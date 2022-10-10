ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck walk red carpet for 1st time since wedding

SAN MARINO, Calif. — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have publicly walked the red carpet together for the first time since their wedding. According to “Entertainment Tonight” and People magazine, the newlyweds – who exchanged vows at a Las Vegas chapel in July and celebrated with loved ones a month later at Affleck’s Riceboro, Georgia, estate – attended Ralph Lauren’s spring/summer 2023 runway show Thursday in San Marino, California.
