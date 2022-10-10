ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sagaponack, NY

27east.com

Jeanne L. Hoffmann MacKay of East Quogue Dies October 3

Jeanne L. Hoffmann MacKay of East Quogue died on October 3. She was 75. She was born in Jamaica, Queens, on April 6, 1947. Like many of the era, her... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — On October 6 Southampton Village Police were contacted by a Little Plains Road resident who was the victim of identity theft. She reported receiving a billing statement from the U.S. Small Business Administration for a loan she never requested. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — Southampton Village Police responded on October 7 when they received a call regarding a gray pickup truck chasing a bicyclist in the vicinity of Layton Avenue. The caller said he saw a reckless driver headed down Elm Street after a kid on a bike and both sped off down Layton Avenue. A second call reported ...
EAST QUOGUE, NY
27east.com

Former Foster Family House, DAR Chapter House on the Market in Southampton

In 1996, dentist and professor Farhad Hakimi bought the former Foster family homestead at 264 South Main Street in Southampton Village and restored and expanded on the historic house. Now,... more. When second-home owners give away or bequeath their property to their descendants, the tax consequences ...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
City
Sagaponack, NY
27east.com

Conscience Point Scallops Seeded to the Sea

The Conscience Point Shellfish Hatchery recently donated some 6,000 scallops to the Southampton Town Trustees for seeding in the eelgrass sanctuary in Bullhead Bay in Southampton. Trustee William Pell, accompanied... more. Many of the same people who turned out in force last summer to tell PSEG ...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Southampton Town Meetings Rescheduled

Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman has rescheduled his Thursday, October 13, listening session in Hampton Bays to 6 p.m. and the Town Board work session slated for that morning to... more. The news that Kent Feuerring was the pilot killed in the crash of a small ...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
27east.com

Police Cite Southampton Village Senior Citizen for Garage Sale Offense

Among the leaf blower complaints, parking complaints, speeding tickets, car lockouts and loose dogs that typically pepper the Southampton Village Police blotter, one stood out this week: 78-year-old Nancy Polis... more. The news that Kent Feuerring was the pilot killed in the crash of a small ...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Town Meetings Rescheduled

Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman has rescheduled his Thursday, October 13, listening session in Hampton Bays to 6 p.m. and the Town Board work session slated for that morning to... more. An investigation by Hampton Bays School District and Southampton Town Police officials into a stabbing at the high school...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
27east.com

Friends of Long Pond Greenbelt Celebrate 25 Years of Advocacy

Twenty-five years ago, a group of concerned neighbors banded together to oppose a development plan that would have turned the expansive field behind what is now the South Fork Natural... more. Two months after a group called the Tri-Community Working Group called for Sag Harbor to ...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Clashing Views on Steinbeck Home Preservation Effort in Sag Harbor

A discussion before the Sag Harbor Village Board on Tuesday, October 11, about the effort to preserve the former home of Nobel Prize-winning author John Steinbeck, at times turned testy,... more. Twenty-five years ago, a group of concerned neighbors banded together to oppose a development plan ...
SAG HARBOR, NY
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Housing
27east.com

Southampton Town Board Agrees To Postpone Reassessment to 2025

Southampton Town Board members agreed last week to postpone conducting a full value reassessment of properties in the town until 2025, with work beginning on the massive task next year.... more. The news that Kent Feuerring was the pilot killed in the crash of a small ...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Salons Merge, With Style, in Hampton Bays

When the Ponquogue Avenue building in Hampton Bays where his grandmother, then his mother, and then he ran a salon was put up for sale, Darren Ottati called his friend... more. Not since the heady days of the original "Cops and Cones" program during the 2004 ...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
27east.com

Sag Harbor Woman Draws Lessons for Today After Visiting Nazi Death Camps

Suzanne Miller, a Manhattan real estate executive and part-time Sag Harbor resident, joined a tour of the Auschwitz and Birkenau Nazi death camps in Poland between the recent Jewish High... more. 27Speaks: Will It Rise Again?. The massive 185-foot steeple of the First Presbyterian (Old Whalers') Church in Sag Harbor...
SAG HARBOR, NY

