-old Tyler Phillips, was left for dead at the side the road by a driver who fled the scene. "He has no brain function. He's gone," she said. Tyler's organs are being donated. He was a middle school student in the William Floyd School District, which posted word of the...
27east.com
Southampton Town Meetings Rescheduled
Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman has rescheduled his Thursday, October 13, listening session in Hampton Bays to 6 p.m. and the Town Board work session slated for that morning to... more. The news that Kent Feuerring was the pilot killed in the crash of a small ...
27east.com
Conscience Point Scallops Seeded to the Sea
The Conscience Point Shellfish Hatchery recently donated some 6,000 scallops to the Southampton Town Trustees for seeding in the eelgrass sanctuary in Bullhead Bay in Southampton. Trustee William Pell, accompanied... more. Many of the same people who turned out in force last summer to tell PSEG ... 3 Oct 2022...
27east.com
Police Cite Southampton Village Senior Citizen for Garage Sale Offense
Among the leaf blower complaints, parking complaints, speeding tickets, car lockouts and loose dogs that typically pepper the Southampton Village Police blotter, one stood out this week: 78-year-old Nancy Polis... more. The news that Kent Feuerring was the pilot killed in the crash of a small ...
27east.com
East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of October 13
MONTAUK — On July 10, around 12:46 a.m., a West Lake Drive man reported to Town Police that he watched four men take a popular bar sign and leave with... more. EAST HAMPTON — Rocio J. Vazquez-Naula, 31, of East Hampton was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, criminal mischief with intent to damage property, acting in a manner injurious to a child under the age of 17 and menacing in the second degree, all misdemeanors, on September 15, around 3 a.m. According to Town Police, at 1:55 a.m., he walked upstairs in a residence holding a large kitchen knife and repeatedly stabbed at a locked door of a bedroom a child and another adult were in. He was held for arraignment the following ... 6 Oct 2022
Herald Community Newspapers
Actor from Wantagh reflects on career
Wantagh native Chris Cardona has made it big by combining his two passions in his life — being a professional actor and a former pro fight trainer. Cardona said his introduction to his two passions came from his father, Anthony. “My father had two loves — film and boxing,”...
Residents bid farewell to Southampton Town police chief who died of cancer
Steven Skrynecki died after a seven-month battle with cancer.
27east.com
Former Foster Family House, DAR Chapter House on the Market in Southampton
In 1996, dentist and professor Farhad Hakimi bought the former Foster family homestead at 264 South Main Street in Southampton Village and restored and expanded on the historic house. Now,... more. When second-home owners give away or bequeath their property to their descendants, the tax consequences ... 6 Oct 2022...
27east.com
Cliff Drive Neighbors File Notice of Claim Against Southampton Town
A contingent of Cliff Drive neighbors have filed a notice of claim — the precursor to a lawsuit — against the Town of Southampton, seeking as yet unspecified damages. Six... more. Twenty-five years ago, a group of concerned neighbors banded together to oppose a development plan ... 12...
27east.com
Westhampton Beach Football Takes Care of East Islip, Setting Up Showdown of Undefeated Teams This Week
Ever since the East Islip football team moved down to Division III from Division II in 2015 due to a decrease in its enrollment, it's had a strong rivalry with... more. Four Straights Wins for East Hampton Field Hockey The Bonackers won, 5-0, at Greenport/Southold ... 12 Oct 2022
27east.com
Housing Fund Championed as a Way to ‘Preserve People’ at East Hampton Discussion
Advocates of the Community Housing Fund, which will be on the November 8 ballot for voter approval, likened the proposed new real estate transfer tax to the Community Preservation Fund,... more. Twenty-five years ago, a group of concerned neighbors banded together to oppose a development plan ...
27east.com
Clashing Views on Steinbeck Home Preservation Effort in Sag Harbor
A discussion before the Sag Harbor Village Board on Tuesday, October 11, about the effort to preserve the former home of Nobel Prize-winning author John Steinbeck, at times turned testy,... more. Twenty-five years ago, a group of concerned neighbors banded together to oppose a development plan ...
Wanted for Commack petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify the woman who allegedly stole a handbag and more than $900 from a yard sale on Cross Bow Lane in Commack on September 17. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a...
