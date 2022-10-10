Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Columbia man accused of Audrain County murder scheduled for March trial
A trial date is set for a Columbia man accused of taking part in an Audrain County murder two years ago. Timothy Midgyett was scheduled last week for a jury trial to begin March 27, 2023. Midgyett, along with Deyton Fisher of Mexico and Sadiq Moore of Kirksville, are accused...
muddyrivernews.com
Two Hannibal men jailed, charged with first-degree assault in Sunday morning death outside Hannibal bar
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Two people are facing first-degree assault charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Sunday morning. Thomas D.C. Payne, 29, of Hannibal and Jordan A. Payne, 27, of Hannibal now are in custody after an investigation by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. Warrants were issued Tuesday in the 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man sentenced for stealing Centralia dump truck after armed robbery
A Columbia man pleads guilty to using a stolen dump truck as a getaway vehicle. It was last Friday when Jonathan Morrow pleaded down to one count of stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to ten years on the stealing charge and seven years on the tampering charge. The court also gave him credit for 162 days he’d already served.
KBUR
Keokuk man arrested or possession of marijuana
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 37-year-old Kalief Farrell of Keokuk was arrested Monday, October 10th, in the 10 block of North 7th Street in Keokuk. Farrell is charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Marijuana.
kchi.com
Two Arrests By The Highway Patrol
Two arrests for the area counties are in the Highway Patrol report for Tuesday. In Caldwell County at about 11:55 am, Troopers arrested 58-year-old John C Rueschhoff of Exxcello for alleged DWI and speeding. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. In Shelby County at about 1:35 pm,...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn upset after motion denied, storms out of courtroom; trial set to begin Nov. 14
QUINCY — After debating with Judge Roger Thomson about the start date of his jury trial in November, a frustrated Bradley Yohn abruptly stormed out of an Adams County courtroom Wednesday morning with help from several bailiffs and court security personnel. Yohn, a Springfield man charged with four Class...
muddyrivernews.com
Griggsville man facing drug, firearm charges
GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. — A Griggsville man was lodged in the Pike County Jail and faces drug and firearm charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department executed a court-authorized search warrant at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at a residence in the 400 block of North Stanford Street in Griggsville. After an investigation, Travis R. Brown, 39, was arrested on the following charges:
recordpatriot.com
Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 12
• Abby J. Christison, 29, of 827 Cox St. was arrested at 6:26 p.m. Monday on a disorderly conduct charge after police said she caused a disturbance earlier in the day in the 800 block of North Diamond Street. • Malaki C. Vaughn, 20, of 201 Colyer Lane, New Berlin,...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy man faces aggravated battery charges after early Friday fight at Club Gen Z
QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested after a fight early Friday morning in downtown Quincy, and Quincy Police Department officials say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected. The Quincy Police Department reported a fight involving as many as 15 people started inside Club Gen Z,...
Boone County woman hurt after one-vehicle crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sturgeon, Missouri, woman suffered minor injuries after her 2018 Chevrolet Traverse was totaled in a crash on Tuesday. Joyce Yost, 57, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert. Yost was taken to Boone Hospital by ambulance. The post Boone County woman hurt after one-vehicle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
muddyrivernews.com
Two Palmyra residents facing multiple charges after search warrant executed Tuesday morning
PALMYRA, Mo. — Two Palmyra residents are facing multiple charges after their arrest on Tuesday. Officers with the Palmyra Police Department and East Central Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 625 W. Main Cross. Nikolas Bennett, 33, and Tanya Bueno, 33, occupants of the home, were taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail. They were placed on a 24-hour hold on multiple charges.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 11, 2022
Alexandra J Shores (24) 609 S 14th for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident at State & Glendale PTC 147. Michael C Cook (40) 1218 Madisom for Shoplifting at 1400 Harrison NTA 143. Paige S Brady (36) Homeless for Retail Theft at 837 Jefferson Lodged 147. Gary A Foreman...
fourstateshomepage.com
Secretary for family-owned Missouri business admits embezzling $1.2M
ST. LOUIS – A woman working for a family-owned agricultural business in Ralls County admitted last week to stealing more than a million dollars from her employer over a six-year period. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Stephanie Carper appeared in federal...
khqa.com
Man hospitalized after seriously injured in attack
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man who was badly injured in an attack in Hannibal was rushed to a hospital and then transferred to a trauma center for treatment. Around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to the 100 block of North Main for a report on the assault. When officers arrived, they found the victim who had sustained serious injuries.
Did You Know That These15 Famous People are Buried in Missouri?
Animals, baseball players, musicians, fashion designers, actors, and all call Missouri their final resting place. Missouri has hundreds of famous people buried throughout the state. some honorable local mentions:. ADM Robert Edward Coontz - US Navy Admiral buried at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal. Arthur Forrest - Congressional Medal...
krcgtv.com
Reopened Boone Health clinic could ease Missouri's healthcare crisis
Mexico — On Tuesday, the Boone Health Primary Care facility in Mexico, formerly known as Noble Health, opened for appointments. The practice will serve as an internal medicine clinic, which offers lab work, chronic disease management, and diabetes management for Mexico residents and the surrounding area. Diane Hagedorn, office...
muddyrivernews.com
“Voices for Choice” holds demonstrations in Quincy and Hannibal
Bringing attention to the importance of voting and women’s rights over their own bodies, Voices for Choice, a local group of concerned citizens, assembled and held demonstrations Saturday in Quincy and Hannibal. About 40 people gathered with their signs in support of women’s pro-choice rights on the corner of...
Forecasters Calling for a Very Wet Winter for Missouri & Illinois
This is one of those predictions I really hope is wrong since I'm not a fan of snow. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for a very wet winter right now for the tri-state area and specifically in Missouri and Illinois. Out of curiosity, I checked the National Weather Service/NOAA...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Axe Company owners buy building at 625 Maine, plan to add recreational activities
Pictured from left are Ryan Christian and Heather Rees, Electric Fountain Brewing; Jessica Tomlinson and Katherine Aubuchon, Crush Salon; Jordan Lenz, Curtis Sethaler and Jarid Jones, Quincy Axe Company; Brenden Massner, Bank of Springfield; Dawson Seals, Bea Flesner and Ty Covert, Quincy Axe Company. | Photo courtesy of Experience Quincy.
muddyrivernews.com
Ask MRN: What’s going to happen at former site of Tri-State Furniture?
Derek Price, owner of DP Properties of Quincy and DP Construction, stands near the site of the former Tri-State Furniture and Appliance building at 312 Hampshire. The building was demolished this summer, and the hole recently was filled in. | David Adam. Dear MRN,. Now that the hole is filled...
