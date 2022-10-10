Read full article on original website
Related
Labor Department proposes rule to reclassify contractors as employees
(The Hill) — The Labor Department on Tuesday unveiled a proposed rule that would reclassify some independent contractors as company employees, a move that could disrupt the gig economy. The highly anticipated rule takes aim at companies that the Biden administration says “misclassify” their employees as contractors. By becoming...
NOPEC: Bill would allow US to sue over oil production cuts
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Congress and the White House are eyeing what they can do about the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ decision to slash production. One bipartisan group of senators is pushing a bill that would allow the U.S. to sue OPEC for abusive business tactics, saying it’s time to get tough.
UPDATE: City receives $2M for migrant crises; Submitting reimbursement for $6 million
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mayor Oscar Leeser confirmed to KTSM 9 News on Wednesday night that they have now received the $2 million dollars from the federal government for upfront cost for the migrant crisis. The city is submitting for reimbursement for costs from July until the end...
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
51K+
Followers
48K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0