Hannibal, MO

muddyrivernews.com

Two Hannibal men jailed, charged with first-degree assault in Sunday morning death outside Hannibal bar

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Two people are facing first-degree assault charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Sunday morning. Thomas D.C. Payne, 29, of Hannibal and Jordan A. Payne, 27, of Hannibal now are in custody after an investigation by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. Warrants were issued Tuesday in the 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County.
kjluradio.com

Columbia man sentenced for stealing Centralia dump truck after armed robbery

A Columbia man pleads guilty to using a stolen dump truck as a getaway vehicle. It was last Friday when Jonathan Morrow pleaded down to one count of stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to ten years on the stealing charge and seven years on the tampering charge. The court also gave him credit for 162 days he’d already served.
KBUR

Keokuk man arrested or possession of marijuana

Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 37-year-old Kalief Farrell of Keokuk was arrested Monday, October 10th, in the 10 block of North 7th Street in Keokuk. Farrell is charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Marijuana.
kchi.com

Two Arrests By The Highway Patrol

Two arrests for the area counties are in the Highway Patrol report for Tuesday. In Caldwell County at about 11:55 am, Troopers arrested 58-year-old John C Rueschhoff of Exxcello for alleged DWI and speeding. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. In Shelby County at about 1:35 pm,...
muddyrivernews.com

Griggsville man facing drug, firearm charges

GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. — A Griggsville man was lodged in the Pike County Jail and faces drug and firearm charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department executed a court-authorized search warrant at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at a residence in the 400 block of North Stanford Street in Griggsville. After an investigation, Travis R. Brown, 39, was arrested on the following charges:
recordpatriot.com

Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 12

• Abby J. Christison, 29, of 827 Cox St. was arrested at 6:26 p.m. Monday on a disorderly conduct charge after police said she caused a disturbance earlier in the day in the 800 block of North Diamond Street. • Malaki C. Vaughn, 20, of 201 Colyer Lane, New Berlin,...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County woman hurt after one-vehicle crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sturgeon, Missouri, woman suffered minor injuries after her 2018 Chevrolet Traverse was totaled in a crash on Tuesday. Joyce Yost, 57, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert. Yost was taken to Boone Hospital by ambulance. The post Boone County woman hurt after one-vehicle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
muddyrivernews.com

Two Palmyra residents facing multiple charges after search warrant executed Tuesday morning

PALMYRA, Mo. — Two Palmyra residents are facing multiple charges after their arrest on Tuesday. Officers with the Palmyra Police Department and East Central Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 625 W. Main Cross. Nikolas Bennett, 33, and Tanya Bueno, 33, occupants of the home, were taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail. They were placed on a 24-hour hold on multiple charges.
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Oct. 11, 2022

Alexandra J Shores (24) 609 S 14th for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident at State & Glendale PTC 147. Michael C Cook (40) 1218 Madisom for Shoplifting at 1400 Harrison NTA 143. Paige S Brady (36) Homeless for Retail Theft at 837 Jefferson Lodged 147. Gary A Foreman...
fourstateshomepage.com

Secretary for family-owned Missouri business admits embezzling $1.2M

ST. LOUIS – A woman working for a family-owned agricultural business in Ralls County admitted last week to stealing more than a million dollars from her employer over a six-year period. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Stephanie Carper appeared in federal...
khqa.com

Man hospitalized after seriously injured in attack

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man who was badly injured in an attack in Hannibal was rushed to a hospital and then transferred to a trauma center for treatment. Around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to the 100 block of North Main for a report on the assault. When officers arrived, they found the victim who had sustained serious injuries.
WOMI Owensboro

Did You Know That These15 Famous People are Buried in Missouri?

Animals, baseball players, musicians, fashion designers, actors, and all call Missouri their final resting place. Missouri has hundreds of famous people buried throughout the state. some honorable local mentions:. ADM Robert Edward Coontz - US Navy Admiral buried at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal. Arthur Forrest - Congressional Medal...
krcgtv.com

Reopened Boone Health clinic could ease Missouri's healthcare crisis

Mexico — On Tuesday, the Boone Health Primary Care facility in Mexico, formerly known as Noble Health, opened for appointments. The practice will serve as an internal medicine clinic, which offers lab work, chronic disease management, and diabetes management for Mexico residents and the surrounding area. Diane Hagedorn, office...
muddyrivernews.com

“Voices for Choice” holds demonstrations in Quincy and Hannibal

Bringing attention to the importance of voting and women’s rights over their own bodies, Voices for Choice, a local group of concerned citizens, assembled and held demonstrations Saturday in Quincy and Hannibal. About 40 people gathered with their signs in support of women’s pro-choice rights on the corner of...
muddyrivernews.com

Ask MRN: What’s going to happen at former site of Tri-State Furniture?

Derek Price, owner of DP Properties of Quincy and DP Construction, stands near the site of the former Tri-State Furniture and Appliance building at 312 Hampshire. The building was demolished this summer, and the hole recently was filled in. | David Adam. Dear MRN,. Now that the hole is filled...
