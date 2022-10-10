Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Former NBA Player Iman Shumpert Believes Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can Easily Coexist Together: "Patrick Beverley And Russ Could Probably Box And Continue To Practice."
The Los Angeles Lakers weren't at their best. If anything, it was one of the worst seasons that the franchise has had despite having LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the roster. Keeping that in mind, it's no surprise that the Lakers have made a lot of changes...
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Revealed It Is Difficult To Dribble When Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Are On The Floor During Lakers Practice
The Los Angeles Lakers are counting on Anthony Davis to remain healthy this season as they aim to get back to winning ways. The franchise has endured disappointment in back-to-back seasons and the priority is to get back into the playoffs. This will require their stars to step up and play to the best of their abilities, but a lot also depends on the pieces the organization has put around them.
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett Doesn't Understand How Kevin Durant Stayed In Brooklyn: "That Man Has Controlled His Movement"
Kevin Durant was the biggest talking point of the 2022 offseason with his trade request that also led him to ask for the firing of coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. Coach Nash and GM Marks are still part of the Nets, but so is Durant, who owner Joe Tsai refused to trade after seeing the return they'd get for him.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Takes Another Social Justice Stand, This Time Against Kanye West
LeBron James has never had a problem stating his opinion on non-basketball issues. His latest occurred Tuesday night when he decided to pull an episode of his show, "The Shop' featuring rapper Kanye West. James' camp released a statement to the website Andscape.com saying they will not air the episode because of West's recent controversial comments regarding the Jewish community.
NBA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ben Simmons snaps back in response to viral airball clip
The much-maligned Ben Simmons was the butt of jokes once again this week after a video clip surfaced of him shooting an airball during a public relations event held by the Brooklyn Nets. For Simmons, these types of incidents have become far too commonplace. Speaking with ESPN on Wednesday, Simmons...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested At Airport
View the original article to see embedded media. Ben Gordon had a very successful career playing 11 years in the NBA, and he last played in the league for the Orlando Magic during the 2015 season. The best years of his career came when he was on the Chicago Bulls.
Yardbarker
According To A Player Projection Model, LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are Only 'Borderline All-Stars' While Russell Westbrook Is Considered A 'Scrub'
The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into the 2022-23 season, hoping their big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook can discover the magic and lead the team to be a contender in the Western Conference. Injury struggles prevented the 3 from getting a rhythm going last season, but under coach Darvin Ham, things are expected to be different.
Yardbarker
Video: Russell Westbrook Doesn't Want To Join Patrick Beverley's Defensive Huddle After Fouling His Man
The consistent messaging from the Los Angeles Lakers this past summer was that the team would be consistently focused on the defensive end. After all, coach Darvin Ham is a defensive-minded coach who heavily valued that end of the floor. During the offseason, Darvin Ham spoke about point guard Russell...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Rockets Giving Former First-Round Pick Another Chance
Cauley-Stein was officially signed by the Houston Rockets the other day with a non-guaranteed training camp deal. Fans of the player shouldn’t necessarily expect to see him on the court much. In fact, he might be headed straight to the G League. Willie With The Rockets. When you look...
Yardbarker
Sixers Reportedly Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Draft Pick
Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers have been adding a lot of prospects to their roster before immediately waiving them so they can join the team’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Over the weekend, the Sixers started the trend with former Golden State Warriors guard Mac McClung. After signing...
NBA・
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Sums Up Anthony Davis With One Tweet
Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers is one of the best players in the NBA. Well, he is when he is fully healthy. The sad truth is that Davis is prone to injuries that can derail not only his season but the season of his entire team. Right now,...
Yardbarker
Report: Trade package surrounding Jae Crowder between Hawks and Suns
The Hawks were recently rumored to be a trade destination for Jae Crowder, and Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports added that the veteran prefers to go to Miami or Atlanta, but neither destination is likely right now because the Suns want players that can help them win now, not just picks. Fischer also outlined a potential trade package surrounding Crowder, Bogdan Bogdanovic and others.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Report: Victor Oladipo passed on potential starting role with Wizards
Victor Oladipo signed a two-year, $18.2M contract to return to the Miami Heat this past summer. But before his re-signing with the Heat, Oladipo was reportedly pursued by a handful of teams. One team that appeared in the Oladipo sweepstakes was the Washington Wizards. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo!...
Yardbarker
Golden State Warriors Could Make A Surprising Trade With Atlanta Hawks: Draymond Green For John Collins, Jalen Johnson, And A First-Round Pick
The Golden State Warriors have had to deal with a lot of media attention recently, due to the physical altercation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green. Though it has been reported that Draymond Green will return to the team and not get suspended, his future with the team has been called into question. Many believe that he might end up going to a team like the Los Angeles Lakers after his contract expires with the Golden State Warriors at the end of the 2022-23 season.
Yardbarker
Lakers' Matt Ryan Had To Work At Door Dash And Cemetery After He Didn't Receive An Invite To The G League: Two Years Later He Could Sign A Contract With The Purple And Gold
The Los Angeles Lakers preseason has been a mixed bag so far. While superstars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis have performed up to expectations despite their limited playtime, their superstar acquisition from last season Russell Westbrook continues to struggle to make an impact with the team. Role players have...
Yardbarker
Memphis Grizzlies Waive Former Duke Star
View the original article to see embedded media. The Memphis Grizzlies are 2-2 in the preseason with wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic. Their two losses have come against the Miami Heat and Magic. They will play their first regular season game of the year on Oct. 19...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To LeBron James Putting Up A 25-Point Double-Double Against The Timberwolves: "He's Gonna Be Great Again, But His Team Is Cooked."
LeBron James is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball, and there's no doubt that he's still a superstar-level player despite the fact that he's beginning to enter the twilight of his career. During the 2021-22 season, LeBron James averaged 30.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 6.2 APG for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Yardbarker
Pau Gasol Opens Up On Having His Jersey Retired By Lakers: “More Importantly, Next To Kobe’s No. 8 And No. 24.”
The Los Angeles Lakers in the late 2000s were synonymous with Kobe Bryant. A superstar in his own right, Kobe wanted to prove that he was much more than a second fiddle to Shaquille O'Neal by becoming a champion with the Lakers. But with a lack of moves, Bryant got...
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Reveals What Advice He Gave Ben Simmons After Airball Video Went Viral: "You Got To Be Able To Deal With It. You Got To Be Able To Face It."
It hasn't been the easiest couple of years for Nets star Ben Simmons. After an ugly breakup with the 76ers, he went to a crumbling Nets team and proceeded to miss the entire rest of the reason for reasons that are still mostly unknown. This summer, Ben has tried his...
Yardbarker
Report: Padres were 'waiting' on Jose Ramirez trade call before extension
Word broke back on April 6 that the Cleveland Guardians had agreed to a long-term contract extension with star infielder Jose Ramirez. For a piece published Thursday, ESPN's Jesse Rogers explained how that deal likely changed the trajectories of multiple clubs for the 2022 MLB season. "On the final day...
Comments / 0