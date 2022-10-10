Read full article on original website
Morgantown, West Virginia continues to be hell for Baylor football, as the Bears fall to the Mountaineers 43-40 to move their record at Milan Puskar Stadium to 0-6. Baylor had ample opportunity to win this game, but bad turnovers, a special teams miscue, and some seriously poor tackling proved to be a fatal concoction. The Bears are now 3-3 overall on the season, and 1-2 in Big 12 play. This was a game of 1 step forward, 2 steps back.
MATCHUP: #23 Baylor Bears (3-2, 1-1) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3, 0-2) ODB GAME HUB: Baylor Bears vs. West Virginia Mountaineers 2022. OURDAILYPODCAST: Put Up or Shut Up Time (WVU Preview) OTHER PODCASTS: Please Bear With Me | Bear Den | Locked on Baylor | Between Two Bears (LISTENER DISCRETION...
The Big 12 released it’s men’s basketball preseason All-Big 12 awards, and some Baylor Bears made the cut. Adam Flagler was selected unanimously to the first team. Keyonte George was selected as the conference Freshman of the Year. George and LJ Cryer also received honorable mention on the...
A Thursday game means an early preview podcast! With the shortened week, Coffey, Fank and I are taking a look at the Thursday evening matchup between the Baylor Bears and the West Virginia Mountaineers. This is another big one for the Bears; the first of many for basically the rest of the year. A first-ever win in Morgantown would go a long way towards setting the stage for the rest of the season. We’re talking about all the things we’re hoping to see after the bye week, looking at an interesting WVU squad, plus our keys to victory and Picks!
Baylor center, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua shares his testimony and let’s Baylor fans hear his point-of-view. Chet Garner invites alumni to join a program which aids you in connecting with other Baylor graduates through events, pictures, social media, watch parties and more. Muncy Continues Representing Baylor Well In MLB. Max...
This is the first of hopefully many sit downs with members of the Baylor MBB team we will be doing at ODB. Our goal for these discussions is to highlight the person, the team, and their story as a way for Baylor Nation to get to know the men that make up our Men’s Basketball program. These will be very light on the X’s and O’s and quite frankly that is intentional. There is a ton of content coming from ODB that will focus on what goes on between the lines, we hope that you enjoy this as an opportunity to take a step back and learn about these incredible men as people not only players and coaches.
MATCHUP: #23 Baylor Bears (3-2, 1-1) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3, 0-2) ODB GAME HUB: Baylor Bears vs. West Virginia Mountaineers 2022. GAMEONPAPER PREVIEW: Baylor vs. WVU. COLLEGEFOOTBALLDATA.COM TEAM PAGES: Baylor | West Virginia. WEEKLY PRESS CONFERENCE: WVU. GAME NOTES (INCLUDING DEPTH CHART): WVU. BAYLORBEARS.COM PREVIEW: WVU. SPREAD: Baylor -3.5...
So Matt Rhule got fired from his job with the Panthers — poor baby! I can’t say I’m sorry to see it happen to him, considering what he did to Baylor. He’s not a man of his word, as evidenced by the fact he dumped the contract he had with Baylor to go to the NFL. Obvious that for him, it’s only about the money. Sad that a person’s word means so little. I would caution any college/university about hiring him because he cannot be trusted to fulfill or honor his word/contract.
