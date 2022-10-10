ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Department proposes rule to reclassify contractors as employees

(The Hill) — The Labor Department on Tuesday unveiled a proposed rule that would reclassify some independent contractors as company employees, a move that could disrupt the gig economy. The highly anticipated rule takes aim at companies that the Biden administration says “misclassify” their employees as contractors. By becoming...
LABOR ISSUES
NOPEC: Bill would allow US to sue over oil production cuts

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Congress and the White House are eyeing what they can do about the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ decision to slash production. One bipartisan group of senators is pushing a bill that would allow the U.S. to sue OPEC for abusive business tactics, saying it’s time to get tough.
CONGRESS & COURTS
