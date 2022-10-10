Read full article on original website
🎥 Biden designates his 1st new national monument
LEADVILLE, Colo. (AP) — President Joe Biden designated the first national monument of his administration at Camp Hale, a World War II-era training site in this state, as he called for protecting “treasured lands” that tell the story of America. (Click below to watch the President's comments)
Fate of Christian boarding school on hold as hearings delayed
KANSAS CITY (AP) —Hearings are again on hold in the state of Missouri's effort to shut down a Christian boarding school whose staff members have been accused of abuse by numerous current and former students. Cedar County Associate Circuit Judge Thomas Pyle on Tuesday canceled hearings that had been...
Talk about police bias scrutinized in Kansas governor's race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' Republican attorney general told a racial justice commission two years ago that racial bias “obviously” exists in law enforcement, but he said Tuesday that he wasn't saying systemic racism exists and stood by campaign attacks on the state's Democratic governor for using that phrase.
National Weather Service issues Fire Weather Watch
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS PUT A FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL KANSAS. THE WATCH APPLIES TO AREA COUNTIES INCLUDING GEARY, DICKINSON, MORRIS, WABAUNSEE, SHAWNEE, OSAGE, FRANKLIN, BROWN, POTTAWATOMIE, JACKSON, JEFFERSON, DOUGLAS, LYON, COFFEY AND ANDERSON COUNTIES.
Legal sports wagering has big first month in Kansas
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Monday announced that in the single month that sports wagering has been legal, it has generated a total of $1.3 million in revenue, including nearly $130,000 for the State of Kansas. “These revenues reinforce what we already knew: Legal sports betting is a...
