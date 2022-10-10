ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, IN

James Anderson Bedwell

James Anderson Bedwell, 75, Columbia City, died at 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Fort Wayne. He was born Sept. 24, 1947. On July 1, 1971, he married Connie S. Fisher; she survives in Columbia City. He is also survived by his son, Joel A. (Sandy) Bedwell,...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Linda P. Wilson

Linda P. Wilson, 77, Syracuse, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in her home in Syracuse. She was born April 12, 1945. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
SYRACUSE, IN
Robert D. Pinckert

Robert “Bob” D. Pinckert, 67, South Bend, died Oct. 7, 2022, in his home in South Bend. He was born Oct. 13, 1954. He married Vickie (Michael) Pinckert on July 6, 1974; she survives. He is also survived by three daughters, Emily (Frank) Konieczny, Surprise, Ariz., Amy (Ryan)...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Olean M. Sheets

Olean M. Sheets, 96, rural Columbia City, died at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Columbia City. She was born Nov. 18, 1925. On May 13, 1945, she married Dale L. Sheets; he preceded her in death. Surviving are two sons, Lloyd Wayne (Jennifer) Sheets, Columbia...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Patricia Majewski — PENDING

Patricia Majewski, 84, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
WARSAW, IN
David Foyle England Jr.

David Foyle England Jr., 67, Fort Wayne, formerly of Wabash, died at 11:09 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at his home in Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 24, 1955. He is survived by three sons, David (Christy) England III, Wabash, Austin (Brianna) England and Brandon (Sophie Tippmann) England, both of Fort Wayne; and a sister, Patricia (Donald) Frost, Suwanee, Ga.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Barbara Sue Knisely

Barbara Sue Knisely, 79, Churubusco, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at her home in Churubusco. She was born March 31, 1943. On April 20, 1966, she married Orville Lynn Knisely, who survives her. She is also survived by two children, Julia (Michael) George, Pandora, Ohio and Jason (Liane Lundquist-Minier) Knisely,...
CHURUBUSCO, IN
Karen M. Madsen

Karen M. Madsen, 66, Ligonier, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at her residence in Ligonier. Karen was born April 20, 1956. Karen is survived by her brothers, Mike and Tim Madsen. Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
LIGONIER, IN
#Eastlund Funeral Home
L. Gene Longmire — UPDATED

Gene Longmire, 68, Warsaw, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at home in Warsaw. Gene was born Sept. 18, 1954. He is survived by two children, son, Jason (Amanda) Longmire, Syracuse and Gina (Mark) Russ, Plainfield; five grandchildren; and three sisters. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of...
WARSAW, IN
Ruth Warman — UPDATED

Nina “Ruth” Warman 96, Churubusco, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at her home in Churubusco. She was born Jan. 11, 1926. On Feb. 3, 1945, she married Kenneth N. Warman; he preceded her in death. Survivors include her daughters, Connie (Don) Mueller, Churubusco, Deb (Steve) Hoffman, Fort Mohave,...
CHURUBUSCO, IN
John Marshall Vogely

John Marshall Vogely, 85, Columbia City, died at 9:25 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. He was born March 4, 1937. On Sept. 21, 1963, he married Susan R. Brase; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Angela M. (Tim Maldeney) Dice, Auburn,...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Gladys Mullins

Gladys Mullins, 88, South Whitley, died at 2:33 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Parkview Whitley, Columbia City. She was born Dec. 22, 1933. On Oct. 15, 1951, she married Cleadis Mullins; he preceded her in death. Surviving are her two daughters, Carolyn (Charles) Beckman, Leipsic, Ohio and Kathy (Thomas)...
SOUTH WHITLEY, IN
Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Jonathan L. Harness and Norma J. Harness, $9,240.23. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Michael P. Hackworth, $7,594.13. Lisa G. Hall, $5,957.74. Angeline A. Keene, $4,731.30.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Hargis Winston Rowe

Hargis Winston Rowe, 57, North Manchester, died at 1:32 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at his home in North Manchester. He was born Jan. 4, 1965. On Feb. 29, 2012, he married Pamela R. Sands; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Zachary W. (Rebecca Sue) Rowe, Upland,...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Janet L. Murphy — UPDATED

Janet L. Murphy, 65, Warsaw, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Janet was born April 9, 1957, in Warsaw, the daughter of Ivan and Glenna (Witmer) Werstler. She was united in marriage to Michael L. Murphy on Jan. 15, 1977, in Warsaw. He preceded her in death July 1, 1997.
WARSAW, IN
Anita Gaman Dunlavy — UPDATED

Anita Garman Dunlavy, 87, Fort Wayne, formerly of Claypool, died Oct. 4, 2022, at her home in Fort Wayne. She was born Oct. 18, 1934. She married Thom D. Dunlavy; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two sons, Shawn (Julie Foust), Delphos, Ohio and Drew (Sheri), Fort...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Jack E. Huffer

Jack E. Huffer, 72, Tyner, died Oct. 8, 2022. Jack was born Aug. 2, 1950. He married his first wife; she preceded him in death. Jack later married Deborah Pike on Dec. 13, 1995; she survives in Tyner. Jack is also survived by his son, Jack (Teresa) Huffer Jr., Lapaz;...
TYNER, IN
Gakstatter Honored With Charlie Smith Award At BBBS Dinner

WARSAW — Albert “Art” Gakstatter has helped Big Brothers Big Sisters locally for 40 years, and on Tuesday, Oct. 11, he was recognized with an award for everything he’s done for the nonprofit. Gakstatter, of Winona Lake, was surprised with the 2022 Charles D. “Charlie” Smith...
WARSAW, IN
Danny Damron — UPDATED

Danny Vernon Damron, 73, Warsaw, died Oct. 11, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. He was born Jan. 17, 1949. Danny married Mary Ann Mullins on March 10, 1967; she survives. He is also survived by four children, Angela (Mike) Stage, Danny (Ellen) Damron II, Paul (Brandy) Damron and Matthew...
WARSAW, IN
Benton Christopher Howard

Benton Christopher Howard, 50, Knox, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Knox. He was born Saturday, July 1, 1972. Surviving are mother, Pamela Gum, Warsaw; daughter, Emily Ann Howard, Rockville; daughter, Aliesha Howard, Plymouth; four grandchildren; and sister, Erica Howard, Knox. Braman & Son Memorial Chapel, Knox, is in charge...
KNOX, IN

