Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
James Anderson Bedwell
James Anderson Bedwell, 75, Columbia City, died at 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Fort Wayne. He was born Sept. 24, 1947. On July 1, 1971, he married Connie S. Fisher; she survives in Columbia City. He is also survived by his son, Joel A. (Sandy) Bedwell,...
inkfreenews.com
Linda P. Wilson
Linda P. Wilson, 77, Syracuse, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in her home in Syracuse. She was born April 12, 1945. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Robert D. Pinckert
Robert “Bob” D. Pinckert, 67, South Bend, died Oct. 7, 2022, in his home in South Bend. He was born Oct. 13, 1954. He married Vickie (Michael) Pinckert on July 6, 1974; she survives. He is also survived by three daughters, Emily (Frank) Konieczny, Surprise, Ariz., Amy (Ryan)...
inkfreenews.com
Olean M. Sheets
Olean M. Sheets, 96, rural Columbia City, died at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Columbia City. She was born Nov. 18, 1925. On May 13, 1945, she married Dale L. Sheets; he preceded her in death. Surviving are two sons, Lloyd Wayne (Jennifer) Sheets, Columbia...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
Patricia Majewski — PENDING
Patricia Majewski, 84, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
inkfreenews.com
David Foyle England Jr.
David Foyle England Jr., 67, Fort Wayne, formerly of Wabash, died at 11:09 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at his home in Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 24, 1955. He is survived by three sons, David (Christy) England III, Wabash, Austin (Brianna) England and Brandon (Sophie Tippmann) England, both of Fort Wayne; and a sister, Patricia (Donald) Frost, Suwanee, Ga.
inkfreenews.com
Barbara Sue Knisely
Barbara Sue Knisely, 79, Churubusco, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at her home in Churubusco. She was born March 31, 1943. On April 20, 1966, she married Orville Lynn Knisely, who survives her. She is also survived by two children, Julia (Michael) George, Pandora, Ohio and Jason (Liane Lundquist-Minier) Knisely,...
inkfreenews.com
Karen M. Madsen
Karen M. Madsen, 66, Ligonier, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at her residence in Ligonier. Karen was born April 20, 1956. Karen is survived by her brothers, Mike and Tim Madsen. Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
IN THIS ARTICLE
inkfreenews.com
L. Gene Longmire — UPDATED
Gene Longmire, 68, Warsaw, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at home in Warsaw. Gene was born Sept. 18, 1954. He is survived by two children, son, Jason (Amanda) Longmire, Syracuse and Gina (Mark) Russ, Plainfield; five grandchildren; and three sisters. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of...
inkfreenews.com
Ruth Warman — UPDATED
Nina “Ruth” Warman 96, Churubusco, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at her home in Churubusco. She was born Jan. 11, 1926. On Feb. 3, 1945, she married Kenneth N. Warman; he preceded her in death. Survivors include her daughters, Connie (Don) Mueller, Churubusco, Deb (Steve) Hoffman, Fort Mohave,...
inkfreenews.com
John Marshall Vogely
John Marshall Vogely, 85, Columbia City, died at 9:25 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. He was born March 4, 1937. On Sept. 21, 1963, he married Susan R. Brase; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Angela M. (Tim Maldeney) Dice, Auburn,...
inkfreenews.com
Gladys Mullins
Gladys Mullins, 88, South Whitley, died at 2:33 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Parkview Whitley, Columbia City. She was born Dec. 22, 1933. On Oct. 15, 1951, she married Cleadis Mullins; he preceded her in death. Surviving are her two daughters, Carolyn (Charles) Beckman, Leipsic, Ohio and Kathy (Thomas)...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Jonathan L. Harness and Norma J. Harness, $9,240.23. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Michael P. Hackworth, $7,594.13. Lisa G. Hall, $5,957.74. Angeline A. Keene, $4,731.30.
inkfreenews.com
Hargis Winston Rowe
Hargis Winston Rowe, 57, North Manchester, died at 1:32 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at his home in North Manchester. He was born Jan. 4, 1965. On Feb. 29, 2012, he married Pamela R. Sands; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Zachary W. (Rebecca Sue) Rowe, Upland,...
inkfreenews.com
Janet L. Murphy — UPDATED
Janet L. Murphy, 65, Warsaw, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Janet was born April 9, 1957, in Warsaw, the daughter of Ivan and Glenna (Witmer) Werstler. She was united in marriage to Michael L. Murphy on Jan. 15, 1977, in Warsaw. He preceded her in death July 1, 1997.
inkfreenews.com
Anita Gaman Dunlavy — UPDATED
Anita Garman Dunlavy, 87, Fort Wayne, formerly of Claypool, died Oct. 4, 2022, at her home in Fort Wayne. She was born Oct. 18, 1934. She married Thom D. Dunlavy; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two sons, Shawn (Julie Foust), Delphos, Ohio and Drew (Sheri), Fort...
inkfreenews.com
Jack E. Huffer
Jack E. Huffer, 72, Tyner, died Oct. 8, 2022. Jack was born Aug. 2, 1950. He married his first wife; she preceded him in death. Jack later married Deborah Pike on Dec. 13, 1995; she survives in Tyner. Jack is also survived by his son, Jack (Teresa) Huffer Jr., Lapaz;...
inkfreenews.com
Gakstatter Honored With Charlie Smith Award At BBBS Dinner
WARSAW — Albert “Art” Gakstatter has helped Big Brothers Big Sisters locally for 40 years, and on Tuesday, Oct. 11, he was recognized with an award for everything he’s done for the nonprofit. Gakstatter, of Winona Lake, was surprised with the 2022 Charles D. “Charlie” Smith...
inkfreenews.com
Danny Damron — UPDATED
Danny Vernon Damron, 73, Warsaw, died Oct. 11, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. He was born Jan. 17, 1949. Danny married Mary Ann Mullins on March 10, 1967; she survives. He is also survived by four children, Angela (Mike) Stage, Danny (Ellen) Damron II, Paul (Brandy) Damron and Matthew...
inkfreenews.com
Benton Christopher Howard
Benton Christopher Howard, 50, Knox, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Knox. He was born Saturday, July 1, 1972. Surviving are mother, Pamela Gum, Warsaw; daughter, Emily Ann Howard, Rockville; daughter, Aliesha Howard, Plymouth; four grandchildren; and sister, Erica Howard, Knox. Braman & Son Memorial Chapel, Knox, is in charge...
Comments / 0