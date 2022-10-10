The Blink-182 lineup of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom DeLonge is reuniting for the first time since 2015. The reassembled band will release a new album. Their first new single, titled "Edging," will become available to listen to on Friday, October 14th. It's the first new song released by the most recognizable Blink-182 lineup in a decade. Blink-182 will also embark on an international tour spanning four continents. Hardcore band Turnstile will open for Blink-182 in North America. Punk rock veterans Rise Against will join Blink-182 on the Australian leg of the tour. The Story So Far will join the tour in the United Kingdom and Europe. Wallows will provide support in Latin America.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO