Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph
Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
Watch the moment Metallica swapped instruments on stage and Lars Ulrich showed he'd actually make an awesome frontman
Honestly we wouldn't be mad watching this version of Metallica
Kerrang
Alter Bridge’s Mark Tremonti: The 10 songs that changed my life
He’s inspired thousands to pick up the guitar and shred their hearts out, but what music shaped Mark Tremonti? The Alter Bridge man looks back…. The first song that I remember hearingKISS – Strutter (1974) “Oh gosh… that I ever remember hearing?! Strutter is one that registers, because...
San Diego Channel
Blink-182 reuniting with original members for new world tour, album
San Diego-based band Blink-182 announced Tuesday that all its original members are reuniting and heading back on the road. The band, consisting of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom DeLonge, made the announcement on their official Twitter account, alongside a video of fans excited about their upcoming tour. "We’re coming....
Review: Roger Daltrey's voice, Pete Townshend's guitar-playing spot-on in Columbus concert
“I hope I die before I get old,” Roger Daltrey famously declared nearly 60 years ago in The Who’s defiant anthem “My Generation.” But he and guitarist Pete Townshend, who penned that lyric, likely disagree with that sentiment. The Who Hits Back! is exactly what it says: a return to (most of) their biggest hits, along with a few other favorites. And, judging from the near-capacity crowd at Value City Arena last night, that’s exactly what their...
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
‘The Ultimate Metallica Show’ Recap: Matt Sorum Shares Metallica Memories
On the latest Ultimate Metallica Show, we covered a lot of ground, from the incredible "Nothing Else Matters" cover by Mickey Guyton to a pummeling live performance of "Whiplash" from 2013. But more than anything, I was beyond thrilled to have Matt Sorum—from Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver and The...
Yes, Dave Mustaine and David Ellefson are still talking smack about each other
Dave Mustaine denies David Ellefson was a “founding member” of Megadeth, while Ellefson responds: “If you don’t have my back, fuck it”
See Alanis Morissette Sing ‘You Oughta Know’ With Foo Fighters at Tribute for Her Former Drummer Taylor Hawkins
Alanis Morissette helped the Foo Fighters pay honor to Taylor Hawkins — her drummer before he joined Dave Grohl and company — Tuesday night at the Los Angeles tribute concert for Hawkins. Backed by the Foo Fighters along with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums, Morissette delivered “You Oughta Know,” which Hawkins had performed countless times during his 18-month stint as a member of Morissette’s mid-Nineties touring unit. “The second I heard ‘You Oughta Know,’ I was like, ‘I’m in that band!’” Hawkins told Rolling Stone last November of joining Morissette’s band. “I just knew.” Morissette previously paid tribute to Hawkins at a...
Video: Red Hot Chili Peppers give live debut to moving Eddie Van Halen tribute
The Red Hot Chili Peppers performance of Eddie took place during the band's headline slot at the Austin City Limits Music Festival
Ozzy Osbourne once covered a hotel room in the blood of a dismembered shark because he’s Ozzy Osbourne
Tony Iommi recalls the time former Black Sabbath bandmate Ozzy Osbourne pulled a bizarre, bloody stunt involving a sea creature
Blink-182's Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus Reuniting for New Music and World Tour
Watch: Blink 182 & Foo Fighters Cover Band FINAL Battle. Get ready to blast "All the Small Things" on repeat. The original blink-182 lineup of Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge is reuniting for a world tour, Live Nation announced on Oct. 11. According to a press release, the concert series kicks off in March 2023 and runs through February 2024, with the band making stops in Latin America, North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
ComicBook
Blink-182 Reunites With Tom DeLonge for New Album, International Tour
The Blink-182 lineup of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom DeLonge is reuniting for the first time since 2015. The reassembled band will release a new album. Their first new single, titled "Edging," will become available to listen to on Friday, October 14th. It's the first new song released by the most recognizable Blink-182 lineup in a decade. Blink-182 will also embark on an international tour spanning four continents. Hardcore band Turnstile will open for Blink-182 in North America. Punk rock veterans Rise Against will join Blink-182 on the Australian leg of the tour. The Story So Far will join the tour in the United Kingdom and Europe. Wallows will provide support in Latin America.
Reunited with co-founder Tom DeLonge, Blink-182 coming to Minnesota
Blink-182 are bring their world tour to Minnesota in early 2023, including previously estranged co-founder Tom DeLonge. The punk-pop band will play at the Xcel Energy Center on May 4, 2023, marking the first concert of the U.S. leg of the tour. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Adorable 2-year-old toddler joins big sister as cheerleader at football game and nails the routine
Little Liam was clearly inspired by his three older sisters who all dance and cheer.
Elite Daily
Blink-182 Is Back (Even Tom DeLonge) With A New Album & Tour
The year of punk-rock band reunions continues, and I’m living for it. ICYMI, legendary groups like My Chemical Romance and Paramore have reunited in special ways this year, reminding the world that angsty melodies will never be out of style. Now, the most notable blink-182 lineup (Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus, and Tom DeLonge) are back together with new music and a massive world tour.
Neal Schon Says Steve Perry Forced Journey Into Partners Contract
Neal Schon said Journey's current dispute with Steve Perry is the result of being forced into a contract they didn't want to sign. Perry filed a petition last month to cancel trademark registrations filed by his former bandmates for 20 Journey songs. He claimed that Schon and Jonathan Cain couldn't move forward under the terms of a partnership contract that requires "prior, written unanimous consent of all partners in each instance."
